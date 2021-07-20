checkAd

Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of 3,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $648,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement.

No finders fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring November 21, 2021, under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used towards exploration, water well drilling, a pre-feasibility study and the final stages of the permitting process for the Company's Pine Grove Gold Project in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Lincoln
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

