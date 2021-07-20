Xperi to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), ("Xperi" or the "Company") will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, following the close of the market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

U.S. callers, please dial 800-430-8332

International callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576

Conference ID: 2203829

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q2 2021 Earnings Call Webcast

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoStage, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

