First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0896 Per Share for August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE: FCT) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.0896 per share payable on August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be August 2, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.0896 Distribution Rate based on the July 19, 2021 NAV of $12.53: 8.58% Distribution Rate based on the July 19, 2021 closing market price of $12.35: 8.71%

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and return of capital and may also consist of net short-term realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing primarily in senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in lower grade debt instruments.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $205 billion as of June 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.