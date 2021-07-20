Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Overnight Marketed Offering
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“Spectral” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a proposed overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) of up to $10 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will be conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Lead Underwriter”) and including A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (together, the “Underwriters”).
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. The definitive size of the Offering, issue price per Unit and exercise price of each Warrant will be determined in the context of the market.
The Company has also agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to offer for sale up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days from and including the closing date of the Offering and shall be exercisable for additional Units, Warrants and/or Common Shares (or any combination thereof).
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its Phase III registration trial for its PMX treatment for endotoxemic septic shock, patient enrolment into the DIMI usability trial, product development and regulatory approval for the DIMI device, an observational study in support of Tigris, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
The Offering will be conducted by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short-form base shelf prospectus dated July 3rd, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”, and together with the Prospectus Supplement, the “Prospectus”) in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec (collectively, the “Jurisdictions”). It is expected that the Company and the Underwriters will enter into a definitive underwriting agreement and file the Prospectus Supplement following pricing of the Offering.
