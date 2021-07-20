checkAd

Establishment Labs Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced publication of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility annual review to coincide with the third anniversary of the company’s public listing on NASDAQ.

“As a publicly traded company, we are already subject to the highest standards of governance and compliance, but we are taking it a step further with our work to create ambitious sustainability goals for the coming decade,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and CEO of Establishment Labs. “We will continue to report on our progress according to the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and benchmark our company with our medical device and aesthetic peers and across other industries as we look for opportunities to improve further. On top of delivering on our financial and commercial commitments, it is clear to us that by making sustainability the core of our business, we will have many opportunities to create value for all our stakeholders and to be recognized as a leader in women’s health.”

Among the topics included in this year’s review:

  • A presentation of the company’s value map, stakeholders, and materiality framework, including an elevation of Women’s Health and Well-being to a key materiality topic alongside Environment, Employees, and Governance.
  • An assessment of the company’s continued environmental efforts, including the recertification of its headquarters and manufacturing facilities as carbon neutral.
  • Highlights from the company’s efforts in promoting women’s health and well-being, including its patient advocacy efforts and its support of Breast Cancer Awareness, International Day of Women & Girls in Science, International Women’s Day, and other relevant programs.
  • An overview of collaborative research efforts with institutions around the globe, as well as efforts to share the learnings with relevant audiences through medical education and patient engagement.
  • A description of the company’s efforts to nurture its corporate culture, including ensuring a safe work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing training and support programs.
  • A review of the company’s 2020 financial performance, its quality and regulatory activities, and an update on post-market surveillance clinical data.

The 2020 edition is the second publication of Establishment Labs’ Corporate Social Responsibility annual review. The current and previous editions of the annual review can be found on the company’s website at: https://establishmentlabs.com/corporate-sustainability/.

Seite 1 von 3
Establishment Labs Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Establishment Labs Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Review Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced publication of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility annual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Establishment Labs to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Establishment Labs Announces Appointment of Ann Custin and Bryan Slotkin to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Establishment Labs Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Raj Denhoy as Interim CFO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Establishment Labs Breaks Ground on Third Facility, Preparing to Expand Capabilities in Manufacturing, R&D, and Medical Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Establishment Labs Announces Publication of Landmark Breast Implant Surface Research in Nature Biomedical Engineering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten