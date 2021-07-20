First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.0078 Per Share for August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FIV) has decreased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.0078 per share from $0.0103 per share. The distribution will be payable on August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be August 2, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share:................................................................................................ $0.0078

Distribution Rate based on the July 19, 2021 NAV of $9.66:............................................ 0.97%

Distribution Rate based on the July 19, 2021 closing market price of $9.51:..................... 0.98%

Decrease from previous distribution of $0.0103:.......................................................... -24.27%

The majority, and possibly all, of this distribution will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Fund. A portion of this distribution may come from net short-term realized capital gains or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objectives are to seek a high level of current income and to return $9.85 per common share of beneficial interest ("Common Share") of the Fund (the original net asset value ("Original NAV") per Common Share before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per Common Share) to the holders of Common Shares on or about February 1, 2022 (the "Termination Date"). The Fund, under normal market conditions, pursues its objectives by primarily investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate loans of any maturity. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved.