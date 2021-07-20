checkAd

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Sets Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or “TPL”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
 A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.texaspacific.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13721185
The playback can be accessed through August 20, 2021.

About Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas, with the majority of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of our land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from our oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on our land. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

Visit TPL at texaspacific.com.

