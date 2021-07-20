checkAd

Bentley Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 operating results and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Bentley Systems will release second quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. Eastern time that same day through a direct registration link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BqaF5dY4SrG_Dcfx1k-CZA. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ chief executive officer, will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Virtual Forum on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries. www.bentley.com

2021 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

