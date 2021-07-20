Mercury teams with CoreAVI to provide advanced safety-critical computing platforms for aerospace and defense

The licensing agreement between the companies addresses the growing demand for safety-critical solutions and open standards platforms in the defense market. Mercury will be the exclusive worldwide sales channel for combining CoreAVI’s software and COTS hardware for the aerospace and defense markets providing a single source for safety-critical open standard platform.

ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it is teaming with CoreAVI to provide CoreAVI’s safety-certified graphics, video, and GPU compute solutions to aerospace and defense customers.

“As the demand for flight safety certification increases globally, so does the complexity and performance requirements of the computing systems powering critical avionics applications,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president, Mercury Mission. “The complementary capabilities of our Mission division in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management capabilities combined with CoreAVI’s products will lead to delivering better solutions and products to customers, reinforcing our commitment to Innovation that Matters.”

Mercury and CoreAVI will also work together to develop and market safety-certified highly integrated artificial intelligence (AI) microelectronics technology for rugged, mission-critical enhanced situational awareness and connected autonomous systems.

“Safety is a key element in any airborne platform and as the technology in avionics applications continues to evolve, the safety criticality of both hardware and software must follow suit,” said Damian Fozard, CEO of CoreAVI. “CoreAVI is excited to partner with Mercury to offer our safety-critical graphics and compute solutions, combined with Mercury’s mission computing solutions, to support the future applications of our aerospace and defense customers.”

