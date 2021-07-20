Haynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Conference Call

checkAd

  • Company to host conference call on July 30th, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, Ind., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss its third quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on July 29, 2021. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021
Time:  9:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Dial-In Numbers: 844-369-8770 (Domestic)
  862-298-0840 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 27, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:  877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331
Replay Access: Conference: 41917    

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact: Daniel Maudlin
  Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
  Haynes International, Inc.
  765-456-6102




