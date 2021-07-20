checkAd

Power Solutions International Announces Additional $25 Million Shareholder Loan Agreement With Weichai America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
WOOD DALE, Ill., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced today that it entered into an additional shareholder’s loan agreement with its majority stockholder, Weichai America Corp. (“Weichai”), dated as of July 14, 2021 (the “Shareholder’s Loan Agreement”). The Shareholder’s Loan Agreement, which matures on May 20, 2022, provides the Company with access to up to $25 million of credit at the discretion of Weichai to supplement the Company’s working capital.  Borrowings under the Shareholder’s Loan Agreement will incur interest at the applicable rate of LIBOR + 4.50% per annum. As of July 15, 2021, PSI has borrowed $15 million under the Shareholder’s Loan Agreement.

Additional details on the Shareholder’s Loan Agreement can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20, 2021.

Lance Arnett, chief executive officer, commented, “We appreciate the continued support that Weichai, our strategic partner and majority stockholder, has provided to us through this additional loan. This added liquidity will help support our business and operational needs as we move forward. As we enter the second half of 2021, we will continue to seek longer term financing options with the assistance of Weichai, while also working closely with them as we monitor our liquidity moving forward.”

Shaojun Sun, chairman of the board, added, “PSI is an important strategic partner to Weichai. We look forward to our continued collaboration together and to supporting and working with PSI as we strive to achieve long-term growth and shareholder value.”

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

