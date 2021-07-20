Spok Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company announced that each of the 10 nominees to the Company’s board of directors were elected for one-year terms. The board members are:

Vincent D. Kelly

Dr. Bobbie Byrne Matthew Oristano

Christine M. Cournoyer Brett Shockley

Stacia A. Hylton Todd Stein

Randy H. Hyun Royce Yudkoff

Additionally, Spok Holdings, Inc. stockholders:

Ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the company’s independent auditor for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

Approved, in an advisory vote, the compensation of Spok’s named executive officers, as described in the 2021 proxy statement.

Final voting results will be disclosed in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

