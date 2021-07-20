Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for July 2021

Mesa Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: MTR) announced today the Trust income distribution for the month of July 2021. Unitholders of record on July 30, 2021 will receive distributions amounting to $0.003925566 per unit, payable on October 29, 2021. The Trust received $33,763, all of which came from the Colorado portion of the Trust’s San Juan Basin properties operated by SIMCOE LLC, an affiliate of IKAV Energy Inc. (“Operator”). No income was received in July 2021 from any other working interest owner. The Trust was formed to own an overriding royalty interest of the net proceeds attributable to certain producing oil and gas properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas and the San Juan Basin fields of New Mexico and Colorado.

As described in the Trust's public filings, the amount of the monthly distributions is expected to fluctuate from month to month, depending on the proceeds, if any, received by the Trust as a result of production, oil and natural gas prices. Distributions to unitholders are also impacted by the amount of the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors, which may vary significantly from month to month. On February 28, 2020, BP Amoco Company (“BP”) completed the sale of all of its interest in the San Juan Basin—Colorado properties to Operator. Following Operator’s acquisition of BP’s interest in the San Juan Basin—Colorado properties, there was a transition period to transfer historical information, knowledge and processes from one owner to the other. Operator has informed the Trustee that the amount paid to the Trust, included in the July 2021 distribution calculation, is subject to further adjustment in future periods for certain expenses that Operator is entitled to deduct under the conveyance. Operator is expected to recover such expense amounts by withholding a portion or all of the net proceeds that would otherwise be payable to the Trust in future periods. Any reduction in income paid to the Trust for these properties may materially reduce or eliminate distributions to the Trust’s unitholders in future periods.