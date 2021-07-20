National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Public Offering of 8,000,000 Common Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest of the Company. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds of this offering to its operating partnership, which it expects will subsequently use all or a portion of the net proceeds to fund property acquisitions generally, including properties under contract and in negotiations, and for general corporate purposes. Pending the closing of these acquisitions, the Company may use the proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures or repaying from time to time all or a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit. The Company expects to redraw on its revolving line of credit from time to time, subject to customary conditions, to invest in future acquisitions of self storage properties generally, including those under contract.