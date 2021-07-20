CNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share of $0.76 Compared to $0.54 for Second Quarter 2020

Mr. Bower went on to say, "It is very exciting for us to bring our banking model to Roanoke and southwest Virginia. Our expansion continues to provide the Corporation with organic growth and positive capital management, without the disruption of culture that mergers create. With this new market, along with our existing presence in Buffalo, Cleveland, Columbus and Erie, we believe our model has years of built-in opportunities for growth.”

Executive Summary

In July 2021, the Corporation expanded its footprint by entering the Roanoke, Virginia market through the establishment of its newest brand, Ridge View Bank. Ridge View Bank's focus is on commercial lending, cash management and private banking. A loan production office will open for business in August 2021, in Roanoke.





Also during the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation sold $85 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) to certain eligible purchasers in a private offering in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the provisions of Rule 506 of Regulation D thereunder. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds to, among other things, redeem its existing $50 million in subordinated indebtedness, which indebtedness is redeemable on or after October 15, 2021. The 2031 Notes were designed to qualify as Tier 2 capital under the Federal Reserve’s capital guidelines and received an investment grade rating of BBB- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.





Earnings per diluted share of $0.76 for the second quarter of 2021 increased 40.7% from the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of a wider net interest margin, coupled with stable credit quality and well-controlled operating efficiency.





At June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of government stimulus initiatives, the Corporation's loan portfolio had net organic growth of 3.5%, or 7.1% annualized, from December 31, 2020. The net organic growth for the first six months of this year was primarily driven by the Corporation's Cleveland market, as well as increased syndicated lending activities.





At June 30, 2021, total deposits of $4.5 billion increased 7.7%, or 15.6% annualized, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to organic growth and the impact of government stimulus initiatives. The number of households across all regions increased 1.9%, or 3.8% annualized, from December 31, 2020.





The Corporation's Wealth and Asset business continues to provide diversification in its revenue as Assets Under Management reached $1.2 billion, at June 30, 2021, which increased 7.3%, or 14.8%, annualized, from December 31, 2020. For the first six months of 2021, wealth and asset management fees totaled approximately $3.3 million, or 23.2%, higher than the first six months of 2020.





Annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2021 was 13.36% compared to 10.30% for the second quarter of 2020, while return on average tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.06%, an increase of 435 basis points from 11.71%, for the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the Corporation's continued focus on efficient utilization of capital.1





The Corporation's excess liquidity at the end of the second quarter of 2021 increased to $682.9 million from $482.5 million at the end of 2020, primarily as a result of the additional government stimulus initiatives during the first six months of 2021 and the completion of the offering of the 2031 Notes.



This release contains references to financial measures that are not defined under GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.

Earnings Performance Highlights

Net income was $14.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, reflecting increases of $5.8 million, or 69.7%, and $0.22 per diluted share, or 40.7%, respectively. Included in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $365 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, in merger costs related to CNB's acquisition of Bank of Akron.





Net income was $28.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, reflecting increases of $11.1 million, or 65.1%, and $0.43 per diluted share, or 38.7%, respectively. Included in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $422 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, in merger costs.





Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") was $19.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $15.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting an increase of $3.5 million, or 22.4%. 1 PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $462 thousand in merger costs.





PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $462 thousand in merger costs. PPNR was $38.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $29.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting an increase of $9.4 million, or 32.2%. 1 Included in PPNR for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $534 thousand in merger costs.





Included in PPNR for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $534 thousand in merger costs. At June 30, 2021, the Corporation had $55.6 million in outstanding commercial and consumer loans with deferred loan payments related to the ongoing novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, or 1.6% of total loans.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

Loans totaled $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2021 reflecting an increase of $439.7 million, or 14.5%, from June 30, 2020, as a result of the addition of $319.1 million in loans on July 17, 2020, related to the acquisition of Bank of Akron, net of fair value adjustments, and $198.0 million of net organic growth, primarily from the Corporation's Cleveland and Buffalo regions and increased syndicated lending activities, partially offset by a $77.4 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of PPP deferred processing fees (such loans, the "PPP-related loans").



At June 30, 2021, loans, excluding the impact of PPP-related loans, had net organic growth of $114 million, or 3.5% (7.1% annualized), from December 31, 2020. The net organic growth for the first six months of this year was primarily driven by the Corporation's Cleveland market and increased syndicated lending activities.





Deposits totaled $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $908.7 million, or 25.3%, from June 30, 2020, as a result of the addition of $419.5 million in deposits on July 17, 2020, related to the acquisition of Bank of Akron, net of fair value adjustments, and a $489.2 million, or 13.6%, increase in deposits across all of the Corporation's regions, including its Private Banking division.



At June 30, 2021, total deposits increased $323 million, or 7.7% (15.6% annualized), from December 31, 2020, as a result of organic growth and the impact of government stimulus initiatives.





At June 30, 2021, the Corporation’s cash position was approximately $737.7 million, including excess liquidity of $682.9 million held at the Federal Reserve, reflecting, in management's view, a strong liquidity level. In addition to its cash position, the Corporation’s borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (the "FHLB") at June 30, 2021 was approximately $833.1 million.





In June 2021, the Corporation completed an offering of $85 million aggregate principal amount of the 2031 Notes. The 2031 Notes mature in June 2031 and will bear interest (i) at a fixed rate of 3.25% per annum from and including the original issue date to but excluding June 15, 2026 or the earlier redemption date, payable semi-annually in arrears, and (ii) from and excluding the maturity date or earlier redemption date, at the rate per year, reset quarterly, equal to the sum of the then current three-month average Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), determined on the determination date of the applicable interest period, plus 258 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The 2031 Notes were designed to qualify as Tier 2 capital under the Federal Reserve’s capital guidelines and received an investment grade rating of BBB- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.





Book value per common share was $22.04 and $21.45 as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, while tangible book value per common share was $19.42 as of June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase of 2.5% from a tangible book value per share of $18.94 as of June 30, 2020.1 The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were primarily due to increases in retained earnings of $25.7 million, net of dividends, and additional paid in capital of $24.5 million primarily from the issuance of common stock related to the Bank of Akron acquisition, partially offset by a $8.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and approximately $5.0 million in intangible assets recorded as a result of the acquisition of Bank of Akron.



Customer Support Strategies and Loan Portfolio Profile

As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation had outstanding $145.9 million in PPP loans, or 1,442 PPP loan relationships, at a rate of 1.00% and deferred PPP processing fees of approximately $6.2 million. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation recognized $1.6 million and $4.4 million in deferred PPP processing fees ("PPP-related fees"), respectively. The outstanding balance of PPP loans at June 30, 2021 is (i) $22.6 million, comprised of 181 loans from the Corporation's participation in the PPP in 2020, and (ii) $123.3 million, or 1,261 loans, from the Corporation’s participation in the PPP in the first six months of 2021.





The Corporation also deferred loan payments for its commercial and consumer customers, as determined on a case-by-case basis by the financial needs of each customer. As of June 30, 2021, loans with deferred loan payment arrangements, totaled $55.6 million, or 1.6% of total loans outstanding, consisting of 12 loans, totaling $45.6 million, for which principal and interest were deferred, and 6 loans, totaling $10.0 million, for which principal only was deferred. The Corporation expects $15.4 million, or 27.7%, of such loans to resume regular contractual payments by the end of the third quarter of 2021, $37.5 million, or 67.4%, of such loans to resume regular contractual payments by the end of the 2021 and $2.7 million, or 4.9%, resuming regular contractual payments by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Loan payment deferrals by loan type were as follows:



Commercial and industrial loans – 10 loans, totaling $17.5 million;

Commercial real estate loans – 5 loans, totaling $37.4 million; and Residential mortgage loans – 3 loans, totaling $695 thousand.





The Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification to determine potential risk associated with industry concentrations, if any, that could lead to additional credit loss exposure. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation has determined the Hotels/Motels and Restaurants/Fast Foods industries represent a potentially higher level of credit risk, as many of these customers have incurred a significant, negative impact to their businesses as a result of the pandemic. At June 30, 2021, the Corporation had loan concentrations for these industries as follows:



Hotels/Motels – $208.7 million, or 6.02% of total loans outstanding, excluding PPP-related loans; and

Restaurants/Fast Foods – $31.7 million, or 0.91% of total loans outstanding, excluding PPP-related loans.



Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average common equity was 14.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 10.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.06% and 11.71% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1





Annualized return on average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 13.45% compared to 10.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized return on average common equity was 14.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 10.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.38% and 12.31% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1





Efficiency ratio was 57.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 57.76% for the comparable period in 2020. 1 Included in the efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is $462 thousand in merger costs.





Included in the efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is $462 thousand in merger costs. Efficiency ratio was 58.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 59.01% for the comparable period in 2020.1 The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included $534 thousand in merger costs.



Revenue

Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $46.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.3 million, or 21.8%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $38.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.4 million, or 27.9%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of growth in average earning assets and a 14 basis point increase in net interest margin for the same period. The three months ended June 30, 2021 included PPP-related fees totaling approximately $1.6 million, compared to zero for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.28% and 3.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased 26 basis points from 3.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 45 basis points from 1.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 0.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions and the repayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $93.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $20.3 million, or 27.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $77.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $17.5 million, or 29.2%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of growth in average earning assets and a 11 basis point increase in net interest margin for the same period. The six months ended June 30, 2021 included PPP-related fees totaling approximately $4.4 million, compared to zero for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.42% and 3.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased 43 basis points from 4.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 61 basis points from 1.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 0.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions and the repayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Total non-interest income was $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $92 thousand, or 1.2%, from the same period in 2020. Included in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.2 million in net realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available for sale securities, total non-interest income of $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 36.4%, from the same period in 2020. 1 During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $391 thousand, or 28.5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Other significant improvements during the three months ended June 30, 2021, included service charges on deposits and card processing and interchange income, resulting from increased business activity.





During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $391 thousand, or 28.5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Other significant improvements during the three months ended June 30, 2021, included service charges on deposits and card processing and interchange income, resulting from increased business activity. Total non-interest income was $16.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.8 million, or 20.9%, from the same period in 2020. Included in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.2 million in net realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available for sale securities, total non-interest income of $16.1 million for the six months June 30, 2021 increased $5.0 million, or 44.7%, from the same period in 2020, partially driven by growth in Wealth and Asset Management fees, as assets under management increased by $134.3 million, or 12.4%, from June 30, 2020, to $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021.1 Other significant factors included mortgage banking, card processing and interchange income from increased business activity as well as an increase in net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities.



Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, total non-interest expense was $27.0 million, reflecting an increase of $4.8 million, or 21.5%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition to the acquisition of Bank of Akron, the second quarter of 2021 included the expenses related to hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland and Buffalo. Also, the second quarter of 2021 included investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience.





For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total non-interest expense was $54.8 million, an increase of $10.8 million, or 24.6%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020. In addition to the acquisition of Bank of Akron, the first six months of 2021 included the effects of hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland and Buffalo. Also, the first six months of 2021 included a market value appreciation in the Corporation’s deferred compensation plans, as well, as investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.5 million, or 83.9%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Corporation's effective tax rate was 18.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to a higher percentage of pre-tax net income in the second quarter of 2021 that was not tax-exempt than was recorded in the second quarter of 2020.





Income tax expense of $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 86.3%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Corporation's effective tax rate was 18.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to a higher percentage of pre-tax net income in the first six months of 2021 that was not tax-exempt than was recorded in the first six months of 2020.



Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $33.2 million, or 0.64%, of total assets, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.67%, as of December 31, 2020 and $30.4 million, or 0.68% as of June 30, 2020.





Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, commonly referred to as CECL. Prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated using the incurred loss methodology, which results have not been restated. The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans was 1.06% as of June 30, 2021. Total loans at June 30, 2021 include approximately $139.7 million in PPP-related loans. Excluding PPP-related loans, the allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans was 1.11% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 1.07% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.87% as of June 30, 2020. 1





For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $614 thousand, or 0.07% of total average loans, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.41%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a charge-off of approximately $2.6 million that related to a secured commercial and industrial loan relationship with a borrower who is deceased.





For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.09% of total average loans, compared to $3.7 million, or 0.26%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020.



Capital

As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $429.9 million, an increase of $99.7 million, or 30.2%, from June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of an increase in additional paid in capital related to the Bank of Akron acquisition, the Corporation's issuance of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Corporation's 7.125% Series A fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, no par value per share, and growth in organic earnings, partially offset by the adoption of CECL, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and payment of common and preferred stock dividends to the Corporation's common and preferred shareholders during the six months ended June 30, 2021.





As of June 30, 2021, all of the Corporation’s regulatory capital ratios increased from December 31, 2020.





As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 6.42% reflected the impact of approximately $139.7 million in PPP-related loans as well as the Corporation's significant excess liquidity. Excluding PPP-related loans and excess liquidity of $682.9 million at June 30, 2021, the Corporation’s adjusted ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.66% represents a decrease from the June 30, 2020 adjusted ratio of 8.09%, primarily as a result of the impact of the acquisition of Bank of Akron, the adoption of CECL and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by increases in retained earnings, net of dividends and additional paid in capital.1



Financial Tables

The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

% % 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change Income Statement Interest income $ 43,528 $ 38,073 14.3 % $ 87,823 $ 78,163 12.4 % Interest expense 5,223 8,135 (35.8 )% 10,397 18,231 (43.0 )% Net interest income 38,305 29,938 27.9 % 77,426 59,932 29.2 % Provision for credit losses (2) 1,967 5,680 (65.4 )% 4,089 8,759 (53.3 )% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,338 24,258 49.8 % 73,337 51,173 43.3 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,446 924 56.5 % 2,794 2,451 14.0 % Other service charges and fees 601 606 (0.8 )% 1,091 1,196 (8.8 )% Wealth and asset management fees 1,765 1,374 28.5 % 3,287 2,667 23.2 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 2,190 NA 0 2,190 NA Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities 350 306 14.4 % 470 (282 ) (266.7 )% Mortgage banking 536 664 (19.3 )% 1,771 1,001 76.9 % Bank owned life insurance 504 386 30.6 % 1,444 865 66.9 % Card processing and interchange income 2,079 1,325 56.9 % 3,913 2,453 59.5 % Other 576 174 231.0 % 1,326 772 71.8 % Total non-interest income 7,857 7,949 (1.2 )% 16,096 13,313 20.9 % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 13,518 10,673 26.7 % 28,091 22,070 27.3 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,935 3,047 (3.7 )% 6,204 6,072 2.2 % FDIC insurance premiums 557 621 (10.3 )% 1,173 1,240 (5.4 )% Core Deposit Intangible amortization 28 69 (59.4 )% 56 152 (63.2 )% Card processing and interchange expenses 1,408 592 137.8 % 2,088 1,388 50.4 % Merger costs 0 462 NA 0 534 NA Other 8,519 6,735 26.5 % 17,157 12,485 37.4 % Total non-interest expenses 26,965 22,199 21.5 % 54,769 43,941 24.6 % Income before income taxes 17,230 10,008 72.2 % 34,664 20,545 68.7 % Income tax expense 3,240 1,762 83.9 % 6,493 3,486 86.3 % Net income 13,990 8,246 69.7 % 28,171 17,059 65.1 % Preferred stock dividends 1,075 0 NA 2,150 0 NA Net income available to common stockholders $ 12,915 $ 8,246 56.6 % $ 26,021 $ 17,059 52.5 % Average diluted common shares outstanding 16,824,700 15,341,317 16,811,836 15,312,965 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.54 40.7 % $ 1.54 $ 1.11 38.7 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 0.0 % $ 0.34 $ 0.34 0.0 % Dividend payout ratio 22 % 31 % 22 % 31 % (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances Loans $ 3,436,151 $ 3,000,701 $ 3,411,299 $ 2,909,194 Investment securities 642,394 556,253 628,489 566,510 Total earning assets 4,734,660 3,903,207 4,622,299 3,704,135 Total assets 5,017,734 4,149,762 4,900,128 3,947,618 Non interest-bearing deposits 712,725 488,754 682,649 429,296 Interest-bearing deposits 3,724,746 2,930,833 3,652,698 2,820,524 Shareholders' equity 424,534 322,059 422,472 317,587 Common shareholders' equity 366,749 322,059 364,687 317,587 Tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 322,471 283,280 320,395 278,767 Average Yields Loans 4.76 % 4.67 % 4.86 % 4.88 % Investment securities 1.84 % 2.66 % 1.97 % 2.86 % Total earning assets 3.72 % 3.98 % 3.87 % 4.30 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.44 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.99 % Interest-bearing liabilities 0.55 % 1.00 % 0.56 % 1.17 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.80 % 1.16 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 13.36 % 10.30 % 13.45 % 10.80 % Return on average common equity 14.12 % 10.30 % 14.39 % 10.80 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.06 % 11.71 % 16.38 % 12.31 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (1) 3.28 % 3.14 % 3.42 % 3.31 % Efficiency Ratio (1) 57.91 % 57.76 % 58.04 % 59.01 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 430 $ 2,733 $ 1,082 $ 2,841 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 184 333 439 862 Total net loan charge-offs $ 614 $ 3,066 $ 1,521 $ 3,703 Net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.07 % 0.41 % 0.09 % 0.26 %





(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (unaudited)

June 30, % change

versus % change

versus 2021 2020 2020 12/31/20 06/30/20 Ending Balance Sheet Loans $ 3,469,845 $ 3,371,789 $ 3,030,171 2.9 % 14.5 % Loans held for sale 10,528 8,514 6,065 23.7 % 73.6 % Investment securities 685,060 591,557 554,983 15.8 % 23.4 % FHLB and other equity interests 3,230 2,899 11,383 11.4 % (71.6 )% Other earning assets 687,910 488,326 617,785 40.9 % 11.4 % Total earning assets 4,856,573 4,463,085 4,220,387 8.8 % 15.1 % Allowance for credit losses (2) (36,908 ) (34,340 ) (24,529 ) 7.5 % 50.5 % Goodwill 43,749 43,749 38,730 0.0 % 13.0 % Core deposit intangible 511 567 8 (9.9 )% 6287.5 % Other assets 285,893 256,338 234,955 11.5 % 21.7 % Total assets $ 5,149,818 $ 4,729,399 $ 4,469,551 8.9 % 15.2 % Non interest-bearing deposits $ 727,177 $ 627,114 $ 507,236 16.0 % 43.4 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,777,588 3,554,630 3,088,786 6.3 % 22.3 % Total deposits 4,504,765 4,181,744 3,596,022 7.7 % 25.3 % Borrowings 0 0 416,313 NA (100.0 )% Subordinated debt 155,620 70,620 70,620 120.4 % 120.4 % Other liabilities 59,484 60,898 56,324 (2.3 )% 5.6 % Common stock 0 0 0 NA NA Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 0 0.0 % NA Additional paid in capital 126,875 127,518 102,374 (0.5 )% 23.9 % Retained earnings 239,017 218,727 213,327 9.3 % 12.0 % Treasury stock (1,672 ) (2,967 ) (2,027 ) (43.6 )% (17.5 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,944 15,074 16,598 (47.3 )% (52.1 ) Total shareholders' equity 429,949 416,137 330,272 3.3 % 30.2 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,149,818 $ 4,729,399 $ 4,469,551 8.9 % 15.2 % Ending shares outstanding 16,884,519 16,833,008 15,396,561 Book value per common share $ 22.04 $ 21.29 $ 21.45 3.5 % 2.8 % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 19.42 $ 18.66 $ 18.94 4.1 % 2.5 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 6.42 % 6.70 % 6.58 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve(1) 7.66 % 7.76 % 8.09 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 8.16 % 8.11 % 7.55 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (4) 9.68 % 9.50 % 9.78 % Tier 1 risk based ratio (4) 11.97 % 11.91 % 10.48 % Total risk based ratio (4) 16.83 % 14.32 % 13.11 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 32,299 $ 30,359 $ 29,269 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 611 325 128 Total non-performing loans 32,910 30,684 29,397 Other real estate owned 294 862 998 Total non-performing assets $ 33,204 $ 31,546 $ 30,395 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR loans $ 9,115 $ 10,457 $ 7,366 Non-performing TDR loans (3) 7,854 4,631 3,747 Total TDR loans $ 16,969 $ 15,088 $ 11,113 Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO 0.96 % 0.94 % 1.00 % Non-performing assets / Total assets 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses / Loans (2) 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses / Loans, net of PPP-related loans (1) (2) 1.11 % 1.07 % 0.87 % (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13. Prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the results were based on incurred loss methodology and these results have not been restated. (3) Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table. (4) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimated.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 Calculation of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity/tangible assets: Shareholders' equity $ 429,949 $ 416,137 $ 330,272 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 0 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 38,730 Less: core deposit intangible 511 567 8 Tangible common equity $ 327,904 $ 314,036 $ 291,534 Total assets $ 5,149,818 $ 4,729,399 $ 4,469,551 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 38,730 Less: core deposit intangible 511 567 8 Tangible assets $ 5,105,558 $ 4,685,083 $ 4,430,813 Ending shares outstanding 16,884,519 16,833,008 15,396,561 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.42 $ 18.66 $ 18.94 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 6.42 % 6.70 % 6.58 % Calculation of tangible common equity/tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve: Additional paid in capital $ 126,875 $ 127,518 $ 102,374 Retained earnings 239,017 218,727 213,327 Treasury stock (1,672 ) (2,967 ) (2,027 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,944 15,074 16,598 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 38,730 Less: core deposit intangible 511 567 8 Tangible common equity $ 327,904 $ 314,036 $ 291,534 Tangible assets $ 5,105,558 $ 4,685,083 $ 4,430,813 Less: PPP-related loans 139,653 155,529 217,007 Less: Excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve 682,868 482,503 612,325 Adjusted tangible assets $ 4,283,037 $ 4,047,051 $ 3,601,481 Adjusted tangible common equity/tangible assets 7.66 % 7.76 % 8.09 %





(unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 Calculation of allowance / loans, net of PPP-related loans: Total allowance for credit losses (2) $ 36,908 $ 34,340 $ 24,529 Total loans net of unearned income $ 3,469,845 $ 3,371,789 $ 3,030,171 Less: PPP-related loans 139,653 155,529 217,007 Adjusted total loans, net of unearned income, PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,330,192 $ 3,216,260 $ 2,813,164 Adjusted allowance / loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) (2) 1.11 % 1.07 % 0.87 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis): Interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 43,836 $ 38,435 $ 88,454 $ 78,859 Interest expense (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 5,223 8,135 10,397 18,231 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 38,613 $ 30,300 $ 78,057 $ 60,628 Average total earning assets $ 4,734,660 $ 3,903,207 $ 4,622,299 $ 3,704,135 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments 9,238 21,665 13,246 16,936 Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 4,725,422 $ 3,881,542 $ 4,609,053 $ 3,687,199 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.28 % 3.14 % 3.42 % 3.31 %





Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 26,965 $ 22,199 $ 54,769 $ 43,941 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 28 69 56 152 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 26,937 $ 22,130 $ 54,713 $ 43,789 Non-interest income $ 7,857 $ 7,949 $ 16,096 $ 13,313 Net interest income $ 38,305 $ 29,938 $ 77,426 $ 59,932 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,221 1,440 2,525 2,976 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) 1,576 1,868 3,265 3,938 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) 38,660 30,366 78,166 60,894 Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) $ 46,517 $ 38,315 $ 94,262 $ 74,207 Efficiency ratio 57.91 % 57.76 % 58.04 % 59.01 %





(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of PPNR: Net interest income $ 38,305 $ 29,938 $ 77,426 $ 59,932 Add: Non-interest income 7,857 7,949 16,096 13,313 Less: Non-interest expense 26,965 22,199 54,769 43,941 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 19,197 $ 15,688 $ 38,753 $ 29,304





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: Net income available to common stockholders $ 12,915 $ 8,246 $ 26,021 $ 17,059 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 322,471 283,280 320,395 278,767 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 16.06 % 11.71 % 16.38 % 12.31 %





(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities: Non-interest income $ 7,857 $ 7,949 $ 16,096 $ 13,313 Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 2,190 0 2,190 Adjusted non-interest income $ 7,857 $ 5,759 $ 16,096 $ 11,123

