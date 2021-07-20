BARK to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

checkAd

The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced it will report first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 pm ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (866) 465-0807 or (639) 716-2121 for international callers, conference ID 6197976. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.bark.co/.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 23, 2021. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 6197976. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.




