checkAd

Nanobiotix Provides Second Quarter Operational and Financial Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’) (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced operational progress and cash position (unaudited) for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Updates

Nanobiotix reported total revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 of €9.7k. Revenue for the first half of 2021 was primarily driven by cross charges related to the Company’s previous collaboration with PharmaEngine, Inc., during the first quarter 2021. Nanobiotix did not generate any revenue during the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2020 amounted to €13.4k and €36.9k respectively.

Nanobiotix reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling €102.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to €107.1 million as of March 31, 2021. This amount includes the €16.5 million ($20.0 million) upfront payment associated with the LianBio collaboration announced in May 2021. As previously announced, PharmaEngine was eligible for and received a €2.1 million ($2.5 million) payment following the announcement of Nanobiotix’s collaboration with LianBio and has received €3.4 million ($4.0 million) in conjunction with the completion of various administrative steps in connection with the winding-up of the collaboration. PharmaEngine will be eligible to receive an additional $1.0 million in administrative fees and a final payment of $5 million upon a second regulatory approval of an NBTXR3-containing product.

Nanobiotix plans to report half-year financial results for the six-months ended June 30, 2021, including condensed consolidated financial statements for the period, on September 8, 2021.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

  • Presented Updated Results from Priority Pathways in Head and Neck Cancer and Immunotherapy for Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3 at 2021 Annual Meeting of The American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO):
    • Local Control as a Single-Agent for Patients with Head and Neck Cancer: Updated data from Study 102, a phase I study evaluating NBTXR3 as a single agent activated by radiotherapy in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA- HNSCC) presented at ASCO further support NBTXR3 administration as feasible, and well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile in highly vulnerable elderly LA-HNSCC patients with high unmet medical needs and significant burden of disease. At a median follow up of 8.1 months, evaluable patients (n=40) demonstrated a high primary tumor ORR of 82.5% and a 62.5% CRR. These results are consistent with those observed in the dose escalation part of the study and suggest durability of efficacy. Nanobiotix plans to launch a pivotal phase III global registration study evaluating NBTXR3 as a single-agent activated by radiotherapy for patients with LA-HNSCC in the second half of 2021.
    • Priming Immune Response and Immunotherapy Combination Across Oncology:Updated data from Study 1100, a phase I basket study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy (RT) in combination with nivolumab or pembrolizumab in locoregional recurrent or recurrent metastatic HNSCC, lung metastasis from any primary tumor and/or liver metastasis from any primary tumor showed tumor regression in 76.9% of evaluable patients (n=13) regardless of prior anti-PD-1 exposure. Data from this ongoing study show NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy could potentially stimulate immune response and convert anti-PD-1 non-responders into responders.
  • Formed Strategic Partnership with LianBio to Develop and Commercialize NBTXR3 Across Tumor Types and Therapeutic Combinations in China and other Asian markets:
    • LianBio’s cross-border development and commercialization expertise includes strong capabilities in oncology: LianBio will participate in the Nanobiotix global phase III HNSCC registrational study by enrolling 100 patients in China. In addition to the phase III head and neck cancer study, LianBio has committed to enrolling patients in four additional registrational studies conducted by Nanobiotix across indications and therapeutic combinations. Under the terms of the agreement, LianBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix received a $20 million upfront payment and is entitled to receive up to an aggregate of $220 million in potential contingent, development and commercialization milestone payments along with tiered, low double-digit royalties based on net sales of NBTXR3 in the licensed territories.
  • Strengthened Board & Leadership Team to Focus Efforts on Advancing Its Global Development Strategy:
    • Named Gary Phillips, MD, as the new chairman of the Company’s supervisory board: Dr. Phillips, who is the president and chief executive officer of OrphoMed, Inc., brings decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries where he has led commercial operations, clinical medicine, business strategy, and development functions.
    • Appointed Bart Van Rhijn, MBA, as chief financial officer and member of the Company’s executive board: Mr. Van Rhijn brings extensive experience in consultancy, technology, and life sciences industries and joins Nanobiotix after nearly 3 years as chief financial officer at Servier Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Servier US). Prior to Servier US, he held leadership roles in prominent organizations in Europe and North America, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Philips and Galderma, including Head of Tax, Senior Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, and Head of Finance positions.

Updated Financial Agenda

Seite 1 von 4
Nanobiotix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanobiotix Provides Second Quarter Operational and Financial Update Regulatory News: NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’) (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21NANOBIOTIX Announces Initiation of New Clinical Study Evaluating NBTXR3 in Lung Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten