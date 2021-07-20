Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“Spectral” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a proposed overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) of up to $10 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will be conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Lead Underwriter”) and including A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (together, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. The definitive size of the Offering, issue price per Unit and exercise price of each Warrant will be determined in the context of the market.