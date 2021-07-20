checkAd

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at greenbrickpartners.com/reporting/.

The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 877-407-0890
   
Live participant dial-in (international): 201-389-0918

The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at greenbrickpartners.com/reporting/ through September 30th, 2021. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4th, 2021, through September 1st, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic):  877-660-6853
   
Replay participant dial-in (international):   201-612-7415
   
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 13721299

About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders/.

Contact: Richard A. Costello
Chief Financial Officer
(469) 573-6755





