Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of 3,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $648,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement.