iHeartMedia, Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 5, 2021

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that on Thursday August 5th, 2021, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/) beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on August 5th. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 350-1328 (domestic) or +1 236 389-2425 (international) using PIN number 7591477. Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.