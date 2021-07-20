checkAd

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) (“Regencell” or the “Company”), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM”) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (“ADHD”) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per share.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $21.9 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol “RGC.”

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the second research study, the Company’s TCM formulae and products, staff salaries, facilities rental, renovations and equipment, product and intellectual property registrations, and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running-manager for the Offering.

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the Company, and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as counsel to Maxim Group LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File Number: 333-254571) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

