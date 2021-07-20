PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Strategic Investment in Geothermal Power Developer DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in geothermal power developer, DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp. (“DEEP”). DEEP is currently developing a geothermal power facility in southern Saskatchewan (the “DEEP Geothermal Project”) which stands to become the first major geothermal power facility in Canada. In addition to participating in DEEP’s latest financing round, John Hooks, CEO of PHX Energy, is expected to join DEEP’s Board of Directors. PHX Energy’s investment in DEEP is $3 million with a provision for another $3.5 million of equity upon the potential exercise of warrants held by PHX Energy.



“We are excited about this opportunity to diversify our business to include renewable energy projects like the DEEP Geothermal Project and we will continue to focus on ways to ensure long term sustainable growth for the business,” said John Hooks, CEO of the Corporation. “Through our position in DEEP, we will be able to provide our technical expertise to the DEEP Geothermal Project. The first 32 MW facility is anticipated to commence construction in 2022 and involves a plan to drill 18 horizontal wells, each with a total length of approximately 7,000 meters. Subsequent phases are projected to reach 160 MW with additional drilling and construction. Based on our extensive international directional drilling experience and industry leading technology, we are confident we can make a meaningful contribution to DEEP’s business strategy and through our equity investment share in future growth. The geothermal industry experience gained through our involvement with DEEP also positions us favorably to participate in other geothermal projects in North America and internationally.”

“DEEP’s vision to build up to 160 MW of geothermal power and direct heating infrastructure will create a new, green $1 Billion industry for southeast Saskatchewan,” said Kirsten Marcia, DEEP President & CEO. “A key objective of DEEP’s strategy is to merge highly skilled oil and gas expertise with specialized geothermal reservoir and power generation expertise. We are very excited that PHX Energy will be bringing additional specialized technology capabilities and industry expertise to our Board of Directors.”