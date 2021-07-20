checkAd

Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) will release its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Murphy will discuss the results during a conference call that day at 2 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time.

Registration

To register for this conference, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9063549. After registering, a confirmation will be sent to you through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Webcast

The webcast and presentation slides can be accessed at Clearwater Paper’s website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com

Replay Information

A replay of the webcast will be available until August 4, 2022, at Clearwater Paper’s website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

