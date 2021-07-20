checkAd

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. Announces Appointment of Paul Mann to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireHealthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (“Healthtech” or the “Company”), an innovative portfolio-model life sciences company focused on building impactful solutions for patients and the healthcare system through its subsidiary companies ranging in stage from pre-clinical to commercial growth, announced today that Paul Mann was appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mann brings over 20 years of experience in the financial and biotechnology industries. He is the Chairman of Varian Biopharmaceuticals (“VarianBio”), an emerging biopharmaceutical company, which was recently acquired by Healthtech that is focused on the development of novel, targeted oncology therapies with transformational potential for cancer patients. Since 2020, he has been engaged as a consultant and analyst for DSAM Partners providing investment advice relating to the healthcare industry. Previously, he served as CFO at PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, where he was responsible for all financial operations. Prior to that, Mann was the Healthcare Portfolio Manager at Highbridge Capital Management and has held positions with Soros Fund Management, UBS Investment Group, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. He began his career as a scientist at Procter and Gamble and is named as an inventor on patents for skincare compounds and technologies. Mann has an MA (Cantab) and an MEng from Cambridge University, where he studied natural sciences and chemical engineering, and is a CFA charter holder.

“I’m genuinely excited to join the board of directors of Healthtech because I believe their portfolio business model leverages my intrinsic strengths and experience,” Mann stated. “I have spent the vast majority of my career evaluating and investing in promising healthcare companies, and I believe the business model at Healthtech can provide significant value to its subsidiary companies well beyond what’s possible in traditional investment approaches. The leadership, networks and operational support that can be provided to portfolio companies creates distinct advantages as they focus on building fundamental value.”

