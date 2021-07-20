VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the second quarterly payment period ended June 30, 2021.
Unitholders of record on July 30, 2021 will receive a distribution amounting to $2,720,000 or $0.16 per unit, payable August 13, 2021.
Volumes, average sales prices and net profits for the payment period were:
|
Sales volumes:
|
|
|
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
|
128,814
|
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
|
78,734
|
|
Total (BOE)
|
|
141,936
|
|
Average sales prices:
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
$
|
59.62
|
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
$
|
3.29
|
|
Gross proceeds:
|
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
|
$
|
7,679,568
|
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
|
258,788
|
|
Total gross proceeds
|
|
$
|
7,938,356
|
|
Costs:
|
