Hope Bancorp Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net income increased 23% to $53.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, from $43.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, in the preceding first quarter and increased 101% from $26.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, in the year-ago second quarter.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“Second quarter results underscore the sound management of our operations as the economy gradually recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “The composition of our deposits continued to improve with meaningful increases in our lower-cost deposit categories, and our cost of interest bearing deposits declined another 8 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Together with higher average yield on loans, this supported another quarter of net interest margin expansion. After five quarters of significant reserve build under the CECL methodology, we recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million driven largely by the improved macroeconomic factors. We also sold $30 million of SBA 7(a) loans given the near record-high premiums available in the secondary markets, and recorded a gain on sale of $2.4 million. All of these factors contributed to a 23% quarter-over-quarter increase in net income of $53.8 million for the 2021 second quarter.

“Loan originations for the quarter were also strong at a record high $894 million and reflected a 61% increase from the preceding first quarter when excluding the second round of PPP originations. However, a considerable decrease in warehouse line utilizations reflecting industry trends, a strategic sale of $119 million of higher-risk hotel/motel loans, PPP loan forgiveness of $164 million, and residential mortgage and SBA 7(a) loan sales contributed to a 2% quarter-over-quarter decrease in loans receivable. While some of these headwinds to net loan growth are expected to persist near-term, we have a robust loan pipeline supported by strong macroeconomic forecasts, and we believe we are well positioned to deliver enhanced profitability for 2021,” said Kim.

Q2 2021 Highlights

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $126.6 million.

Net interest margin expanded 5 basis points quarter-over-quarter, largely reflecting an increase in the average yield on loans and lower cost of deposits.

Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 4% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 38% of total deposits.

Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points and total cost of deposits decreased 6 basis points quarter-over-quarter marking the seventh consecutive quarter of declining deposit costs.

Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million.

Net income increased 23% quarter-over-quarter and totaled $53.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share.

Pre-tax pre-provision income increased 6% quarter-over-quarter to $64.5 million.

Return on average assets increased to 1.25% from 1.02% in Q1 2021, and return on average equity increased to 10.41% from 8.53%.

Loan originations increased to a record high $894.1 million from $847.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Loans receivable decreased 2% to $13.42 billion, reflecting decreases in warehouse line utilizations, the sales of $30.0 million of SBA loans, $42.6 million of residential mortgage loans and an aggregate $119.3 million of hotel/motel loans, along with payoffs and pay downs.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Net income $ 53,763 $ 43,687 $ 26,753 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses $ 126,577 $ 122,579 $ 109,814 Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.06 % 2.79 % Noninterest income $ 11,076 $ 8,804 $ 11,240 Noninterest expense $ 73,123 $ 70,431 $ 67,030 Net loans receivable $ 13,234,849 $ 13,494,686 $ 12,710,063 Deposits $ 14,726,230 $ 14,301,269 $ 14,123,532 Total cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.87 % Nonaccrual loans(1) $ 111,008 $ 109,858 $ 82,137 Nonperforming loans to loans receivable(1) 1.24 % 1.11 % 0.98 % ACL to loans receivable 1.41 % 1.52 % 1.26 % ACL to nonaccrual loans(1) 170.67 % 189.28 % 196.95 % ACL to nonperforming assets(1) 103.11 % 121.94 % 109.62 % Provision (credit) for credit losses $ (7,000 ) $ 3,300 $ 17,500 Net charge offs $ 11,491 $ 2,098 $ 652 Return on average assets (“ROA”) 1.25 % 1.02 % 0.64 % Return on average equity (“ROE”) 10.41 % 8.53 % 5.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”)(2) 13.50 % 11.11 % 6.94 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.60 % Efficiency ratio 53.12 % 53.61 % 55.37 %

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation. (2) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s return on average tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Operating Results for the 2021 Second Quarter

Net interest income before the negative provision for credit losses for the 2021 second quarter increased 3% to $126.6 million from $122.6 million in the 2021 first quarter and increased 15% from $109.8 million in the 2020 second quarter. The Company attributed the increase in net interest income primarily to meaningful reductions in interest expense due to lower trending cost of deposits and higher interest income on average loans.

The net interest margin for the 2021 second quarter increased 5 basis points to 3.11% from 3.06% in the preceding 2021 first quarter, reflecting the benefits of lower deposit costs and higher average yield on loans. The net interest margin in the prior-year second quarter was 2.79%.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2021 second quarter increased 4 basis points to 3.98% from 3.94% in the 2021 first quarter, reflecting the accelerated recognition of net fees due to PPP loan forgiveness. For the 2020 second quarter, the weighted average yield on loans was 4.23%.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2021 second quarter decreased for the seventh consecutive quarter to 0.30%, representing a 6 basis point decrease from 0.36% for the 2021 first quarter and a 57 basis point decrease from 0.87% for the 2020 second quarter. The Company attributed the significant improvements in the weighted average cost of deposits to a continuing shift in its deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits and the ongoing downward repricing of interest bearing deposits. The cost of interest bearing deposits was 0.48%, 0.56% and 1.17% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest income for the 2021 second quarter increased to $11.1 million from $8.8 million for the 2021 first quarter. In response to the significantly increased premiums available in the secondary market for SBA 7(a) loans, the Company sold $30.0 million of the guaranteed portfolio of its SBA 7(a) loans during the 2021 second quarter and recorded $2.4 million in net gains on sales of SBA loans, versus none in the preceding first quarter. This was partially offset by a reduction in net gains on sales of other loans, representing residential mortgage loans of $1.0 million for the 2021 second quarter, compared with $2.1 million in the preceding first quarter. Noninterest income in the year-ago second quarter totaled $11.2 million.

Noninterest expense for the 2021 second quarter increased to $73.1 million from $70.4 million in the preceding first quarter and $67.0 million in the year-ago second quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits expense for the 2021 second quarter increased to $42.3 million from $41.2 million in the preceding first quarter, largely reflecting annual merit increases effective at the beginning of the second quarter.

Professional fees for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.5 million quarter-over-quarter reflecting higher litigation expenses related to existing cases. The Company recorded a one-time $2.1 million impairment during the 2021 second quarter related to the disposition of a licensed software platform. These factors which contributed to higher noninterest expense for the 2021 second quarter were partially offset by a $2.2 million reduction in credit related expenses quarter-over-quarter.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the 2021 second quarter improved to 53.12% from 53.61% for the preceding first quarter and from 55.37% for the year-ago second quarter. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets increased to 1.70% for the 2021 second quarter from 1.65% for the 2021 first quarter and from 1.60% for the 2020 second quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2021 second quarter increased to 24.8% from 24.2% in the preceding quarter, reflecting the Company’s updated projection for increased annual pretax income than previously budgeted. In the year-ago quarter, the effective tax rate was 26.8%.

Balance Sheet Summary

New loan originations funded during the 2021 second quarter increased to $894.1 million from $847.1 million in the preceding first quarter and $832.0 million in the 2020 second quarter. Following are the components of new loan production for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Commercial real estate $ 454,857 $ 277,704 $ 213,246 Commercial 288,726 156,622 58,458 SBA 77,652 36,802 5,901 SBA PPP 19,816 304,727 480,141 Consumer 275 1,473 1,920 Residential mortgage 52,766 69,784 72,343 Total new loan originations $ 894,092 $ 847,112 $ 832,009

During the 2021 second quarter, the Company acquired $95.6 million of 30-year fixed rate residential mortgage loans. In addition to the sale of $42.6 million in residential mortgage loans and $30.0 million of SBA 7(a) loans during the 2021 second quarter, the Company completed an aggregate $119.3 million in sales of loans from its hotel/motel portfolio that were viewed to be higher risk requiring a longer recovery period from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altogether with aggregate payoffs and pay downs, first round PPP loan forgiveness of $164.5 million and a $231.0 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in warehouse line utilizations, loans receivable at June 30, 2021 decreased 2% to $13.42 billion from $13.70 billion at March 31, 2021. Loans receivable at June 30, 2020 amounted to $12.87 billion.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 increased 3% to $14.73 billion from $14.30 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased 4% from $14.12 billion at June 30, 2020. Quarter-over-quarter, noninterest bearing demand deposits as of June 30, 2021 increased 4% and money market and other interest bearing demand deposit balances increased 16%, while time deposits decreased 16%. On a year-over-year basis, noninterest bearing demand deposits as of June 30, 2021 increased 40% and money market and NOW account balances increased 20%, while time deposits decreased 40%.

Following is the deposit composition as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 6/30/2020 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 5,638,115 $ 5,427,174 4 % $ 4,036,383 40 % Money market and other 5,786,697 5,009,419 16 % 4,831,679 20 % Saving deposits 308,651 305,326 1 % 296,614 4 % Time deposits 2,992,767 3,559,350 (16 )% 4,958,856 (40 )% Total deposit balances $ 14,726,230 $ 14,301,269 3 % $ 14,123,532 4 %

Following is the deposit composition as a percentage of total deposits and a breakdown of cost of deposits as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

Deposit Breakdown Cost of Deposits (unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 38.3 % 38.0 % 28.6 % — % — % — % Money market and other 39.2 % 35.0 % 34.2 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.62 % Saving deposits 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Time deposits 20.4 % 24.9 % 35.1 % 0.49 % 0.69 % 1.71 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.87 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the 2021 second quarter, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million compared with provision for credit losses of $3.3 million in the preceding first quarter and $17.5 million for the 2020 second quarter. The allowance release in the 2021 second quarter largely reflects improved macroeconomic forecasts, together with the reduction in its loan portfolio and the $119.3 million in sales from the hotel/motel portfolio.

Following is the allowance for credit losses and allowance coverage ratios as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Allowance for credit losses $ 189,452 $ 207,943 $ 161,771 Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable 1.41 % 1.52 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 113.36 % 136.79 % 127.79 %

Credit Quality

Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 111,008 $ 109,858 $ 82,137 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 4,759 384 430 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 51,360 41,773 44,026 Total nonperforming loans 167,127 152,015 126,593 Other real estate owned 16,619 18,515 20,983 Total nonperforming assets $ 183,746 $ 170,530 $ 147,576

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $23.6 million, $25.0 million and $30.3 million, at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The increase in delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status as of June 30, 2021 largely reflects one loan which matured during the 2021 second quarter. This loan was renewed early in the third quarter of 2021 and is currently performing. The increase in accruing troubled debt restructured loans largely reflects maturity concessions for two credit relationships.

Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Special mention $ 294,559 $ 280,974 $ 127,149 Substandard 380,955 379,048 299,357 Doubtful/loss — — 11 Total criticized loans $ 675,514 $ 660,022 $ 427,517

The modest increase in special mention loans quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects the addition of two large credit relationships. The first is a hotel/motel relationship that was downgraded from the COVID-watch grade to Special Mention following the expiration of the modification. The second is a construction loan that is taking longer to stabilize following the completion of the project due to the pandemic-related environment.

Following are net charge offs and net charge offs to average loans receivable on an annualized basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Net charge offs $ 11,491 $ 2,098 $ 652 Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.35 % 0.06 % 0.02 %

Net charge offs for the 2021 second quarter includes charge offs of $11.8 million, all of which was previously reserved, from the sale of $119.3 million in hotel/motel loans during the 2021 second quarter.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Minimum Guideline for

“Well-Capitalized”

Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 11.32% 11.08% 11.50% 6.50% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.34% 10.15% 10.08% 5.00% Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio 12.02% 11.78% 12.24% 8.00% Total Risk-Based Ratio 13.16% 13.03% 13.23% 10.00%

Following are tangible common equity (“TCE”) per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

(unaudited) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Tangible common equity per share (1) $13.10 $12.73 $12.62 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.53% 9.40% 9.32%

(1) Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Both tangible common equity and tangible common equity per share are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. (2) Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s total assets to tangible assets is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 6/30/2020 % change Cash and due from banks $ 836,957 $ 376,666 122 % $ 1,468,949 (43 )% Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,274,170 2,233,744 2 % 1,887,604 20 % Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock and other investments 94,550 102,242 (8 )% 98,357 (4 )% Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 54,245 19,672 176 % 11,350 378 % Loans receivable 13,424,301 13,702,629 (2 )% 12,871,834 4 % Allowance for credit losses (189,452 ) (207,943 ) (9 )% (161,771 ) 17 % Net loans receivable 13,234,849 13,494,686 (2 )% 12,710,063 4 % Accrued interest receivable 51,886 60,498 (14 )% 52,859 (2 )% Premises and equipment, net 45,302 47,918 (5 )% 51,029 (11 )% Bank owned life insurance 76,428 77,089 (1 )% 77,050 (1 )% Goodwill 464,450 464,450 — % 464,450 — % Servicing assets 11,566 12,084 (4 )% 14,164 (18 )% Other intangible assets, net 8,689 9,198 (6 )% 10,770 (19 )% Other assets 316,535 300,613 5 % 322,417 (2 )% Total assets $ 17,469,627 $ 17,198,860 2 % $ 17,169,062 2 % Liabilities: Deposits $ 14,726,230 $ 14,301,269 3 % $ 14,123,532 4 % FHLB advances 200,000 400,000 (50 )% 500,000 (60 )% Convertible notes, net 215,739 215,504 — % 201,987 7 % Subordinated debentures 104,762 104,469 — % 103,602 1 % Accrued interest payable 4,946 8,611 (43 )% 26,093 (81 )% Other liabilities 125,080 123,426 1 % 183,072 (32 )% Total liabilities $ 15,376,757 $ 15,153,279 1 % $ 15,138,286 2 % Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 136 $ 136 — % $ 136 — % Capital surplus 1,418,135 1,417,137 — % 1,430,757 (1 )% Retained earnings 859,548 823,085 4 % 761,734 13 % Treasury stock, at cost (200,000 ) (200,000 ) — % (200,000 ) — % Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net 15,051 5,223 188 % 38,149 (61 )% Total stockholders’ equity 2,092,870 2,045,581 2 % 2,030,776 3 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,469,627 $ 17,198,860 2 % $ 17,169,062 2 % Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 123,673,832 123,480,494 123,239,276 Treasury stock shares 12,661,581 12,661,581 12,661,581

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 6/30/2020 % change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % change Interest and fees on loans $ 131,823 $ 129,736 2 % $ 134,190 (2 )% $ 261,559 $ 288,420 (9 )% Interest on securities 7,713 7,915 (3 )% 9,891 (22 )% 15,628 20,500 (24 )% Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 668 642 4 % 980 (32 )% 1,310 3,009 (56 )% Total interest income 140,204 138,293 1 % 145,061 (3 )% 278,497 311,929 (11 )% Interest on deposits 10,696 12,770 (16 )% 29,451 (64 )% 23,466 70,564 (67 )% Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes 2,931 2,944 — % 5,796 (49 )% 5,875 12,260 (52 )% Total interest expense 13,627 15,714 (13 )% 35,247 (61 )% 29,341 82,824 (65 )% Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses 126,577 122,579 3 % 109,814 15 % 249,156 229,105 9 % Provision (credit) for credit losses (7,000 ) 3,300 N/A 17,500 N/A (3,700 ) 45,500 N/A Net interest income after provision for credit losses 133,577 119,279 12 % 92,314 45 % 252,856 183,605 38 % Service fees on deposit accounts 1,777 1,790 (1 )% 2,583 (31 )% 3,567 6,716 (47 )% International service fees 795 841 (5 )% 667 19 % 1,636 1,456 12 % Loan servicing fees, net 934 1,044 (11 )% 1,106 (16 )% 1,978 1,471 34 % Wire transfer fees 923 844 9 % 820 13 % 1,767 1,818 (3 )% Net gains on sales of SBA loans 2,375 — 100 % — 100 % 2,375 — 100 % Net gains on sales of other loans 1,028 2,096 (51 )% 1,678 (39 )% 3,124 3,533 (12 )% Other income and fees 3,244 2,189 48 % 4,386 (26 )% 5,433 9,510 (43 )% Total noninterest income 11,076 8,804 26 % 11,240 (1 )% 19,880 24,504 (19 )% Salaries and employee benefits 42,309 41,216 3 % 38,850 9 % 83,525 81,352 3 % Occupancy 7,067 6,967 1 % 7,043 — % 14,034 14,453 (3 )% Furniture and equipment 4,822 4,186 15 % 4,654 4 % 9,008 8,913 1 % Advertising and marketing 2,097 1,625 29 % 1,315 59 % 3,722 2,988 25 % Data processing and communications 2,411 2,737 (12 )% 2,274 6 % 5,148 4,905 5 % Professional fees 4,395 2,903 51 % 1,510 191 % 7,298 4,810 52 % FDIC assessment 1,284 1,255 2 % 1,652 (22 )% 2,539 3,211 (21 )% Credit related expenses 43 2,218 (98 )% 1,361 (97 )% 2,261 3,023 (25 )% OREO expense, net 298 281 6 % 1,338 (78 )% 579 2,181 (73 )% Software impairment 2,146 — 100 % — 100 % 2,146 — 100 % Other 6,251 7,043 (11 )% 7,033 (11 )% 13,294 13,334 — % Total noninterest expense 73,123 70,431 4 % 67,030 9 % 143,554 139,170 3 % Income before income taxes 71,530 57,652 24 % 36,524 96 % 129,182 68,939 87 % Income tax provision 17,767 13,965 27 % 9,771 82 % 31,732 16,233 95 % Net income $ 53,763 $ 43,687 23 % $ 26,753 101 % $ 97,450 $ 52,706 85 % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 $ 0.79 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 $ 0.78 $ 0.42 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 123,592,695 123,324,745 123,200,127 123,459,461 123,747,727 Diluted 124,323,888 124,336,130 123,430,891 124,334,227 124,054,291

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

(Annualized) For the Six Months Ended

(Annualized) Profitability measures: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 ROA 1.25 % 1.02 % 0.64 % 1.14 % 0.65 % ROE 10.41 % 8.53 % 5.31 % 9.48 % 5.21 % ROTCE (1) 13.50 % 11.11 % 6.94 % 12.31 % 6.82 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.06 % 2.79 % 3.09 % 3.04 % Efficiency ratio 53.12 % 53.61 % 55.37 % 53.36 % 54.88 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.60 % 1.68 % 1.73 % (1) Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Accretion on purchased non-impaired loans $ 366 $ 705 $ 658 $ 1,071 $ 1,717 Accretion on purchased credit deteriorated/purchased credit impaired loans 2,188 2,255 3,046 4,443 12,495 Amortization of premium on low income housing tax credits (74 ) (73 ) (70 ) (147 ) (141 ) Accretion of discount on acquired subordinated debt (293 ) (291 ) (284 ) (584 ) (567 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (509 ) (509 ) (532 ) (1,018 ) (1,063 ) Total acquisition accounting adjustments $ 1,678 $ 2,087 $ 2,818 $ 3,765 $ 12,441

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 13,293,591 $ 131,823 3.98 % $ 13,346,264 $ 129,736 3.94 % $ 12,755,088 $ 134,190 4.23 % Securities available for sale 2,253,135 7,713 1.37 % 2,267,409 7,915 1.42 % 1,750,156 9,891 2.27 % FHLB stock and other investments 759,182 668 0.35 % 640,392 642 0.41 % 1,317,049 980 0.30 % Total interest earning assets $ 16,305,908 $ 140,204 3.45 % $ 16,254,065 $ 138,293 3.45 % $ 15,822,293 $ 145,061 3.69 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 5,484,047 $ 5,909 0.43 % $ 5,256,579 $ 5,490 0.42 % $ 4,903,786 $ 7,563 0.62 % Savings 308,530 887 1.15 % 301,184 870 1.17 % 284,050 862 1.22 % Time deposits 3,222,457 3,900 0.49 % 3,767,109 6,410 0.69 % 4,954,446 21,026 1.71 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,015,034 10,696 0.48 % 9,324,872 12,770 0.56 % 10,142,282 29,451 1.17 % FHLB advances 202,198 631 1.25 % 215,889 642 1.21 % 593,407 2,238 1.52 % Convertible notes, net 215,599 1,323 2.43 % 215,002 1,322 2.46 % 201,169 2,358 4.64 % Subordinated debentures 100,701 977 3.84 % 100,392 980 3.90 % 99,534 1,200 4.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 9,533,532 $ 13,627 0.57 % $ 9,856,155 $ 15,714 0.65 % $ 11,036,392 $ 35,247 1.28 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 5,445,457 5,052,532 3,510,783 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 14,978,989 0.36 % $ 14,908,687 0.43 % $ 14,547,175 0.97 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 126,577 2.88 % $ 122,579 2.80 % $ 109,814 2.41 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.06 % 2.79 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 5,445,457 $ — — % $ 5,052,532 $ — — % $ 3,510,783 $ — — % Interest bearing deposits 9,015,034 10,696 0.48 % 9,324,872 12,770 0.56 % 10,142,282 29,451 1.17 % Total deposits $ 14,460,491 $ 10,696 0.30 % $ 14,377,404 $ 12,770 0.36 % $ 13,653,065 $ 29,451 0.87 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 13,319,782 $ 261,559 3.96 % $ 12,507,468 $ 288,420 4.64 % Securities available for sale 2,260,233 15,628 1.39 % 1,731,094 20,500 2.38 % FHLB stock and other investments 700,115 1,310 0.38 % 918,179 3,009 0.66 % Total interest earning assets $ 16,280,130 $ 278,497 3.45 % $ 15,156,741 $ 311,929 4.14 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 5,370,941 $ 11,399 0.43 % $ 4,554,096 $ 22,443 0.99 % Savings 304,877 1,757 1.16 % 279,063 1,670 1.20 % Time deposits 3,493,278 10,310 0.60 % 4,927,425 46,451 1.90 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,169,096 23,466 0.52 % 9,760,584 70,564 1.45 % FHLB advances 209,006 $ 1,273 1.23 % 594,148 4,885 1.65 % Convertible notes, net 215,302 2,645 2.44 % 200,565 4,704 4.64 % Subordinated debentures 100,547 1,957 3.87 % 99,393 2,671 5.32 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 9,693,951 $ 29,341 0.61 % $ 10,654,690 $ 82,824 1.56 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 5,250,080 3,236,960 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 14,944,031 0.40 % $ 13,891,650 1.20 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 249,156 2.84 % $ 229,105 2.58 % Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.04 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 5,250,080 $ — — % $ 3,236,960 $ — — % Interest bearing deposits 9,169,096 23,466 0.52 % 9,760,584 70,564 1.45 % Total deposits $ 14,419,176 $ 23,466 0.33 % $ 12,997,544 $ 70,564 1.09 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 6/30/2020 % change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % change Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 13,293,591 $ 13,346,264 — % $ 12,755,088 4 % $ 13,319,782 $ 12,507,468 6 % Investments 3,012,317 2,907,801 4 % 3,067,205 (2 )% 2,960,348 2,649,273 12 % Interest earning assets 16,305,908 16,254,065 — % 15,822,293 3 % 16,280,130 15,156,741 7 % Total assets 17,164,893 17,115,407 — % 16,759,147 2 % 17,140,286 16,102,977 6 % Interest bearing deposits 9,015,034 9,324,872 (3 )% 10,142,282 (11 )% 9,169,096 9,760,584 (6 )% Interest bearing liabilities 9,533,532 9,856,155 (3 )% 11,036,392 (14 )% 9,693,951 10,654,690 (9 )% Noninterest bearing demand deposits 5,445,457 5,052,532 8 % 3,510,783 55 % 5,250,080 3,236,960 62 % Stockholders’ equity 2,066,016 2,047,506 1 % 2,016,947 2 % 2,056,812 2,022,271 2 % Net interest earning assets 6,772,376 6,397,910 6 % 4,785,901 42 % 6,586,179 4,502,051 46 % LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 12/31/2020 % change 6/30/2020 % change Commercial loans $ 4,001,423 $ 4,346,244 (8 )% $ 4,157,787 (4 )% $ 3,415,111 17 % Real estate loans 8,832,276 8,811,423 — % 8,772,134 1 % 8,686,939 2 % Consumer and other loans 590,602 544,962 8 % 633,292 (7 )% 769,784 (23 )% Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 13,424,301 13,702,629 (2 )% 13,563,213 (1 )% 12,871,834 4 % Allowance for credit losses (189,452 ) (207,943 ) (9 )% (206,741 ) (8 )% (161,771 ) 17 % Loan receivable, net $ 13,234,849 $ 13,494,686 (2 )% $ 13,356,472 (1 )% $ 12,710,063 4 % REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 12/31/2020 % change 6/30/2020 % change Retail buildings $ 2,361,891 $ 2,317,017 2 % $ 2,293,396 3 % $ 2,278,448 4 % Hotels/motels 1,439,770 1,619,661 (11 )% 1,634,287 (12 )% 1,701,909 (15 )% Gas stations/car washes 954,394 913,176 5 % 892,110 7 % 836,314 14 % Mixed-use facilities 798,373 752,729 6 % 750,867 6 % 706,827 13 % Warehouses 1,149,393 1,092,549 5 % 1,091,389 5 % 1,040,303 10 % Multifamily 575,943 531,306 8 % 518,498 11 % 497,948 16 % Other 1,552,512 1,584,985 (2 )% 1,591,587 (2 )% 1,625,190 (4 )% Total $ 8,832,276 $ 8,811,423 — % $ 8,772,134 1 % $ 8,686,939 2 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 % change 12/31/2020 % change 6/30/2020 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 5,638,115 $ 5,427,174 4 % $ 4,814,254 17 % $ 4,036,383 40 % Money market and other 5,786,697 5,009,419 16 % 5,232,413 11 % 4,831,679 20 % Saving deposits 308,651 305,326 1 % 300,770 3 % 296,614 4 % Time deposits 2,992,767 3,559,350 (16 )% 3,986,475 (25 )% 4,958,856 (40 )% Total deposit balances $ 14,726,230 $ 14,301,269 3 % $ 14,333,912 3 % $ 14,123,532 4 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 38.3 % 38.0 % 33.6 % 28.6 % Money market and other 39.2 % 35.0 % 36.5 % 34.2 % Saving deposits 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Time deposits 20.4 % 24.9 % 27.8 % 35.1 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL RATIOS: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,092,870 $ 2,045,581 $ 2,030,776 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.32 % 11.08 % 11.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.02 % 11.78 % 12.24 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.16 % 13.03 % 13.23 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.34 % 10.15 % 10.08 % Total risk weighted assets $ 14,354,682 $ 14,338,828 $ 13,388,522 Book value per common share $ 16.92 $ 16.57 $ 16.48 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 9.53 % 9.40 % 9.32 % Tangible common equity per share 1 $ 13.10 $ 12.73 $ 12.62 1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company’s capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 207,943 $ 206,741 $ 179,849 $ 161,771 $ 144,923 $ 206,741 $ 94,144 CECL day 1 adoption impact — — — — — — 26,200 Provision (credit) for credit losses (7,000 ) 3,300 27,500 22,000 17,500 (3,700 ) 45,500 Recoveries 1,301 1,423 2,207 2,428 252 2,724 2,788 Charge offs (12,792 ) (3,521 ) (2,815 ) (6,350 ) (904 ) (16,313 ) (6,861 ) Balance at end of period $ 189,452 $ 207,943 $ 206,741 $ 179,849 $ 161,771 $ 189,452 $ 161,771 Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.35 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.02 % 0.20 % 0.07 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended NET LOAN CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES): 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Real estate loans $ 11,281 $ 2,234 $ (726 ) $ 5,154 $ 148 $ 13,515 $ 2,378 Commercial loans 181 (80 ) 1,167 (1,451 ) 240 101 916 Consumer loans 29 (56 ) 167 219 264 (27 ) 779 Total net charge offs $ 11,491 $ 2,098 $ 608 $ 3,922 $ 652 $ 13,589 $ 4,073

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Loans on nonaccrual status 3 $ 111,008 $ 109,858 $ 85,238 $ 69,205 $ 82,137 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 4,759 384 614 1,537 430 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 51,360 41,773 37,354 35,429 44,026 Total nonperforming loans 167,127 152,015 123,206 106,171 126,593 Other real estate owned 16,619 18,515 20,121 18,410 20,983 Total nonperforming assets $ 183,746 $ 170,530 $ 143,327 $ 124,581 $ 147,576 Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.05 % 0.99 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.86 % Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO 1.37 % 1.24 % 1.06 % 0.95 % 1.14 % Nonperforming assets/total capital 8.78 % 8.34 % 6.98 % 6.11 % 7.27 % Nonperforming loans/loans receivable 1.24 % 1.11 % 0.91 % 0.81 % 0.98 % Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.63 % 0.53 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.41 % 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.37 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans 170.67 % 189.28 % 242.55 % 259.88 % 196.95 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 113.36 % 136.79 % 167.80 % 169.40 % 127.79 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets 103.11 % 121.94 % 144.24 % 144.36 % 109.62 % 3 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $23.6 million, $25.0 million, $26.5 million, $26.2 million and $30.3 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively. NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Real estate loans $ 95,622 $ 91,940 $ 67,450 $ 51,739 $ 64,060 Commercial loans 12,217 14,080 13,911 13,022 12,079 Consumer loans 3,169 3,838 3,877 4,444 5,998 Total nonaccrual loans $ 111,008 $ 109,858 $ 85,238 $ 69,205 $ 82,137 BREAKDOWN OF ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Retail buildings $ 12,110 $ 6,319 $ 5,408 $ 5,451 $ 5,526 Gas stations/car washes 206 210 219 224 1,789 Mixed-use facilities 7,967 3,377 3,521 4,323 3,583 Warehouses 14,099 14,124 7,296 7,320 13,433 Other 5 16,978 17,743 20,910 18,111 19,695 Total $ 51,360 $ 41,773 $ 37,354 $ 35,429 $ 44,026 5 Includes commercial business, consumer, and other loans

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 30 - 59 days $ 22,466 $ 18,175 $ 11,347 $ 5,962 $ 18,857 60 - 89 days 6,987 8,314 16,826 58,065 29,975 Total $ 29,453 $ 26,489 $ 28,173 $ 64,027 $ 48,832 ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Real estate loans $ 21,432 $ 18,331 $ 15,689 $ 60,510 $ 27,245 Commercial loans 560 1,002 3,393 624 5,987 Consumer loans 7,461 7,156 9,091 2,893 15,600 Total $ 29,453 $ 26,489 $ 28,173 $ 64,027 $ 48,832 CRITICIZED LOANS: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Special mention $ 294,559 $ 280,974 $ 184,941 $ 153,388 $ 127,149 Substandard 380,955 379,048 366,556 311,902 299,357 Doubtful/loss — — 1 6,640 11 Total criticized loans $ 675,514 $ 660,022 $ 551,498 $ 471,930 $ 426,517