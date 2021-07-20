Establishment Labs Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Review
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced publication of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility annual review to coincide with the third anniversary of the company’s public listing on NASDAQ.
“As a publicly traded company, we are already subject to the highest standards of governance and compliance, but we are taking it a step further with our work to create ambitious sustainability goals for the coming decade,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and CEO of Establishment Labs. “We will continue to report on our progress according to the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and benchmark our company with our medical device and aesthetic peers and across other industries as we look for opportunities to improve further. On top of delivering on our financial and commercial commitments, it is clear to us that by making sustainability the core of our business, we will have many opportunities to create value for all our stakeholders and to be recognized as a leader in women’s health.”
Among the topics included in this year’s review:
- A presentation of the company’s value map, stakeholders, and materiality framework, including an elevation of Women’s Health and Well-being to a key materiality topic alongside Environment, Employees, and Governance.
- An assessment of the company’s continued environmental efforts, including the recertification of its headquarters and manufacturing facilities as carbon neutral.
- Highlights from the company’s efforts in promoting women’s health and well-being, including its patient advocacy efforts and its support of Breast Cancer Awareness, International Day of Women & Girls in Science, International Women’s Day, and other relevant programs.
- An overview of collaborative research efforts with institutions around the globe, as well as efforts to share the learnings with relevant audiences through medical education and patient engagement.
- A description of the company’s efforts to nurture its corporate culture, including ensuring a safe work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing training and support programs.
- A review of the company’s 2020 financial performance, its quality and regulatory activities, and an update on post-market surveillance clinical data.
The 2020 edition is the second publication of Establishment Labs’ Corporate Social Responsibility annual review. The current and previous editions of the annual review can be found on the company’s website at: https://establishmentlabs.com/corporate-sustainability/.
