Smith Micro Announces the Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Tim Huffmyer

William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software, said, “On behalf of Smith Micro, I want to thank Tim for his commitment and many contributions to Smith Micro Software over his tenure with the Company. Tim has been a valuable member of our management team and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SMSI ) today announced that Tim Huffmyer has informed the Company of his intention to resign as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue an opportunity with another company. Mr. Huffmyer is expected to continue his role as CFO over the next seven weeks, while assisting the Company with an orderly transition, including the search for his replacement.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as the CFO of Smith Micro Software over the past four years,” said Tim Huffmyer. “I am very confident that the Company is in a great position for success going forward.”

The Company has commenced a formal search for a new Chief Financial Officer, retaining a national executive search firm to support the process.

