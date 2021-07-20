Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.41% and 3.48% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 3.45% and 3.55% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s second quarter results of operations.

At June 30, 2021, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.90%, compared to 2.13% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans of approximately $10.5 million dollars, was 2.08% as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $144,000 at June 30, 2021, compared to $130,000 at December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .12% at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. All capital ratios are higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.22 and $.44 were paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended for June 30, 2021, respectively as compared to $.19 and $.38 per share dividends that were paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

As a result of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, economic uncertainties have arisen which are likely to negatively impact the Company. The extent of COVID-19’s impact on the Company’s operational and financial performance will depend on certain developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak, the virus’ impact on the Company’s customers, employees and vendors, and vaccination supply and delivery. At this point, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 984,000 $ 732,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.74 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 12.44 % 9.95 % Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.25 % Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.45 % Operating cost to assets 2.17 % 2.41 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 973,505 989,670 Dividends per share $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 1,891,000 $ 1,573,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.94 $ 1.57 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 12.09 % 10.67 % Interest rate spread 3.38 % 3.33 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.55 % Operating cost to assets 2.24 % 2.51 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 973,505 1,004,529 Dividends per share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total assets $ 321,768,000 $ 275,742,000 Loans receivable, net (includes $10.5M and $6.4M PPP loans, respectively) $ 120,912,000 $ 109,429,000 Deposits $ 281,221,000 $ 235,109,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 21,944,000 $ 14,980,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 34,345,000 $ 34,332,000 Book value per share $ 35.28 $ 34.63 Total average stockholders’ equity to assets ratio 10.37 % 11.15 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .12 % .12 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .12 % .12 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.90 % 2.13 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 1,625.69 % 1,833.08 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,970,294 2,080,667 Interest bearing deposits in banks 13,669,405 4,106,661 Securities available for sale 163,944,535 139,688,995 Restricted equity securities 716,000 785,500 Loans 123,253,145 111,811,886 Less Allowance for loan losses 2,340,728 2,382,799 Loans, net 120,912,417 109,429,087 Premises and equipment, net 7,115,843 6,555,446 Right-of-use lease assets – operating 540,714 587,970 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,492,810 10,296,876 Accrued interest receivable 1,732,937 1,491,026 Other assets 366,151 413,613 Total assets $ 321,767,594 275,742,329 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 88,225,794 72,897,929 Interest-bearing 192,994,991 162,210,802 Total deposits 281,220,785 235,108,731 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 100,291 145,826 Operating lease liabilities 540,714 587,970 Other liabilities 2,467,389 2,474,936 Total liabilities 287,422,179 241,410,463 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 973,505 shares outstanding 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (898,808 shares) (13,441,345 ) (13,441,345 ) Retained earnings 36,336,441 34,874,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,508,373 3,957,193 Total stockholders’ equity 34,345,415 34,331,866 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 321,767,594 $ 275,742,329

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,526,216 $ 1,443,770 $ 3,064,459 $ 2,875,028 Securities available for sale 1,060,940 877,925 2,031,546 1,733,275 Other interest 5,420 6,545 11,052 25,677 Total interest income 2,592,576 2,328,240 5,107,057 4,633,980 Interest expense Deposits 91,510 194,992 188,682 435,029 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 795 - 795 3,330 Subordinated debentures 37,550 38,210 76,050 78,310 Total interest expense 129,855 233,202 265,527 516,669 Net interest income 2,462,721 2,095,038 4,841,530 4,117,311 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,462,721 2,095,038 4,841,530 4,117,311 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 353,863 302,346 700,051 667,993 Service fee income, net 1,001 1,370 2,059 2,793 Bank owned life insurance 97,967 94,186 195,935 188,372 Mortgage fee income 14,987 13,568 17,474 25,574 Net gain on securities available for sale - - - 152,658 Total other income 467,818 411,470 915,519 1,037,390 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 965,842 934,378 1,924,815 1,874,920 Occupancy expense 212,163 216,278 434,307 417,983 Marketing and professional expense 67,527 68,815 132,164 128,061 Other operating expenses 445,711 377,090 878,612 766,330 Total other expenses 1,691,243 1,596,561 3,369,898 3,187,294 Income before income taxes 1,239,296 909,947 2,387,151 1,967,407 Income tax expense 255,536 177,943 496,439 394,792 Net income $ 983,760 $ 732,004 $ 1,890,712 $ 1,572,615 Cash dividend per share $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.74 $ 1.94 $ 1.57 Weighted –average basic and diluted shares outstanding 973,505 989,670 973,505 1,004,529

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income Equity Balance December 31, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,730,888 ) $ 32,445,916 $ 1,130,578 $ 30,787,552 Net income - - - - 1,572,615 - 1,572,615 Cash dividends declared ($.38 per share) - - - - (381,791 ) - (381,791 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (1,337,258 ) - - (1,337,258 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 1,686,621 1,686,621 Balance June 30, 2020 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,068,146 ) $ 33,636,740 $ 2,817,199 $ 32,327,739

Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income Equity Balance December 31, 2020 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,441,345 ) $ 34,874,072 $ 3,957,193 $ 34,331,866 Net income - - - - 1,890,712 - 1,890,712 Cash dividends declared ($.44 per share) - - - - (428,343 ) - (428,343 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,448,820 ) (1,448,820 ) Balance June 30, 2021 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,441,345 ) $ 36,336,441 $ 2,508,373 $ 34,345,415

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC, UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,890,712 $ 1,572,615 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 214,258 194,494 Net investment amortization expense 161,957 135,870 Bank owned life insurance (195,935 ) (188,372 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale - (152,657 ) Increase in accrued interest receivable (241,911 ) (263,083 ) Decrease in accrued interest payable (45,535 ) (19,792 ) Net other operating activities 727,798 604,568 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,511,344 1,883,643 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in loans (11,483,330 ) (22,815,467 ) Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks (9,562,744 ) (4,036,821 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (37,014,405 ) (21,737,575 ) Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale - 2,732,970 Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities available for sale 10,460,206 6,973,469 Net redemption of restricted equity securities 69,500 34,000 Purchase of premises and equipment (774,655 ) (186,138 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48,305,428 ) (39,035,562 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in deposits 46,112,054 39,217,770 Purchase of treasury stock - (1,337,258 ) Payments of cash dividends (428,343 ) (381,791 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 45,683,711 37,498,721 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (110,373 ) 346,802 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,080,667 1,814,912 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,970,294 $ 2,162,714 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 311,062 $ 536,461 Taxes $ 415,000 $ 402,131 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ - Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

