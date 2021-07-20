WM Technology, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

• When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) • Conference Call: (833) 855-0799 from the United States and Canada (409) 937-8921 International Conference ID: 6739983 • Webcast: ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will also be archived on this website • Telephone Replay: (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada (404) 537-3406 International Conference ID: 6739983 Available until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 19, 2021

About WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MAPS) mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we’ve seen in the past 10 years.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology, is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business’ tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

