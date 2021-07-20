AAR Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Consolidated fourth quarter sales increased 5% from the prior year quarter. Our consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 3% from the prior year quarter primarily due to the recovery in the commercial market from the impact of COVID-19. Our consolidated sales to government customers increased 7% as a result of continued strong performance across our global government contracts.

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) today reported fourth quarter Fiscal Year 2021 consolidated sales of $437.6 million and income from continuing operations of $14.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter of the prior year, the Company reported sales of $416.5 million and loss from continuing operations of $15.0 million, or a loss of $0.43 per diluted share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 were $0.47 compared to $0.26 in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Current quarter results included net after-tax adjustments of $2.0 million, or $0.06 per share, primarily related to customer credit and facility consolidation charges partially offset by government subsidies.

Sales to government and defense customers were 48% of consolidated sales compared to 47% in the prior year’s quarter reflecting the growth in our government business as well as the continued impact of COVID-19 on commercial volumes.



“We are encouraged by the strong recovery in domestic leisure travel as well as the recent positive commentary from our airline customers regarding increasing levels of domestic business travel. While there continues to be uncertainty about the pace of the recovery in our international markets, we are optimistic that demand will return when restrictions are lifted as the vaccines are further deployed. Additionally, our government end markets have continued their strong performance and the pipeline of opportunities remains full,” said John M. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR CORP.

Gross profit margin increased from 8.7% in the prior year quarter to 16.4% in the current quarter primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and increase our operating efficiency. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 13.6% in the prior year quarter to 16.5% in the current quarter. Sequentially, our adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% in the third quarter to 16.5% in the current quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased from $47.3 million in the prior year quarter to $48.8 million. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 11.2% for the quarter compared to 11.4% last year.

Operating margin increased from a loss of 3.6% in the prior year quarter to profit of 4.7% in the current quarter primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and increase our operating efficiency. Adjusted operating margin increased from 3.2% in the prior year quarter to 5.2% in the current quarter. Sequentially, our adjusted operating margin increased from 5.0% in the third quarter to 5.2% in the current quarter.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $0.9 million compared to $2.6 million last year. Average diluted share count increased to 35.7 million from 34.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $23.5 million during the current quarter compared to a use of cash of $18.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $33.3 million in the current quarter.

Net debt at May 31, 2021 was $83.4 million compared to $197.3 million at May 31, 2020. Our net leverage was 0.73x at May 31, 2021 compared to 1.27x at May 31, 2020.

Holmes continued, “During the year, we made progress every quarter in improving our operating margins as a result of the actions we took to drive more efficiency throughout our operations. Additionally, our focus on managing working capital generated over $100 million in cash flow during the year allowing us to reduce our net leverage despite a decline in adjusted EBITDA. As our revenue continues to recover, our lower cost structure and improved operational efficiency are expected to improve our long-term margins and cash flow.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Full Fiscal Year 2021 consolidated sales were $1.65 billion, a decrease of 20% from Fiscal Year 2020. Aviation Services sales decreased by 21% from the reduced commercial airline volumes from COVID-19 while sales to government customers in this segment grew 9%. Expeditionary Services sales decreased 9% in Fiscal Year 2021 as double-digit growth in our Mobility operations was more than offset by the sale of our Composites business.

Full Fiscal Year 2021 income from continuing operations was $46.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share. In Fiscal Year 2020, income from continuing operations was $24.8 million, or $0.71 per share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.31 in the current year compared to $2.15 last year reflecting the COVID-19 impact.

Sales to government and defense customers were 51% of consolidated sales compared to 38% in the prior year reflecting growth from government contract awards and the continued impact of COVID-19 on commercial volumes. Sales to commercial customers represented 49% of consolidated sales compared to 62% last year.

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations was $108.5 million in Fiscal Year 2021 compared to a use of cash of $19.1 million in Fiscal Year 2020. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $144.2 million in the current year.

Holmes concluded, “I am very proud of our team and the results we delivered this year as we navigated the significant downturn in commercial aviation. We are emerging as a more focused Company with higher margins and an even stronger balance sheet. Going forward, we will continue to invest in our new and aftermarket parts activities, expand our digital offering, pursue more government business and capitalize on other opportunities as the market continues to recover. I am very excited about our position as we enter Fiscal Year 2022.”

Conference Call Information

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include mobility systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2021

2020 2021

2020 Sales $ 437.6 $ 416.5 $ 1,652.3 $ 2,072.0 Cost and expenses: Cost of sales 365.8 380.1 1,376.4 1,802.8 Provision for doubtful accounts 2.7 2.1 8.5 5.4 Selling, general and administrative 48.8 47.3 182.4 220.6 Earnings (Loss) from joint ventures 0.4 (1.9 ) 0.2 (1.9 ) Operating income (loss) 20.7 (14.9 ) 85.2 41.3 Loss on sale of business (0.7 ) –– (20.2 ) –– Interest expense, net (0.9 ) (2.6 ) (4.8 ) (8.8 ) Other income (expense), net 0.4 (1.5 ) 4.3 (2.1 ) Income (Loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit) 19.5 (19.0 ) 64.5 30.4 Income tax expense (benefit) 4.8 (4.0 ) 18.2 5.6 Income (Loss) from continuing operations 14.7 (15.0 ) 46.3 24.8 Loss from discontinued operations (0.7 ) (1.5 ) (10.5 ) (20.4 ) Net income (loss) $ 14.0 $ (16.5 ) $ 35.8 $ 4.4 Earnings per share – Basic: Earnings (Loss) from continuing operations $ 0.42 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.31 $ 0.71 Loss from discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.30 ) (0.59 ) Earnings (Loss) per share – Basic $ 0.40 $ (0.47 ) $ 1.01 $ 0.12 Earnings per share – Diluted: Earnings (Loss) from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.30 $ 0.71 Loss from discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.30 ) (0.58 ) Earnings (Loss) per share – Diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.47 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.13 Share Data: Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 35.0 34.7 35.0 34.8 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 35.7 34.7 35.3 35.0





AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions) May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 51.8 $ 404.7 Restricted cash 8.4 20.0 Accounts receivable, net 166.7 171.9 Contract assets 71.9 49.3 Inventories, net 540.6 623.1 Rotable assets and equipment on or available for lease 50.4 69.6 Assets of discontinued operations 19.5 22.9 Other current assets 27.7 77.2 Total current assets 937.0 1,438.7 Property, plant, and equipment, net 120.0 135.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 75.8 89.7 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 123.8 121.7 Rotable assets supporting long-term programs 184.3 211.7 Other non-current assets 98.8 81.5 Total assets $ 1,539.7 $ 2,079.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 301.4 $ 353.2 Liabilities of discontinued operations 35.4 29.9 Total current liabilities 336.8 383.1 Long-term debt 133.7 600.0 Operating lease liabilities 59.9 70.9 Other liabilities and deferred income 34.9 122.4 Total liabilities 565.3 1,176.4 Equity 974.4 902.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,539.7 $ 2,079.0





AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions – unaudited) Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows provided from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 14.0 $ (16.5 ) $ 35.8 $ 4.4 Loss from discontinued operations 0.7 1.5 10.5 20.4 Income (Loss) from continuing operations 14.7 (15.0 ) 46.3 24.8 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided from (used in) operating activities Depreciation and intangible amortization 9.2 10.9 36.3 43.7 Amortization of stock-based compensation 2.4 (3.0 ) 9.2 7.3 Provision for doubtful accounts 2.7 2.1 8.5 5.4 Loss on sale of business 0.7 –– 20.2 –– Contract termination and restructuring costs –– 6.6 2.2 31.3 Impairment charges 2.1 8.1 9.1 8.1 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18.0 49.4 (4.5 ) 14.8 Contract assets (9.6 ) 15.3 (26.4 ) 9.9 Inventories 23.7 3.5 74.9 (94.5 ) Rotable assets supporting long-term programs 4.9 1.6 9.1 (22.1 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (50.8 ) (92.9 ) (45.5 ) 4.6 Deferred revenue on long-term programs (10.4 ) (15.7 ) (83.0 ) (14.6 ) Other 15.9 10.5 52.1 (37.8 ) Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities – continuing operations 23.5 (18.6 ) 108.5 (19.1 ) Net cash provided used in operating activities – discontinued operations (0.9 ) (8.6 ) (3.3 ) (17.0 ) Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities 22.6 (27.2 ) 105.2 (36.1 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2.7 ) (5.3 ) (11.3 ) (23.6 ) Proceeds from termination of life insurance policies –– –– 10.0 –– Other (0.1 ) 0.5 0.8 (1.2 ) Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (2.8 ) (4.8 ) (0.5 ) (24.8 ) Cash flows provided from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from (repayments on) borrowings, net (73.7 ) 394.5 (470.0 ) 459.5 Cash dividends –– (2.6 ) (0.1 ) (10.7 ) Purchase of treasury stock –– –– –– (4.1 ) Other 1.4 –– 0.6 (0.2 ) Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities – continuing operations (72.3 ) 391.9 (469.5 ) 444.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.3 –– Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (52.4 ) 359.8 (364.5 ) 383.6 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 112.6 64.9 424.7 41.1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 60.2 $ 424.7 $ 60.2 $ 424.7





AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Sales By Business Segment

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aviation Services $ 415.4 $ 390.1 $ 1,553.7 $ 1,964.2 Expeditionary Services 22.2 26.4 98.6 107.8 $ 437.6 $ 416.5 $ 1,652.3 $ 2,072.0





Gross Profit by Business Segment

(In millions- unaudited) Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aviation Services $ 69.3 $ 36.4 $ 263.2 $ 267.3 Expeditionary Services 2.5 –– 12.7 1.9 $ 71.8 $ 36.4 $ 275.9 $ 269.2

Adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted sales, adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted cash flow from provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and items of an unusual nature including but not limited to business divestitures, workforce actions, subsidies and costs, impairment charges, facility consolidation and repositioning costs, investigation and remediation compliance costs, and significant customer events such as early terminations, contract restructurings, forward loss provisions and bankruptcies and credit charges.



Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (a)

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended May 31, Twelve Months

Ended May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ 14.7 $ (15.0 ) $ 46.3 $ 24.8 Investigation and remediation compliance costs –– 1.4 3.3 7.7 Loss on sale of business 0.5 –– 15.3 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (1.1 ) 5.2 7.1 24.0 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges 1.8 1.3 3.7 1.3 Asset impairment charges –– 8.7 5.4 8.7 Government COVID-related subsidies (1.3 ) (2.2 ) (42.7 ) (2.2 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 1.6 3.9 3.4 3.9 Severance, furlough and pension settlement charges 0.5 5.1 7.5 6.7 Gain on legal settlement –– –– (3.3 ) –– Strategic financing evaluation costs –– 0.3 0.8 0.3 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 16.7 $ 8.7 $ 46.8 $ 75.2

(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.





Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (a)

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended May 31, Twelve Months

Ended May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.30 $ 0.71 Investigation and remediation compliance costs –– 0.04 0.10 0.22 Loss on sale of business 0.02 –– 0.44 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (0.03 ) 0.15 0.20 0.68 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges 0.05 0.04 0.10 0.04 Asset impairment charges –– 0.25 0.15 0.25 Government COVID-related subsidies, net (0.04 ) (0.06 ) (1.22 ) (0.06 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 0.04 0.11 0.09 0.11 Severance, furlough and pension settlement charges 0.02 0.15 0.22 0.19 Gain on legal settlement –– –– (0.09 ) –– Strategic financing evaluation costs –– 0.01 0.02 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.26 $ 1.31 $ 2.15

(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.







Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(In millions - unaudited)



Three Months Ended



May

31, 2021 February

28, 2021 May

31, 2020 Sales $ 437.6 $ 410.3 $ 416.5 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (2.4 ) 1.5 7.5 Adjusted sales $ 435.2 $ 411.8 $ 424.0 Cost of sales $ 365.8 $ 324.3 $ 380.1 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (1.1 ) (2.5 ) 0.9 Government COVID-related subsidies, net 1.4 24.0 2.0 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs (2.1 ) –– (4.9 ) Asset impairment charges –– –– (9.1 ) Severance and furlough costs, net (0.6 ) (0.1 ) (2.6 ) Adjusted cost of sales $ 363.4 $ 345.7 $ 366.4 Adjusted gross profit margin 16.5 % 16.1 % 13.6 %





Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended May 31, Twelve Months

Ended May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 48.8 $ 47.3 $ 182.4 $ 220.6 Investigation and remediation compliance costs –– (1.8 ) (4.4 ) (9.7 ) Severance and furlough costs (0.1 ) (2.4 ) (3.2 ) (4.6 ) Government COVID-related subsidies, net 0.4 0.8 2.6 0.8 Strategic financing evaluation costs –– (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (0.4 ) Stock-based compensation (2.4 ) 3.0 (8.9 ) (7.3 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 46.7 $ 46.5 $ 167.5 $ 199.4





Adjusted Operating Margin

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months Ended

May

31, 2021 February

28, 2021 May

31, 2020 Adjusted sales $ 435.2 $ 411.8 $ 424.0 Operating income (loss) $ 20.7 $ 39.7 $ (14.9 ) Investigation and remediation costs –– 0.3 1.8 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (1.4 ) 4.0 6.6 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges 2.4 1.0 1.6 Government COVID-related subsidies, net (1.8 ) (24.6 ) (2.8 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 2.1 –– 4.9 Asset impairment charges –– –– 11.0 Severance and furlough costs, net 0.7 0.1 5.0 Strategic financing evaluation costs –– –– 0.4 Adjusted operating income $ 22.7 $ 20.5 $ 13.6 Adjusted operating margin 5.2 % 5.0 % 3.2 %





Adjusted Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended

May 31, Twelve Months

Ended

May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $ 23.5 $ (18.6 ) $ 108.5 $ (19.1 ) Amounts outstanding on accounts receivable financing program: Beginning of period 48.4 85.6 74.3 86.2 End of period (38.6 ) (74.3 ) (38.6 ) (74.3 ) Adjusted cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $ 33.3 $ (7.3 ) $ 144.2 $ (7.2 )





Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended May 31,

Twelve Months

Ended May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 14.0 $ (16.5 ) $ 35.8 $ 4.4 Loss from discontinued operations 0.7 1.5 10.5 20.4 Income tax expense (benefit) 4.8 (4.0 ) 18.2 5.6 Other (income) expense, net (0.4 ) 1.5 (4.3 ) 2.1 Interest expense, net 0.9 2.6 4.8 8.8 Depreciation and intangible amortization 9.2 10.9 36.3 43.7 Investigation and remediation costs –– 1.8 4.4 10.1 Loss on sale of business 0.7 –– 20.2 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (1.4 ) 6.6 9.3 31.3 Asset impairment charges –– 11.0 7.0 11.0 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 2.1 4.9 4.5 4.9 Severance and furlough costs, net 0.7 5.0 9.0 7.1 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges 2.4 1.6 4.9 1.6 Government COVID-related subsidies, net (1.8 ) (2.8 ) (56.2 ) (2.8 ) Strategic financing evaluation costs –– 0.4 1.0 0.4 Stock-based compensation 2.4 (3.0 ) 9.2 7.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.3 $ 21.5 $ 114.6 $ 155.9





Net Debt

(In millions- unaudited) May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Total debt $ 135.2 $ 602.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (51.8 ) (404.7 ) Net debt $ 83.4 $ 197.3



