AMERISAFE Named to Ward’s Property-Casualty Top Performers List for 13th Year

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced the Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 top performing property-casualty companies for the 13th consecutive year. This year’s award recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over the five-year period from 2016-2020.

Janelle Frost, President and CEO said, “This honor is a well-deserved recognition of AMERISAFE employees’ dedication to our vision. Our strategy of turning risk into opportunity can only be achieved through their performance and experience.”