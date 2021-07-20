Prothena to Present Data from Two of its Alzheimer’s Disease Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will present preclinical data on two of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC), to be held online and in-person July 26-30, 2021. The two presentations will focus on data for PRX012, Prothena’s next-generation anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody being developed for subcutaneous administration for patients with AD, as well as data on the company’s dual Aβ-tau vaccine being developed for the prevention and treatment of AD.

PRX012 is a next-generation, high-potency monoclonal antibody designed to deliver best-in-class efficacy, safety and patient experience for the treatment of AD. PRX012 binds to the N-terminus of Aβ, a key component of the plaques associated with AD. The PRX012 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is expected in 1Q 2022. Data to be presented at AAIC will describe the ability of PRX012 to mediate microglial phagocytic clearance of both unmodified Aβ and pyroglutamate-modified AβpE3-42, in plaques of human AD brain tissue ex vivo.

Poster # 57773, available to view starting Monday July 26, 2021

Presenting Author: Wagner Zago, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Dual Aβ-tau vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease

Prothena’s multi-epitope vaccine, is a single agent designed to prevent the two key processes associated with AD: formation of Aβ plaques and intraneuronal tau tangles. Both Aβ and tau are considered main factors underlying the disease development and progression of AD. While the majority of vaccines and passive immunotherapies currently under development target one of these components, Prothena’s vaccine was designed to target both Aβ and tau simultaneously. Preclinical data to be presented at AAIC will describe the generation of appropriate antibody quantities, phagocytosis of Aβ, and blockade of tau binding to heparan-sulfate analog, a surrogate endpoint for neuronal uptake of tau by various vaccine constructs.