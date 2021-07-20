checkAd

Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca NETL) Surpasses $100 Million Milestone in Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 22:26  |  33   |   |   

Fundamental Income, a Phoenix-based net lease real estate platform, announces the Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: NETL) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management. NETL is the first and only publicly traded ETF to define the net lease sector as a pure play. The fund tracks the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index, calculated by NASDAQ, which is comprised of 25 publicly traded equity REITs totaling over $150 billion in market cap and collectively offers investors exposure to all 50 states, 26,000+ properties, 40+ industries, and more than 3,000 tenants.

NETL’s annualized NAV-since-inception total return is 30.23% with a 30-day SEC yield of 3.79%, as of June 30, 2021.

“Reaching this milestone shows investors are seeing the benefits and opportunity associated with net lease real estate in this lower-for-longer interest rate environment where risk-adjusted yield is in high demand,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Income. “In addition to seeking a consistent total return, we structured the fund to pay monthly dividends, capitalizing on the unique nature of the net lease sector’s long-term contractual cash flows.”

With a growing client base, the firm continues to expand. “As a single-strategy specialist, we are committed to increasing our capabilities to better serve our clients and add value in a sector we truly understand,” said Matt Brudvik, who leads fund distribution.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Inception Date: 3/21/19

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For current standard performance and expenses, visit https://www.netleaseetf.com/netl

Dividend Income is not guaranteed and is subject to change.

NETL, which tracks a NASDAQ calculated index, owns 25 public net lease REITs, traded on the NYSE or NASDAQ, which collectively own 26,364 properties throughout all 50 United States, with exposure to over 40 industries and over 3,000 tenants. As of 3/31/21, the average remaining lease term for tenants is 12.7 years, and the occupancy rate is 98.7%. Net lease REITs strive to offer risk-adjusted benefits to investors seeking income, an inflation hedge, and growth, and may be appropriate for those looking for real estate exposure or a total return equity strategy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca NETL) Surpasses $100 Million Milestone in Assets Under Management Fundamental Income, a Phoenix-based net lease real estate platform, announces the Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: NETL) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management. NETL is the first and only publicly traded ETF to define …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste