Fulton Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $62 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

"In the second quarter, Fulton Financial again achieved solid performance,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. "Our results reflect stable to improving core business trends, a disciplined operating environment, growth in wealth management revenues and stable asset quality.”

Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $162 million, $2 million lower than the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 6 basis points, to 2.73%, from 2.79% in the first quarter of 2021. The decreases in net interest income and net interest margin in comparison to the first quarter of 2021 were primarily due to lower fee income recognized related to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which were $12 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19 million for the first quarter of 2021, as well as lower yields on loans.

Total average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 were $24 billion, a decrease of $2 million from the first quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in PPP loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by growth in the commercial and residential real estate loan portfolios as well as investment securities. Average Net Loans1, which include loans originated under the PPP, were $18.9 billion, a decrease of $74 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Average PPP loans were $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter loan balances were impacted by the net effect of $639 million of PPP loans forgiven and $60 million of new loans originated under the third phase of the PPP in the second quarter of 2021.

1Loans and lease receivables, (net of unearned income)

Average loans and yields, by type, for the second quarter of 2021 in comparison to the first quarter of 2021 are summarized in the following table:

Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Growth Balance Yield (1) Balance Yield (1) $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Net Loans by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,177,622 3.16 % $ 7,128,997 3.15 % $ 48,625 0.7 % Commercial and industrial(2) 5,445,160 2.58 % 5,722,080 2.57 % (276,920) (4.8) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,396,690 3.39 % 3,183,585 3.52 % 213,105 6.7 % Real estate - home equity 1,139,558 3.71 % 1,175,218 3.75 % (35,660) (3.0) % Real estate - construction 1,054,469 3.05 % 1,054,718 3.09 % (249) (0.0) % Consumer 451,486 3.89 % 459,038 4.13 % (7,552) (1.6) % Equipment lease financing 256,248 3.74 % 266,405 4.11 % (10,157) (3.8) % Other(3) (14,677) N/A (9,455) N/A (5,222) 55.2 % Total Average Net Loans $ 18,906,556 3.32 % $ 18,980,586 3.53 % $ (74,030) (0.4) %

(1) Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Includes average PPP loans of $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.

Total average liabilities decreased $98 million, to $23.3 billion, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 driven by decreases in short-term and long-term borrowings, partially offset by increases in average deposits. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the second quarter of 2021 in comparison to the first quarter of 2021 are summarized in the following table:

Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Growth Balance Rate Balance Rate $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,203,696 — $ 6,672,832 — $ 530,864 8.0 % Interest-bearing demand 5,979,855 0.06 % 5,832,174 0.08 % 147,681 2.5 % Savings 6,280,629 0.09 % 6,137,084 0.10 % 143,545 2.3 % Total average demand and savings 19,464,180 0.05 % 18,642,090 0.06 % 822,090 4.4 % Brokered 297,815 0.34 % 324,364 0.49 % (26,549) (8.2) % Time 2,003,606 1.09 % 2,150,570 1.23 % (146,964) (6.8) % Total Average Deposits $ 21,765,601 0.15 % $ 21,117,024 0.18 % $ 648,577 3.1 %

Asset Quality

In the second quarter of 2021, a negative provision for credit losses of $4 million was recognized, as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $6 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021. A $20 million provision for credit losses was recognized in the second quarter of 2020. Consistent with the first quarter of 2021, improved economic forecasts and a decrease in specific allocations within the allowance for credit losses for loans evaluated individually reduced the level of the allowance for credit losses determined to be necessary at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The $20 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 reflected expected credit losses based on economic forecasts as of the end of the second quarter of 2020 and the assessment of the estimated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.

Non-performing assets were $157 million, or 0.60% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $156 million, or 0.60% of total assets, and $145 million, or 0.59% of total assets at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 0.15% of total average loans, compared to 0.13% and 0.09% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2021, excluding investment securities gains, was $52 million, a decrease of $10 million, or 16%, from the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by decreases of $11 million in mortgage banking income and a $1 million decrease in capital markets income. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to lower mortgage sales and gain-on-sale spreads on loans sold, as well as a $2 million addition to the valuation allowance for mortgage servicing assets. The $1 million decrease in capital markets income was the result of lower commercial loan interest rate swap revenues.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, in the second quarter of 2021 decreased $1 million, or 2%, from $53 million, primarily driven by a $7 million decrease in mortgage banking income, resulting from a combination of lower mortgage sales gains and higher rates. During the second quarter of 2020, mortgage banking income was higher as a result of lower mortgage interest rates which drove an increase in activity. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by a $4 million increase in wealth management income and a $2 million increase in consumer banking income.

Net investment securities gains were $33 million lower compared to the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, Fulton completed a balance sheet restructuring involving gains on sales of Visa, Inc. Class B restricted shares of $34 million, which were offset in non-interest expense by corresponding debt extinguishment costs of $32 million, other securities losses of $0.4 million and a write-off of $1 million recognized in net interest income in connection with the purchase of certain of the Corporation's outstanding senior and subordinated notes and the prepayment of term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $141 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $38 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, with the decrease driven by costs recognized during the first quarter of 2021 associated with the aforementioned balance sheet restructuring.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, non-interest expense decreased $2 million, or 2%, in the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and debt extinguishment costs. In the second quarter of 2020 a $3 million prepayment penalty on redemption of FHLB advances was incurred. These decreases were partially offset by increases in multiple other non-interest expense categories.

Income Tax Expense

The effective income tax rate (ETR) was 16% for both the second and first quarters of 2021 as compared to 14% for second quarter of 2020. The increase was a result of higher income before income taxes, while net favorable permanent differences were relatively the same compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Ending Balances Investments $ 3,921,658 $ 3,612,010 $ 3,340,424 $ 3,097,721 $ 2,974,813 Net Loans 18,586,756 18,990,986 18,900,820 19,028,621 18,704,722 Total assets 26,079,774 25,892,990 25,906,733 25,543,281 24,617,863 Deposits 21,724,312 21,633,838 20,839,207 20,730,051 19,884,208 Shareholders' equity 2,692,958 2,629,655 2,616,828 2,390,261 2,340,501 Average Balances Investments $ 3,670,333 $ 3,448,166 $ 3,221,289 $ 2,977,672 $ 3,096,632 Net Loans 18,906,556 18,980,586 18,994,514 18,880,519 18,331,797 Total assets 26,017,542 26,082,816 25,749,405 25,169,508 24,139,116 Deposits 21,765,601 21,117,024 20,791,522 20,388,447 19,276,658 Shareholders' equity 2,669,413 2,637,098 2,544,866 2,374,091 2,309,133 Income Statement Net interest income $ 162,399 $ 164,448 $ 161,591 $ 154,116 $ 152,754 Provision for credit losses (3,500) (5,500) 6,240 7,080 19,570 Non-interest income 51,890 95,397 55,574 63,248 55,922 Non-interest expense 140,831 178,384 154,737 139,147 143,006 Income before taxes 76,958 86,961 56,187 71,137 46,101 Net income available to common shareholders 62,402 70,472 48,690 61,607 39,559 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 75,575 81,795 64,092 80,043 67,125 Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.24 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.24 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Common shareholders' equity $ 15.34 $ 14.99 $ 14.93 $ 14.74 $ 14.45 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 12.05 $ 11.69 $ 11.62 $ 11.44 $ 11.15 Weighted average shares (basic) 162,785 162,441 162,242 162,061 161,715 Weighted average shares (diluted) 163,858 163,737 163,071 162,579 162,267

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.15 % 0.13 % (0.07) % (0.05) % 0.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.75 % 0.75 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.59 % ACL - loans(2) to total loans 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.37 % ACL - loans(2) to non-performing loans 166 % 174 % 189 % 188 % 183 % Asset Quality, excluding PPP(1)(3) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to adjusted average loans (annualized) 0.16 % 0.14 % (0.08) % (0.06) % 0.10 % Non-performing loans to total adjusted loans 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.83 % ACL - loans(2) to total adjusted loans 1.46 % 1.54 % 1.60 % 1.56 % 1.53 % Profitability Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.97 % 0.66 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.38 % 10.84 % 7.61 % 10.32 % 6.89 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 12.93 % 15.00 % 10.32 % 13.50 % 8.99 % Net interest margin 2.73 % 2.79 % 2.75 % 2.70 % 2.81 % Efficiency ratio(1) 63.8 % 63.0 % 62.5 % 62.3 % 66.4 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.7 % 7.5 % 7.4 % 7.4 % 7.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(4) 8.4 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 7.4 % 7.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(4) 9.9 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio(4) 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 9.5 % 9.5 % Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 13.9 % 13.8 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (3) Asset quality information excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Jun 30 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 143,002 $ 102,570 $ 120,462 $ 139,304 $ 141,702 39.4 % 0.9 % Other interest-earning assets 1,823,688 1,625,515 1,819,499 1,489,550 1,007,939 12.2 % 80.9 % Loans held for sale 41,924 34,092 83,886 93,621 77,415 23.0 % (45.8) % Investment securities 3,921,658 3,612,010 3,340,424 3,097,721 2,974,813 8.6 % 31.8 % Net Loans 18,586,756 18,990,986 18,900,820 19,028,621 18,704,722 (2.1) % (0.6) % Less: ACL - loans(1) (255,032) (265,986) (277,567) (266,825) (256,537) (4.1) % (0.6) % Loans, net 18,331,724 18,725,000 18,623,253 18,761,796 18,448,185 (2.1) % (0.6) % Net, premises and equipment 228,353 229,035 231,480 236,943 239,596 (0.3) % (4.7) % Accrued interest receivable 63,232 65,649 72,942 70,766 73,720 (3.7) % (14.2) % Goodwill and intangible assets 536,847 536,544 536,659 534,907 535,039 0.1 % 0.3 % Other assets 989,346 962,575 1,078,128 1,118,673 1,119,454 2.8 % (11.6) % Total Assets $ 26,079,774 $ 25,892,990 $ 25,906,733 $ 25,543,281 $ 24,617,863 0.7 % 5.9 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 21,724,312 $ 21,633,838 $ 20,839,207 $ 20,730,051 $ 19,884,208 0.4 % 9.3 % Short-term borrowings 533,749 520,989 630,066 611,727 572,551 2.4 % (6.8) % Other liabilities 501,542 482,101 524,369 515,230 525,407 4.0 % (4.5) % Long-term borrowings 627,213 626,407 1,296,263 1,296,012 1,295,196 0.1 % (51.6) % Total Liabilities 23,386,816 23,263,335 23,289,905 23,153,020 22,277,362 0.5 % 5.0 % Shareholders' equity 2,692,958 2,629,655 2,616,828 2,390,261 2,340,501 2.4 % 15.1 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,079,774 $ 25,892,990 $ 25,906,733 $ 25,543,281 $ 24,617,863 0.7 % 5.9 % LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,152,932 $ 7,142,137 $ 7,105,092 $ 7,046,330 $ 6,934,936 0.2 % 3.1 % Commercial and industrial 3,870,462 3,986,858 4,088,561 4,007,278 4,033,439 (2.9) % (4.0) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,555,897 3,254,058 3,141,915 3,061,835 2,862,226 9.3 % 24.2 % Real estate - home equity 1,136,128 1,149,958 1,202,913 1,222,709 1,251,455 (1.2) % (9.2) % Real estate - construction 1,070,755 1,083,494 1,047,218 1,007,534 972,909 (1.2) % 10.1 % Consumer 448,433 451,857 466,772 469,551 465,610 (0.8) % (3.7) % Equipment lease financing 252,158 260,907 279,118 280,286 281,897 (3.4) % (10.5) % Other(2) (14,410) (26,677) (12,481) (27,067) (34,784) (46.0) % (58.6) % Net Loans before PPP 17,472,355 17,302,592 17,319,108 17,068,456 16,767,688 1.0 % 4.2 % PPP 1,114,401 1,688,394 1,581,712 1,960,165 1,937,034 (34.0) % (42.5) % Total Net Loans $ 18,586,756 $ 18,990,986 $ 18,900,820 $ 19,028,621 $ 18,704,722 (2.1) % (0.6) % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,442,132 $ 7,046,116 $ 6,531,002 $ 6,378,077 $ 6,239,055 5.6 % 19.3 % Interest-bearing demand 5,795,404 5,959,909 5,818,564 5,813,935 5,099,405 (2.8) % 13.6 % Savings 6,276,554 6,244,513 5,929,792 5,805,431 5,667,893 0.5 % 10.7 % Total demand and savings 19,514,090 19,250,538 18,279,358 17,997,443 17,006,353 1.4 % 14.7 % Brokered 277,444 309,873 335,185 317,588 310,689 (10.5) % (10.7) % Time 1,932,778 2,073,427 2,224,664 2,415,020 2,567,166 (6.8) % (24.7) % Total Deposits $ 21,724,312 $ 21,633,838 $ 20,839,207 $ 20,730,051 $ 19,884,208 0.4 % 9.3 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 533,749 $ 520,989 $ 630,066 $ 611,727 $ 572,551 2.4 % (6.8) % Total Short-term Borrowings $ 533,749 $ 520,989 $ 630,066 $ 611,727 $ 572,551 2.4 % (6.8) %

(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Six Months Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Jun 30 Jun 30 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 % Change Interest Income: Interest income $ 176,673 $ 184,936 $ 183,645 $ 179,159 $ 180,696 (4.5) % (2.2) % $ 361,609 $ 380,074 (4.9) % Interest expense 14,274 20,488 22,054 25,043 27,942 (30.3) % (48.9) % 34,762 66,574 (47.8) % Net Interest Income 162,399 164,448 161,591 154,116 152,754 (1.2) % 6.3 % 326,847 313,500 4.3 % Provision for credit losses (3,500) (5,500) 6,240 7,080 19,570 (36.4) % (117.9) % (9,000) 63,600 (114.2) % Net Interest Income after Provision 165,899 169,948 155,351 147,036 133,184 (2.4) % 24.6 % 335,847 249,900 34.4 % Non-Interest Income: Commercial banking: Merchant and card 6,786 5,768 5,953 6,237 5,326 17.6 % 27.4 % 12,554 10,950 14.6 % Cash management 5,341 4,921 4,737 4,742 4,503 8.5 % 18.6 % 10,262 9,245 11.0 % Capital markets 1,536 2,800 3,513 4,696 5,004 (45.1) % (69.3) % 4,336 10,079 (57.0) % Other commercial banking 3,466 2,853 2,606 2,636 1,914 21.5 % 81.1 % 6,319 4,892 29.2 % Total commercial banking 17,129 16,342 16,809 18,311 16,748 4.8 % 2.3 % 33,471 35,167 (4.8) % Consumer banking: Card 5,733 5,878 5,123 5,002 4,966 (2.5) % 15.4 % 11,611 9,651 20.3 % Overdraft 2,750 2,724 3,376 3,015 2,107 1.0 % 30.5 % 5,474 6,165 (11.2) % Other consumer banking 2,377 2,152 2,298 2,406 2,065 10.5 % 15.1 % 4,529 4,561 (0.7) % Total consumer banking 10,860 10,754 10,797 10,423 9,138 1.0 % 18.8 % 21,614 20,377 6.1 % Wealth management 17,634 17,347 15,653 14,943 13,407 1.7 % 31.5 % 34,981 28,462 22.9 % Mortgage banking 2,838 13,960 9,311 16,801 9,964 (79.7) % (71.5) % 16,798 16,198 3.7 % Other 3,393 3,519 3,004 2,769 3,660 (3.6) % (7.3) % 6,912 7,311 (5.5) % Non-interest income before investment securities gains 51,854 61,922 55,574 63,246 52,917 (16.3) % (2.0) % 113,776 107,515 5.8 % Investment securities gains, net 36 33,475 — 2 3,005 (99.9) % (98.8) % 33,511 3,051 N/M Total Non-Interest Income 51,890 95,397 55,574 63,248 55,922 (45.6) % (7.2) % 147,287 110,566 33.2 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 78,367 82,586 83,929 79,227 81,012 (5.1) % (3.3) % 160,953 161,240 (0.2) % Net occupancy 12,494 13,982 13,161 13,221 13,144 (10.6) % (4.9) % 26,476 26,630 (0.6) % Data processing and software 13,932 13,561 11,951 12,285 12,193 2.7 % 14.3 % 27,493 23,838 15.3 % Other outside services 8,178 8,490 8,334 7,617 7,600 (3.7) % 7.6 % 16,668 15,481 7.7 % Equipment 3,424 3,428 3,563 3,711 3,193 (0.1) % 7.2 % 6,852 6,611 3.6 % Professional fees 2,651 2,779 2,424 2,879 3,331 (4.6) % (20.4) % 5,430 7,533 (27.9) % FDIC insurance 2,282 2,624 2,346 1,578 2,133 (13.0) % 7.0 % 4,906 4,941 (0.7) % Amortization of tax credit investments 1,563 1,531 1,532 1,694 1,450 2.1 % 7.8 % 3,094 2,900 6.7 % Marketing 1,348 1,002 1,098 1,147 1,303 34.5 % 3.5 % 2,350 2,882 (0.7) % Intangible amortization 178 115 132 132 132 54.8 % 34.8 % 293 264 11.0 % Debt extinguishment 412 32,163 — — 2,878 (98.7) % (98.7) % 32,575 2,878 N/M Other 16,002 16,123 26,268 15,654 14,637 (0.8) % 9.3 % 32,125 30,360 5.8 % Total Non-Interest Expense 140,831 178,383 154,738 139,145 143,006 (21.1) % (1.5) % 319,215 285,558 11.8 % Income Before Income Taxes 76,958 86,961 56,187 71,139 46,100 (11.5) % 66.9 % 163,919 74,909 118.8 % Income tax expense 11,994 13,898 5,362 9,529 6,542 (13.7) % 83.3 % 25,892 9,303 N/M Net Income 64,964 73,063 50,825 61,610 39,558 (11.1) % 64.2 % 138,027 65,606 110.4 % Preferred stock dividends (2,562) (2,591) (2,135) — — (1.1) % N/M (5,153) — N/M Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 62,402 $ 70,472 $ 48,690 $ 61,610 $ 39,558 (11.5) % 57.7 % $ 132,874 $ 65,606 102.5 % PER SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.24 (11.6) % 58.3 % $ 0.81 $ 0.40 102.5 % Diluted 0.38 0.43 0.30 0.38 0.24 (11.6) % 58.3 % 0.81 0.40 102.5 % Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.17 0.13 0.13 — % 7.7 % 0.28 0.26 7.7 % Weighted average shares (basic) 162,785 162,441 162,242 162,061 161,715 0.2 % 0.7 % 162,614 162,582 — % Weighted average shares (diluted) 163,858 163,737 163,071 162,579 162,267 0.1 % 1.0 % 163,738 163,326 0.3 %

N/M - Not meaningful

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net Loans $ 18,906,556 $ 156,525 3.32 % $ 18,980,586 $ 165,462 3.53 % $ 18,331,797 $ 160,613 3.52 % Taxable investment securities 2,630,090 13,898 1.93 % 2,438,496 13,691 2.08 % 2,200,870 15,171 2.76 % Tax-exempt investment securities 961,141 7,494 3.11 % 911,648 7,156 3.13 % 830,836 6,737 3.23 % Total Investment Securities 3,591,231 21,392 2.38 % 3,350,144 20,847 2.49 % 3,031,706 21,908 2.89 % Loans held for sale 31,948 199 2.49 % 53,465 471 3.53 % 55,608 509 3.66 % Other interest-earning assets 1,752,549 1,575 0.16 % 1,900,199 1,136 0.24 % 815,910 766 0.38 % Total Interest-earning Assets 24,282,284 179,691 2.97 % 24,284,394 187,916 3.13 % 22,235,021 183,796 3.32 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 129,927 120,181 153,728 Premises and equipment 229,047 230,649 240,417 Other assets 1,643,410 1,728,473 1,761,038 Less: ACL - loans(2) (267,126) (280,881) (251,088) Total Assets $ 26,017,542 $ 26,082,816 $ 24,139,116 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,979,855 $ 932 0.06 % $ 5,832,174 $ 1,160 0.08 % $ 5,103,419 $ 2,219 0.17 % Savings deposits 6,280,629 1,363 0.09 % 6,137,084 1,526 0.10 % 5,446,368 3,331 0.25 % Brokered deposits 297,815 253 0.34 % 324,364 395 0.49 % 312,121 422 0.54 % Time deposits 2,003,606 5,434 1.09 % 2,150,570 6,521 1.23 % 2,624,962 11,145 1.71 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 14,561,905 7,982 0.22 % 14,444,192 9,602 0.27 % 13,486,870 17,118 0.51 % Short-term borrowings 514,025 137 0.11 % 570,775 188 0.13 % 707,771 517 0.29 % Long-term borrowings 626,795 6,155 3.93 % 1,271,170 10,698 3.38 % 1,361,421 10,307 3.03 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 15,702,725 14,274 0.36 % 16,286,137 20,488 0.51 % 15,556,062 27,942 0.72 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 7,203,696 6,672,832 5,789,788 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,765,601 0.15 % 21,117,024 0.18 % 19,276,658 0.36 % Other 441,708 486,749 484,133 Total Liabilities 23,348,129 23,445,718 21,829,983 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 22,906,421 0.25 % 22,958,969 0.36 % 21,345,850 0.53 % Shareholders' equity 2,669,413 2,637,098 2,309,133 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,017,542 $ 26,082,816 $ 24,139,116 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 165,417 2.73 % 167,428 2.79 % 155,854 2.81 % Tax equivalent adjustment (3,018) (2,979) (3,100) Net interest income $ 162,399 $ 164,449 $ 152,754

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Three months ended % Change from Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Jun 30 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,177,622 $ 7,128,997 $ 7,101,363 $ 6,986,528 $ 6,875,872 0.7 % 4.4 % Commercial and industrial 3,920,771 4,033,367 4,024,879 4,030,750 4,451,228 (2.8) % (11.9) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,396,690 3,183,585 3,087,529 2,975,516 2,769,682 6.7 % 22.6 % Real estate - home equity 1,139,558 1,175,218 1,212,113 1,237,602 1,271,190 (3.0) % (10.4) % Real estate - construction 1,054,469 1,054,718 1,009,284 981,589 941,079 — % 12.0 % Consumer 451,486 459,038 468,678 464,851 465,728 (1.6) % (3.1) % Equipment lease financing 256,248 266,405 279,059 279,217 284,658 (3.8) % (10.0) % Other(1) (14,677) (9,455) (18,817) (28,656) 13,443 55.2 % N/M Net Loans before PPP 17,382,167 17,291,873 17,164,088 16,927,397 17,072,880 0.5 % 1.8 % PPP 1,524,389 1,688,713 1,830,426 1,953,122 1,258,917 (9.7) % 21.1 % Total Net Loans $ 18,906,556 $ 18,980,586 $ 18,994,514 $ 18,880,519 $ 18,331,797 (0.4) % 3.1 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,203,696 $ 6,672,832 $ 6,477,228 $ 6,270,683 $ 5,789,788 8.0 % 24.4 % Interest-bearing demand 5,979,855 5,832,174 5,762,150 5,591,548 5,103,419 2.5 % 17.2 % Savings 6,280,629 6,137,084 5,905,137 5,716,050 5,446,368 2.3 % 15.3 % Total demand and savings 19,464,180 18,642,090 18,144,515 17,578,281 16,339,575 4.4 % 19.1 % Brokered 297,815 324,364 340,451 314,721 312,121 (8.2) % (4.6) % Time 2,003,606 2,150,570 2,306,556 2,495,445 2,624,962 (6.8) % (23.7) % Total Deposits $ 21,765,601 $ 21,117,024 $ 20,791,522 $ 20,388,447 $ 19,276,658 3.1 % 12.9 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 514,025 $ 570,775 $ 622,623 $ 613,127 $ 546,716 (9.9) % (6.0) % Federal funds purchased — — — — 74,231 N/M (100.0) % Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings — — — — 86,824 N/M (100.0) % Total Short-term borrowings $ 514,025 $ 570,775 $ 622,623 $ 613,127 $ 707,771 (9.9) % (27.4) % N/M - Not meaningful (1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net Loans $ 18,943,367 $ 321,987 3.42 % $ 17,595,932 $ 338,110 3.86 % Taxable investment securities 2,534,821 27,588 2.00 % 2,242,663 31,465 2.81 % Tax-exempt investment securities 936,531 14,651 3.12 % 775,530 12,698 3.26 % Total Investment Securities 3,471,352 42,239 2.43 % 3,018,193 44,163 2.92 % Loans held for sale 42,647 671 3.14 % 41,393 829 4.00 % Other interest-earning assets 1,825,966 2,711 0.19 % 709,091 3,297 4.31 % Total Interest-earning Assets 24,283,332 367,607 3.05 % 21,364,609 386,399 3.63 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 125,081 145,988 Premises and equipment 229,843 240,019 Other assets 1,685,708 1,675,849 Less: ACL - loans(2) (273,965) (230,858) Total Assets $ 26,049,999 $ 23,195,607 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,906,423 $ 2,092 0.07 % $ 4,876,662 $ 8,020 0.33 % Savings deposits 6,209,253 2,890 0.09 % 5,287,015 10,441 0.40 % Brokered deposits 311,016 647 0.42 % 293,756 1,495 1.02 % Time deposits 2,076,681 11,955 1.16 % 2,693,202 23,602 1.76 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 14,503,373 17,584 0.24 % 13,150,635 43,558 0.67 % Short-term borrowings 542,243 325 0.12 % 1,005,409 4,590 0.91 % Long-term borrowings 947,203 16,853 3.56 % 1,212,318 18,426 3.04 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 15,992,819 34,762 0.44 % 15,368,362 66,574 0.87 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 6,939,731 5,048,408 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,443,104 0.17 % 18,199,043 0.48 % Other 464,104 455,763 Total Liabilities 23,396,654 20,872,533 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 22,932,550 0.30 % 20,416,770 0.65 % Shareholders' equity 2,653,345 2,323,074 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,049,999 $ 23,195,607 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 332,845 2.76 % 319,825 3.01 % Tax equivalent adjustment (5,998) (6,325) Net interest income $ 326,847 $ 313,500 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.