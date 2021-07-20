Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

U.S. Toll Free (866) 342-8591

International (203) 518-9713

Conference ID CIMQ221

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. Toll Free (800) 934-8233

International (402) 220-6991

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

