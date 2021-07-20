checkAd

Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program

Company announcement – No. 47 / 2021

Zealand Pharma A/S – Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, 20 July 2021 - On June 29, 2021, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") initiated a share repurchase program to acquire Danish common stock for incentive programs in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Zealand has entered an arrangement with Danske Bank A/S to act as exclusive manager under the program. Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Zealand and make related trading decisions independently of and without influence by Zealand.

Under the program, Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Zealand for an amount up to DKK 32,070,896. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed no later than July 29, 2021 and comprises up to 154,187 shares.

Since the announcement dated 6 July 2021, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of shares Average price
(DKK) 		Total value
(DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 85,000 187.41 15,929,550
13 July 2021 10,000 184,68 1.846,000
14 July 2021 10,000 183,37 1,833,700
15 July 2021 10,000 180,30 1,803,000
16 July 2021 9,065 181,86 1,648,561
19 July 2021 10,000 182,56 1,825,600
Total 49,065 182,56 8,956,861
Accumulated under the program 134,065 185,64 24,886,411


The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are included as an appendix to this announcement.

With the transactions stated above, Zealand owns a total of 198,288 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.46% of the total share capital. The total share capital of the company is DKK 43,541,838 with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

