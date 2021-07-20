Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) reported the following U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basic and diluted net income and earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per-share amounts):

1 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the calculation of GAAP diluted earnings per share resulted in an increase in earnings per share. Therefore, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share.

GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $21.2 million and $0.25, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $10.0 million and $0.13, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $40.9 million and $0.49, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $2.2 million and $0.13, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

In evaluating the results of operations, management also reviews adjusted measures of earnings, which are adjusted to exclude accounting items that add a measure of non-operational complexity which obscures the underlying performance of the business. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, no adjustments were made to GAAP earnings. Management uses the as adjusted measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. It believes the as adjusted measures provide information to further analyze the Company's operations between periods and over time. Furthermore, management targets a cash dividend payout ratio at approximately 60% to 70% of our as adjusted diluted net income, subject to growth initiatives and other funding needs. Investors should consider the as adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net income for diluted earnings per share generally assumes all operating company membership units are converted into Company stock at the beginning of the reporting period, and the resulting change to Company net income associated with its increased interest in the operating company, is taxed at the Company's effective tax rate, exclusive of the adjustments noted above and other adjustments. When this conversion results in an increase in earnings per share or a decrease in loss per share, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share for the reporting period.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ billions) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Separately Managed Accounts Assets Beginning of Period $ 19.4 $ 17.3 $ 10.8 $ 13.0 $ 13.9 Inflows 0.7 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.7 Outflows (0.7 ) (1.0 ) (0.5 ) (2.7 ) (1.3 ) Net Flows — (0.3 ) 0.2 (0.5 ) 1.4 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) 0.5 2.7 1.9 7.0 (2.2 ) Foreign Exchange1 0.1 (0.3 ) 0.1 0.5 (0.1 ) End of Period $ 20.0 $ 19.4 $ 13.0 $ 20.0 $ 13.0 Sub-Advised Accounts Assets Beginning of Period Assets $ 26.9 $ 23.3 $ 14.3 $ 16.4 $ 21.1 Inflows 3.1 1.5 0.7 8.1 3.1 Outflows (0.9 ) (1.3 ) (1.4 ) (4.6 ) (4.3 ) Net Flows 2.2 0.2 (0.7 ) 3.5 (1.2 ) Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) 1.0 3.6 2.7 10.0 (3.5 ) Foreign Exchange1 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.1 0.3 — End of Period $ 30.2 $ 26.9 $ 16.4 $ 30.2 $ 16.4 Pzena Funds Assets Beginning of Period Assets $ 2.9 $ 2.7 $ 1.7 $ 2.1 $ 2.3 Inflows 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.5 Outflows (0.2 ) (0.3 ) — (0.9 ) (0.4 ) Net Flows — (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.1 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) — 0.4 0.3 1.0 (0.3 ) Foreign Exchange1 — (0.1 ) — — — End of Period $ 2.9 $ 2.9 $ 2.1 $ 2.9 $ 2.1 Total Assets Beginning of Period $ 49.2 $ 43.3 $ 26.8 $ 31.5 $ 37.3 Inflows 4.0 2.4 1.5 11.0 6.3 Outflows (1.8 ) (2.6 ) (1.9 ) (8.2 ) (6.0 ) Net Flows 2.2 (0.2 ) (0.4 ) 2.8 0.3 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) 1.5 6.7 4.9 18.0 (6.0 ) Foreign Exchange1 0.2 (0.6 ) 0.2 0.8 (0.1 ) End of Period $ 53.1 $ 49.2 $ 31.5 $ 53.1 $ 31.5

1 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

Financial Discussion

Revenue (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Separately Managed Accounts $ 26,525 $ 24,547 $ 16,738 Sub-Advised Accounts 19,400 16,628 10,262 Pzena Funds 4,952 4,696 3,131 Total $ 50,877 $ 45,871 $ 30,131 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Separately Managed Accounts $ 51,072 $ 35,434 Sub-Advised Accounts 36,028 22,971 Pzena Funds 9,648 6,405 Total $ 96,748 $ 64,810

Revenue was approximately $50.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.9% from $45.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 68.9% from $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

There were less than $0.1 million of performance fees recognized during the second quarter of 2021, compared to no performance fees recognized during the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020.

Average assets under management for the second quarter of 2021 were $51.5 billion, increasing 13.4% from $45.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021, and increasing 72.8% from $29.8 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 is due to net inflows and market appreciation during the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the second quarter of 2020 primarily reflects market appreciation.

The weighted average fee rate was 0.395% for the second quarter of 2021, decreasing from 0.404% for the first quarter of 2021, and from 0.404% for the second quarter of 2020.

The weighted average fee rate for separately managed accounts was 0.533% for the second quarter of 2021, decreasing from 0.545% for the first quarter of 2021 and from 0.552% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 primarily reflects the shift of assets to certain strategies that typically carry lower fee rates. The decrease from the second quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in assets due to market appreciation as the rates we earn in the majority of our fee schedules decline as the assets increase.

The weighted average fee rate for sub-advised accounts was 0.270% for the second quarter of 2021, 0.270% for the first quarter of 2021, and 0.260% for the second quarter of 2020. Certain accounts related to one retail client relationship have fulcrum fee arrangements. These fee arrangements require a reduction in the base fee or allow for a performance fee if the relevant investment strategy underperforms or outperforms, respectively, the agreed-upon benchmark over the contract's measurement period, which extends to three years. During each of the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a $1.0 million reduction in base fees related to this client relationship. To the extent the three-year performance record of this account fluctuates relative to its relevant benchmark, the amount of base fees recognized may vary.

The weighted average fee rate for Pzena funds was 0.681% for the second quarter of 2021, remaining flat from 0.681% for the first quarter of 2021, and increasing from 0.659% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the second quarter of 2020 primarily reflects a reduction in expense reimbursements.

Total operating expenses were $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, increasing from $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and from $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The change in compensation and benefits expense from the first quarter of 2021 primarily reflects an increase in compensation during the second quarter, which was offset by expenses recognized in the first quarter associated with tax payments and the Company’s employee profit sharing and savings plan, which generally do not recur during the year. The increase in general and administrative expenses from the first quarter of 2021 primarily reflects an increase in travel and entertainment and professional fees. The increase in compensation and benefits expense from the second quarter of 2020 is driven by an increase in compensation and in the market performance of strategies tied to the Company’s deferred compensation obligation. The increase in general and administrative expenses from the second quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in professional fees and data and systems expense.

Operating Expenses (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 19,035 $ 19,135 $ 15,578 General and Administrative Expense 3,920 3,696 3,575 Operating Expenses $ 22,955 $ 22,831 $ 19,153 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 38,170 $ 34,718 General and Administrative Expense 7,616 7,997 Operating Expenses $ 45,786 $ 42,715

As of June 30, 2021, employee headcount was 125, increasing from 124 at March 31, 2021, and from 120 at June 30, 2020.

The operating margin was 54.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 50.2% for the first quarter of 2021, and 36.4% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating margin from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 is primarily driven by the increase in revenue.

Other income/ (expense) was income of approximately $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Other income/ (expense) primarily reflects the fluctuations in the gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by the Company on its direct equity investments, the majority of which are held to satisfy obligations under its deferred compensation plan. Other income/ (expense) also includes a portion of gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by external investors on their investments in investment partnerships that the Company consolidates, which are offset in net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Other Income/ (Expense) (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Net Interest and Dividend Income $ 261 $ 197 $ 145 Gains/ (Losses) and Other Investment Income 1,369 4,100 3,050 Other Income/ (Expense) 100 58 47 GAAP Other Income/ (Expense) 1,730 4,355 3,242 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (249 ) (194 ) (234 ) As Adjusted Other Income/ (Expense), Net of Outside Interests $ 1,481 $ 4,161 $ 3,008 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Net Interest and Dividend Income $ 458 $ 385 Gains/ (Losses) and Other Investment Income 5,469 (6,459 ) Other Income/ (Expense) 158 (40 ) GAAP Other Income/ (Expense) 6,085 (6,114 ) Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (443 ) 80 As Adjusted Other Income/ (Expense), Net of Outside Interests $ 5,642 $ (6,034 )

1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the (income)/ loss of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 is due to an increase in pretax income.

Details of the income tax expense are shown below:

Income Tax Expense (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Corporate Income Tax Expense $ 1,520 $ 1,500 $ 797 Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense 1,055 866 574 Income Tax Expense $ 2,575 $ 2,366 $ 1,371 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Corporate Income Tax Expense $ 3,020 $ 1,168 Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense 1,921 1,195 Income Tax Expense $ 4,941 $ 2,363

Details of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests of the Company's operating company and consolidated subsidiaries are shown below:

GAAP Non-Controlling Interests (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Operating Company Allocation $ 22,225 $ 20,648 $ 10,417 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 249 194 234 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests $ 22,474 $ 20,842 $ 10,651 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Company Allocation $ 42,873 $ 11,500 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 443 (80 ) GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests $ 43,316 $ 11,420

1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the income/ (loss) of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors.

On July 20, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of its Class A common stock. The following dates apply to the dividend:

Record Date: July 30, 2021 Payment Date: August 20, 2021

During the last twelve months, inclusive of the dividend noted above, the Company declared total dividends of $0.34 per share of its Class A common stock.

On July 20, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase of $40.0 million in the aggregate amount authorized under the current program to repurchase the Company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B units. As of June 30, 2021, there was approximately $7.0 million remaining of the $30.0 million additional authorization announced by the Board of Directors on April 19, 2018. The Company intends to use available cash on hand. The objective of the program is to minimize dilution from compensatory stock- and unit-related issuances over the next several years.

The timing, number and value of common shares and units repurchased under the plan will be determined by management, in its discretion. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any common shares or units under the authorization, and the repurchase plan may be suspended, discontinued, or modified at any time, for any reason.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com .

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands)

As of June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 53,463 $ 65,534 Restricted Cash 1,054 1,050 Due from Broker 572 87 Advisory Fees Receivable 42,961 36,524 Investments 56,447 34,104 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 5,685 5,603 Right-of-use Assets 10,391 11,578 Deferred Tax Asset 28,588 29,831 Property and Equipment, Net of Accumulated Depreciation of $6,499 and $5,980, respectively 3,797 4,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 202,958 $ 188,687 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 27,868 $ 36,317 Due to Broker 811 56 Securities Sold Short 870 714 Liability to Selling and Converting Shareholders 27,820 25,701 Lease Liabilities 10,694 11,905 Deferred Compensation Liability 3,426 5,039 TOTAL LIABILITIES 71,489 79,732 Equity: Total Pzena Investment Management, Inc.'s Equity 35,510 31,106 Non-Controlling Interests 95,959 77,849 TOTAL EQUITY 131,469 108,955 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 202,958 $ 188,687

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 50,877 $ 30,131 $ 96,748 $ 64,810 EXPENSES Compensation and Benefits Expense 19,035 15,578 38,170 34,718 General and Administrative Expense 3,920 3,575 7,616 7,997 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 22,955 19,153 45,786 42,715 Operating Income 27,922 10,978 50,962 22,095 Other Income/ (Loss) 1,730 3,242 6,085 (6,114 ) Income Before Taxes 29,652 14,220 57,047 15,981 Income Tax Expense 2,575 1,371 4,941 2,363 Consolidated Net Income 27,077 12,849 52,106 13,618 Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 22,474 10,651 43,316 11,420 Net Income Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. $ 4,603 $ 2,198 $ 8,790 $ 2,198 Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Common Stockholders: Net Income for Basic Earnings per Share $ 4,603 $ 2,198 $ 8,790 $ 2,198 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.13 $ 0.51 $ 0.13 Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 17,255,593 17,215,163 17,248,045 17,502,647 Net Income for Diluted Earnings per Share1 $ 21,176 $ 9,997 $ 40,906 $ 2,198 Diluted Earnings per Share1 $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.49 $ 0.13 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 84,336,569 78,608,197 83,932,385 79,261,048

1 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the calculation of GAAP diluted earnings per share resulted in an increase in earnings per share. Therefore, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share.

