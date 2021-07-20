Fundamental Income , a Phoenix-based net lease real estate platform, announces the Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: NETL) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management. NETL is the first and only publicly traded ETF to define the net lease sector as a pure play. The fund tracks the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index, calculated by NASDAQ, which is comprised of 25 publicly traded equity REITs totaling over $150 billion in market cap and collectively offers investors exposure to all 50 states, 26,000+ properties, 40+ industries, and more than 3,000 tenants.

“Reaching this milestone shows investors are seeing the benefits and opportunity associated with net lease real estate in this lower-for-longer interest rate environment where risk-adjusted yield is in high demand,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Income. “In addition to seeking a consistent total return, we structured the fund to pay monthly dividends, capitalizing on the unique nature of the net lease sector’s long-term contractual cash flows.”

With a growing client base, the firm continues to expand. “As a single-strategy specialist, we are committed to increasing our capabilities to better serve our clients and add value in a sector we truly understand,” said Matt Brudvik, who leads fund distribution.

Inception Date: 3/21/19

NETL, which tracks a NASDAQ calculated index, owns 25 public net lease REITs, traded on the NYSE or NASDAQ, which collectively own 26,364 properties throughout all 50 United States, with exposure to over 40 industries and over 3,000 tenants. As of 3/31/21, the average remaining lease term for tenants is 12.7 years, and the occupancy rate is 98.7%. Net lease REITs strive to offer risk-adjusted benefits to investors seeking income, an inflation hedge, and growth, and may be appropriate for those looking for real estate exposure or a total return equity strategy.