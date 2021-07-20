checkAd

Prothena to Present Data from Two of its Alzheimer’s Disease Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will present preclinical data on two of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC), to be held online and in-person July 26-30, 2021. The two presentations will focus on data for PRX012, Prothena’s next-generation anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody being developed for subcutaneous administration for patients with AD, as well as data on the company’s dual Aβ-tau vaccine being developed for the prevention and treatment of AD.

PRX0012: Next-generation, high-potency Aβ antibody for Alzheimer’s disease with best-in-class potential

PRX012 is a next-generation, high-potency monoclonal antibody designed to deliver best-in-class efficacy, safety and patient experience for the treatment of AD. PRX012 binds to the N-terminus of Aβ, a key component of the plaques associated with AD. The PRX012 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is expected in 1Q 2022. Data to be presented at AAIC will describe the ability of PRX012 to mediate microglial phagocytic clearance of both unmodified Aβ and pyroglutamate-modified AβpE3-42, in plaques of human AD brain tissue ex vivo.

  • Poster # 57773, available to view starting Monday July 26, 2021
  • Presenting Author: Wagner Zago, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Dual Aβ-tau vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease

Prothena’s multi-epitope vaccine, is a single agent designed to prevent the two key processes associated with AD: formation of Aβ plaques and intraneuronal tau tangles. Both Aβ and tau are considered main factors underlying the disease development and progression of AD. While the majority of vaccines and passive immunotherapies currently under development target one of these components, Prothena’s vaccine was designed to target both Aβ and tau simultaneously. Preclinical data to be presented at AAIC will describe the generation of appropriate antibody quantities, phagocytosis of Aβ, and blockade of tau binding to heparan-sulfate analog, a surrogate endpoint for neuronal uptake of tau by various vaccine constructs.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prothena to Present Data from Two of its Alzheimer’s Disease Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 DUBLIN, Ireland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board