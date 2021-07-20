Nanobiotix Provides Second Quarter Operational and Financial Update

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘ Company ’’) (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced operational progress and cash position (unaudited) for the second quarter of 2021.

Nanobiotix reported total revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 of €9.7k. Revenue for the first half of 2021 was primarily driven by cross charges related to the Company’s previous collaboration with PharmaEngine, Inc., during the first quarter 2021. Nanobiotix did not generate any revenue during the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2020 amounted to €13.4k and €36.9k respectively.

Nanobiotix reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling €102.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to €107.1 million as of March 31, 2021. This amount includes the €16.5 million ($20.0 million) upfront payment associated with the LianBio collaboration announced in May 2021. As previously announced, PharmaEngine was eligible for and received a €2.1 million ($2.5 million) payment following the announcement of Nanobiotix’s collaboration with LianBio and has received €3.4 million ($4.0 million) in conjunction with the completion of various administrative steps in connection with the winding-up of the collaboration. PharmaEngine will be eligible to receive an additional $1.0 million in administrative fees and a final payment of $5 million upon a second regulatory approval of an NBTXR3-containing product.

Nanobiotix plans to report half-year financial results for the six-months ended June 30, 2021, including condensed consolidated financial statements for the period, on September 8, 2021.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Presented Updated Results from Priority Pathways in Head and Neck Cancer and Immunotherapy for Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3 at 2021 Annual Meeting of The American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO): Local Control as a Single-Agent for Patients with Head and Neck Cancer: Updated data from Study 102, a phase I study evaluating NBTXR3 as a single agent activated by radiotherapy in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA- HNSCC) presented at ASCO further support NBTXR3 administration as feasible, and well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile in highly vulnerable elderly LA-HNSCC patients with high unmet medical needs and significant burden of disease. At a median follow up of 8.1 months, evaluable patients (n=40) demonstrated a high primary tumor ORR of 82.5% and a 62.5% CRR. These results are consistent with those observed in the dose escalation part of the study and suggest durability of efficacy. Nanobiotix plans to launch a pivotal phase III global registration study evaluating NBTXR3 as a single-agent activated by radiotherapy for patients with LA-HNSCC in the second half of 2021. Priming Immune Response and Immunotherapy Combination Across Oncology: Updated data from Study 1100, a phase I basket study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy (RT) in combination with nivolumab or pembrolizumab in locoregional recurrent or recurrent metastatic HNSCC, lung metastasis from any primary tumor and/or liver metastasis from any primary tumor showed tumor regression in 76.9% of evaluable patients (n=13) regardless of prior anti-PD-1 exposure. Data from this ongoing study show NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy could potentially stimulate immune response and convert anti-PD-1 non-responders into responders.



Formed Strategic Partnership with LianBio to Develop and Commercialize NBTXR3 Across Tumor Types and Therapeutic Combinations in China and other Asian markets: LianBio’s cross-border development and commercialization expertise includes strong capabilities in oncology : LianBio will participate in the Nanobiotix global phase III HNSCC registrational study by enrolling 100 patients in China. In addition to the phase III head and neck cancer study, LianBio has committed to enrolling patients in four additional registrational studies conducted by Nanobiotix across indications and therapeutic combinations. Under the terms of the agreement, LianBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix received a $20 million upfront payment and is entitled to receive up to an aggregate of $220 million in potential contingent, development and commercialization milestone payments along with tiered, low double-digit royalties based on net sales of NBTXR3 in the licensed territories.



Strengthened Board & Leadership Team to Focus Efforts on Advancing Its Global Development Strategy: Named Gary Phillips, MD, as the new chairman of the Company’s supervisory board: Dr. Phillips, who is the president and chief executive officer of OrphoMed, Inc., brings decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries where he has led commercial operations, clinical medicine, business strategy, and development functions. Appointed Bart Van Rhijn, MBA, as chief financial officer and member of the Company’s executive board: Mr. Van Rhijn brings extensive experience in consultancy, technology, and life sciences industries and joins Nanobiotix after nearly 3 years as chief financial officer at Servier Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Servier US). Prior to Servier US, he held leadership roles in prominent organizations in Europe and North America, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Philips and Galderma, including Head of Tax, Senior Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, and Head of Finance positions.



Updated Financial Agenda