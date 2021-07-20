Establishment Labs Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Review

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced publication of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility annual review to coincide with the third anniversary of the company’s public listing on NASDAQ.

“As a publicly traded company, we are already subject to the highest standards of governance and compliance, but we are taking it a step further with our work to create ambitious sustainability goals for the coming decade,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and CEO of Establishment Labs. “We will continue to report on our progress according to the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and benchmark our company with our medical device and aesthetic peers and across other industries as we look for opportunities to improve further. On top of delivering on our financial and commercial commitments, it is clear to us that by making sustainability the core of our business, we will have many opportunities to create value for all our stakeholders and to be recognized as a leader in women’s health.”