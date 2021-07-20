Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, today announced that its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 3993796. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on August 10, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 3993796.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform. In May 2021, Cardlytics acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

