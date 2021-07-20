checkAd

Lumos Pharma Announces Clinical Updates

  • OraGrowtH210 Trial in PGHD primary outcome 6-month data now anticipated in 2H2023; treatment period to be extended to 12 months

  • OraGrowtH212 PK/PD Trial initiated in Q2 2021; treatment period to be extended to 12 months with primary data at 6-months

  • Cash balance as of June 30, 2021 of $107.7 million (unaudited) expected to be sufficient to support operations through primary data readouts for OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials

  • Conference Call to be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announces an update on clinical activities.

Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 Trial Primary 6-Month Data Expected 2H2023; Treatment period to be Extended to 12 Months

The Company is issuing new guidance concerning the Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 Trial of LUM-201 in PGHD. The pace of site initiation and enrollment of the trial has been slower than anticipated primarily due to COVID-19 restrictions. This impact has been particularly pronounced at international sites where faster patient enrollment was anticipated. Given slower enrollment, the 6-month primary outcome data for OraGrowtH210 are now anticipated in the second half of 2023. The trial’s primary outcome continues to be the preliminary validation of our Predictive Enrichment Markers (PEM) strategy. From the trial, we will also select the optimal dose for a pivotal Phase 3 study in PGHD.

Given the novel mechanism of action of LUM-201 compared to other growth hormone therapies, the FDA has now requested an extension of the OraGrowtH210 Trial to 12 months. The planned protocol extension mirrors the first six months of the OraGrowtH211 long-term extension study. The FDA has placed our planned long-term extension study on partial clinical hold until additional efficacy data from the OraGrowtH210 Trial are available to be reviewed. We are currently reviewing the timing of the start of the long-term extension study in context of the OraGrowtH210 Trial extension. We do not anticipate these protocol changes, on a stand-alone basis, to extend the time to the initiation of our Phase 3 clinical trial.

