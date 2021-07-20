checkAd

Kornit Digital Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 before the market opens.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 am ET.

Kornit Digital - Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast

When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time: 8:30 am ET

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free), 1-201-689-8263 (International) or 1 809 406 247 (Israeli Toll-Free)
Conference ID: 13721628

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 24, 2021)
Replay ID: 13721628

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://ir.kornit.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Investor contact
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com
201-608-5882 

Monica Gould
The Blueshirt Group
monica@blueshirtgroup.com
212-871-3927





