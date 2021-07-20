checkAd

Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 22:27  |  55   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“Spectral” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a proposed overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) of up to $10 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will be conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Lead Underwriter”) and including A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (together, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. The definitive size of the Offering, issue price per Unit and exercise price of each Warrant will be determined in the context of the market.

The Company has also agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to offer for sale up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days from and including the closing date of the Offering and shall be exercisable for additional Units, Warrants and/or Common Shares (or any combination thereof).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its Phase III registration trial for its PMX treatment for endotoxemic septic shock, patient enrolment into the DIMI usability trial, product development and regulatory approval for the DIMI device, an observational study in support of Tigris, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering will be conducted by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short-form base shelf prospectus dated July 3rd, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”, and together with the Prospectus Supplement, the “Prospectus”) in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec (collectively, the “Jurisdictions”). It is expected that the Company and the Underwriters will enter into a definitive underwriting agreement and file the Prospectus Supplement following pricing of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Overnight Marketed Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“Spectral” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board