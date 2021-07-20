United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
EPS of $0.78, Return on Assets of 1.46% and Return on Common Equity of 14.1%
GREENVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the second quarter was $70.3 million and pre-tax,
pre-provision income was $78.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.46 or 144%, from the second quarter a year ago, and represented a decrease
of $0.04 or 5% from the first quarter of 2021. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.79 was up 147% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was
1.46% and its return on common equity was 14.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.48% and its return on tangible common equity was 17.8%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis,
operating return on assets was 1.67% for the quarter. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $13.6 million, reflecting continued improvement in economic conditions and forecasts in
United’s markets.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This has been an outstanding quarter for United. Our team once again was recognized by JD Power as having the Best Retail Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast. On July 6, we closed on the acquisition of FinTrust, accelerating our wealth management strategy. We announced expansion into two of the strongest markets in the Southeast, Charlotte and Nashville, via agreements to acquire outstanding community banks in those markets. In addition to these strategic accomplishments, our bankers continued to deliver strong performance results. Core loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was solid and we continue to be optimistic about the remainder of the year, given the momentum in our markets. Core deposit growth remains very strong. Credit results were excellent as well. I couldn’t be more proud of the United team and I congratulate them for delivering these tremendous results.”
Total loans decreased by $288 million during the quarter—impacted by $411 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 5% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $432 million during the quarter, or 14% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 5 basis points to 0.09%. The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points from the first quarter due mainly to a change in the earning asset mix.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Net income of $70.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $78.7 million
- EPS increased by 144% compared to second quarter 2020 on a GAAP basis and 147% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2021, EPS decreased by 5% on both a GAAP and operating basis
- Return on assets of 1.46%, or 1.48% on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.64%, or 1.67% on an operating basis
- Return on common equity of 14.1%
- Return on tangible common equity of 17.8% on an operating basis
- A release of provision for credit losses of $13.6 million, which reduced the allowance for loan losses to 0.98% of loans (1.02%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.09% in the first quarter
- Loan production of $1.3 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 5%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $411 million in PPP loans being forgiven
- Core transaction deposits were up $432 million, which represents a 14% annualized growth rate for the quarter
- Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 3 basis points from the first quarter, due to continued strong deposit growth and an earning asset mix change toward securities
- Record mortgage closings of $680 million compared to $563 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $702 million compared to $802 million a year ago
- Noninterest income was down $8.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by slowing mortgage rate lock activity
- Noninterest expenses increased by $346,000 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and by $811,000 on an operating basis mostly due to increased professional fees and mortgage commissions
- Efficiency ratio of 54.5%, or 53.9% on an operating basis
- Net recoveries of $456,000 or 2 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 1 basis point from the first quarter
- Nonperforming assets of 0.25% of total assets, down 5 basis points compared to March 31, 2021
- Total loan deferrals of $18 million or 0.2% of the total loan portfolio compared to $48 million or 0.4% in the first quarter
- Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.19 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 6% year-over-year
- Announced the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC, a registered investment adviser, which closed on July 6, 2021; it added $2.1 billion in assets under management and is expected to add $0.02 in EPS accretion in 2022
- Announced the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. with $752 million in assets on May 27; it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and add $0.08 in EPS accretion in 2022 with cost savings fully phased in
- Announced the acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. with $3.1 billion in assets on July 14; it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and add $0.15 in EPS
accretion in 2022 and $0.22 in 2023 with cost savings fully phased in
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Selected Financial Information
|2021
|2020
|
Second Quarter
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
YTD 2021 -
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
2021 - 2020
Change
|2021
|2020
|
2020
Change
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|145,809
|$
|141,542
|$
|156,071
|$
|141,773
|$
|123,605
|$
|287,351
|$
|260,152
|Interest expense
|7,433
|9,478
|10,676
|13,319
|14,301
|16,911
|32,242
|Net interest revenue
|138,376
|132,064
|145,395
|128,454
|109,304
|27
|%
|270,440
|227,910
|19
|%
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(13,588
|)
|(12,281
|)
|2,907
|21,793
|33,543
|(25,869
|)
|55,734
|Noninterest income
|35,841
|44,705
|41,375
|48,682
|40,238
|(11
|)
|80,546
|66,052
|22
|Total revenue
|187,805
|189,050
|183,863
|155,343
|115,999
|62
|376,855
|238,228
|58
|Expenses
|95,540
|95,194
|106,490
|95,981
|83,980
|14
|190,734
|165,518
|15
|Income before income tax expense
|92,265
|93,856
|77,373
|59,362
|32,019
|188
|186,121
|72,710
|156
|Income tax expense
|22,005
|20,150
|17,871
|11,755
|6,923
|218
|42,155
|15,730
|168
|Net income
|70,260
|73,706
|59,502
|47,607
|25,096
|180
|143,966
|56,980
|153
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,078
|1,543
|2,452
|3,361
|397
|2,621
|1,205
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(246
|)
|(335
|)
|(552
|)
|(519
|)
|(87
|)
|(581
|)
|(269
|)
|Net income - operating (1)
|$
|71,092
|$
|74,914
|$
|61,402
|$
|50,449
|$
|25,406
|180
|$
|146,006
|$
|57,916
|152
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
|$
|78,677
|$
|81,575
|$
|80,280
|$
|81,155
|$
|65,562
|20
|$
|160,252
|$
|128,444
|25
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income - GAAP
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.32
|144
|$
|1.60
|$
|0.71
|125
|Diluted net income - operating (1)
|0.79
|0.83
|0.68
|0.55
|0.32
|147
|1.62
|0.73
|122
|Cash dividends declared
|0.19
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|6
|0.38
|0.36
|6
|Book value
|22.81
|22.15
|21.90
|21.45
|21.22
|7
|22.81
|21.22
|7
|Tangible book value (3)
|18.49
|17.83
|17.56
|17.09
|16.95
|9
|18.49
|16.95
|9
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
|14.08
|%
|15.37
|%
|12.36
|%
|10.06
|%
|6.17
|%
|14.71
|%
|7.01
|%
|Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
|14.25
|15.63
|12.77
|10.69
|6.25
|14.92
|7.13
|Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
|17.81
|19.68
|16.23
|13.52
|8.09
|18.72
|9.20
|Return on assets - GAAP (4)
|1.46
|1.62
|1.30
|1.07
|0.71
|1.54
|0.85
|Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
|1.48
|1.65
|1.34
|1.14
|0.72
|1.56
|0.86
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
|1.64
|1.80
|1.77
|1.86
|1.86
|1.72
|1.91
|
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding
merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
|1.67
|1.83
|1.82
|1.93
|1.87
|1.75
|1.92
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
|3.19
|3.22
|3.55
|3.27
|3.42
|3.20
|3.73
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP
|54.53
|53.55
|56.73
|54.14
|55.86
|54.04
|56.00
|Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
|53.92
|52.68
|55.42
|52.24
|55.59
|53.30
|55.59
|Equity to total assets
|11.04
|10.95
|11.29
|11.47
|11.81
|11.04
|11.81
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.71
|8.57
|8.81
|8.89
|9.12
|8.71
|9.12
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|46,123
|$
|55,900
|$
|61,599
|$
|49,084
|$
|48,021
|(4
|)
|$
|46,123
|$
|48,021
|(4
|)
|Foreclosed properties
|224
|596
|647
|953
|477
|224
|477
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|46,347
|56,496
|62,246
|50,037
|48,498
|(4
|)
|46,347
|48,498
|(4
|)
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|111,616
|126,866
|137,010
|134,256
|103,669
|8
|111,616
|103,669
|8
|Net charge-offs
|(456
|)
|(305
|)
|1,515
|2,538
|6,149
|(761
|)
|14,263
|(105
|)
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
|0.98
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.02
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.05
|0.09
|0.25
|(0.01
|)
|0.31
|NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
|0.41
|0.48
|0.55
|0.42
|0.48
|0.41
|0.48
|NPAs to total assets
|0.25
|0.30
|0.35
|0.29
|0.32
|0.25
|0.32
|AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,617
|$
|11,433
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,644
|$
|9,773
|19
|$
|11,525
|$
|9,301
|24
|Investment securities
|4,631
|3,991
|3,326
|2,750
|2,408
|92
|4,313
|2,464
|75
|Earning assets
|17,540
|16,782
|16,394
|15,715
|12,958
|35
|17,163
|12,378
|39
|Total assets
|18,792
|18,023
|17,698
|17,013
|14,173
|33
|18,410
|13,558
|36
|Deposits
|16,132
|15,366
|15,057
|14,460
|12,071
|34
|15,751
|11,493
|37
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,060
|2,025
|1,994
|1,948
|1,686
|22
|2,042
|1,670
|22
|Common shares - basic (thousands)
|87,289
|87,322
|87,258
|87,129
|78,920
|11
|87,306
|79,130
|10
|Common shares - diluted (thousands)
|87,421
|87,466
|87,333
|87,205
|78,924
|11
|87,443
|79,186
|10
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,391
|$
|11,679
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|12
|$
|11,391
|$
|10,133
|12
|Investment securities
|4,928
|4,332
|3,645
|3,089
|2,432
|103
|4,928
|2,432
|103
|Total assets
|18,896
|18,557
|17,794
|17,153
|15,005
|26
|18,896
|15,005
|26
|Deposits
|16,328
|15,993
|15,232
|14,603
|12,702
|29
|16,328
|12,702
|29
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,086
|2,031
|2,008
|1,967
|1,772
|18
|2,086
|1,772
|18
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|86,665
|86,777
|86,675
|86,611
|78,335
|11
|86,665
|78,335
|11
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
|Selected Financial Information
|2021
|2020
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|2021
|2020
|Expense reconciliation
|Expenses (GAAP)
|$
|95,540
|$
|95,194
|$
|106,490
|$
|95,981
|$
|83,980
|$
|190,734
|$
|165,518
|Merger-related and other charges
|(1,078
|)
|(1,543
|)
|(2,452
|)
|(3,361
|)
|(397
|)
|(2,621
|)
|(1,205
|)
|Expenses - operating
|$
|94,462
|$
|93,651
|$
|104,038
|$
|92,620
|$
|83,583
|$
|188,113
|$
|164,313
|Net income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|70,260
|$
|73,706
|$
|59,502
|$
|47,607
|$
|25,096
|$
|143,966
|$
|56,980
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,078
|1,543
|2,452
|3,361
|397
|2,621
|1,205
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(246
|)
|(335
|)
|(552
|)
|(519
|)
|(87
|)
|(581
|)
|(269
|)
|Net income - operating
|$
|71,092
|$
|74,914
|$
|61,402
|$
|50,449
|$
|25,406
|$
|146,006
|$
|57,916
|Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|70,260
|$
|73,706
|$
|59,502
|$
|47,607
|$
|25,096
|$
|143,966
|$
|56,980
|Income tax expense
|22,005
|20,150
|17,871
|11,755
|6,923
|42,155
|15,730
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(13,588
|)
|(12,281
|)
|2,907
|21,793
|33,543
|(25,869
|)
|55,734
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|78,677
|$
|81,575
|$
|80,280
|$
|81,155
|$
|65,562
|$
|160,252
|$
|128,444
|Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.60
|$
|0.71
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|—
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted income per common share - operating
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.73
|Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|22.81
|$
|22.15
|$
|21.90
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.22
|$
|22.81
|$
|21.22
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(4.32
|)
|(4.32
|)
|(4.34
|)
|(4.36
|)
|(4.27
|)
|(4.32
|)
|(4.27
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.49
|$
|17.83
|$
|17.56
|$
|17.09
|$
|16.95
|$
|18.49
|$
|16.95
|Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|14.08
|%
|15.37
|%
|12.36
|%
|10.06
|%
|6.17
|%
|14.71
|%
|7.01
|%
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.17
|0.26
|0.41
|0.63
|0.08
|0.21
|0.12
|Return on common equity - operating
|14.25
|15.63
|12.77
|10.69
|6.25
|14.92
|7.13
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|3.56
|4.05
|3.46
|2.83
|1.84
|3.80
|2.07
|Return on tangible common equity - operating
|17.81
|%
|19.68
|%
|16.23
|%
|13.52
|%
|8.09
|%
|18.72
|%
|9.20
|%
|Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.46
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.54
|%
|0.85
|%
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Return on assets - operating
|1.48
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.56
|%
|0.86
|%
|Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.46
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.54
|%
|0.85
|%
|Income tax expense
|0.47
|0.46
|0.40
|0.28
|0.20
|0.46
|0.23
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(0.29
|)
|(0.28
|)
|0.07
|0.51
|0.95
|(0.28
|)
|0.83
|Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision
|1.64
|1.80
|1.77
|1.86
|1.86
|1.72
|1.91
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
|1.67
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.93
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.92
|%
|Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|54.53
|%
|53.55
|%
|56.73
|%
|54.14
|%
|55.86
|%
|54.04
|%
|56.00
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|(0.61
|)
|(0.87
|)
|(1.31
|)
|(1.90
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.74
|)
|(0.41
|)
|Efficiency ratio - operating
|53.92
|%
|52.68
|%
|55.42
|%
|52.24
|%
|55.59
|%
|53.30
|%
|55.59
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to total assets (GAAP)
|11.04
|%
|10.95
|%
|11.29
|%
|11.47
|%
|11.81
|%
|11.04
|%
|11.81
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(1.82
|)
|(1.86
|)
|(1.94
|)
|(2.02
|)
|(2.05
|)
|(1.82
|)
|(2.05
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.51
|)
|(0.52
|)
|(0.54
|)
|(0.56
|)
|(0.64
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(0.64
|)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.71
|%
|8.57
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.89
|%
|9.12
|%
|8.71
|%
|9.12
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans reconciliation
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans (GAAP)
|0.98
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.02
|%
|Effect of PPP loans
|0.04
|0.09
|0.08
|0.14
|0.13
|0.04
|0.13
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans, excluding PPP loans
|1.02
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.15
|%
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
|2021
|2020
|
Linked
|
Year over
|(in millions)
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
Quarter
Change
|
Year
Change
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|2,149
|$
|2,107
|$
|2,090
|$
|2,009
|$
|1,759
|$
|42
|$
|390
|Income producing commercial RE
|2,550
|2,599
|2,541
|2,493
|2,178
|(49
|)
|372
|Commercial & industrial
|1,762
|1,760
|1,853
|1,788
|1,219
|2
|543
|Paycheck protection program
|472
|883
|646
|1,317
|1,095
|(411
|)
|(623
|)
|Commercial construction
|927
|960
|967
|987
|946
|(33
|)
|(19
|)
|Equipment financing
|969
|913
|864
|823
|779
|56
|190
|Total commercial
|8,829
|9,222
|8,961
|9,417
|7,976
|(393
|)
|853
|Residential mortgage
|1,473
|1,362
|1,285
|1,270
|1,152
|111
|321
|Home equity lines of credit
|661
|679
|697
|707
|654
|(18
|)
|7
|Residential construction
|289
|272
|281
|257
|230
|17
|59
|Consumer
|139
|144
|147
|148
|121
|(5
|)
|18
|Total loans
|$
|11,391
|$
|11,679
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|(288
|)
|$
|1,258
|LOANS BY MARKET (1)
|North Georgia
|$
|962
|$
|982
|$
|955
|$
|945
|$
|951
|$
|(20
|)
|$
|11
|Atlanta
|1,938
|1,953
|1,889
|1,853
|1,852
|(15
|)
|86
|North Carolina
|1,374
|1,326
|1,281
|1,246
|1,171
|48
|203
|Coastal Georgia
|605
|597
|617
|614
|618
|8
|(13
|)
|Gainesville
|224
|222
|224
|229
|233
|2
|(9
|)
|East Tennessee
|394
|398
|415
|420
|433
|(4
|)
|(39
|)
|South Carolina
|2,107
|1,997
|1,947
|1,870
|1,778
|110
|329
|Florida
|1,141
|1,160
|1,435
|1,453
|—
|(19
|)
|1,141
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,646
|3,044
|2,608
|3,169
|3,097
|(398
|)
|(451
|)
|Total loans
|$
|11,391
|$
|11,679
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|(288
|)
|$
|1,258
(1) Certain loans previously included in the Florida geographic market were reclassified to Commercial Banking Solutions following Seaside’s core systems conversion in the first quarter of 2021.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Credit Quality
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|NONACCRUAL LOANS
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|6,128
|$
|7,908
|$
|8,582
|Income producing RE
|13,100
|13,740
|15,149
|Commercial & industrial
|8,563
|13,864
|16,634
|Commercial construction
|1,229
|1,984
|1,745
|Equipment financing
|1,771
|2,171
|3,405
|Total commercial
|30,791
|39,667
|45,515
|Residential mortgage
|13,485
|14,050
|12,858
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,433
|1,707
|2,487
|Residential construction
|307
|322
|514
|Consumer
|107
|154
|225
|Total
|$
|46,123
|$
|55,900
|$
|61,599
|2021
|2020
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|(in thousands)
|
Net Charge-
Offs
|
Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
|
Net Charge-
Offs
|
Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
|
Net Charge-
Offs
|
Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
|NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|(155
|)
|(0.03
|)
|%
|$
|(240
|)
|(0.05
|)
|%
|$
|(277
|)
|(0.05
|)
|%
|Income producing RE
|(161
|)
|(0.02
|)
|991
|0.16
|(1,718
|)
|(0.27
|)
|Commercial & industrial
|60
|0.01
|(2,753
|)
|(0.44
|)
|2,294
|0.33
|Commercial construction
|(293
|)
|(0.12
|)
|22
|0.01
|(129
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Equipment financing
|301
|0.13
|1,511
|0.70
|1,595
|0.75
|Total commercial
|(248
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(469
|)
|(0.02
|)
|1,765
|0.08
|Residential mortgage
|(194
|)
|(0.05
|)
|92
|0.03
|(25
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Home equity lines of credit
|(112
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(73
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(151
|)
|(0.09
|)
|Residential construction
|(33
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(60
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(47
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Consumer
|131
|0.37
|205
|0.58
|(27
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Total
|$
|(456
|)
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(305
|)
|(0.01
|)
|$
|1,515
|0.05
|(1) Annualized.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
June 30,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|121,589
|$
|148,896
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|1,297,808
|1,459,723
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,419,397
|1,608,619
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|4,075,781
|3,224,721
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $861,488 and $437,193)
|852,404
|420,361
|Loans held for sale at fair value
|98,194
|105,433
|Loans and leases held for investment
|11,390,746
|11,370,815
|Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
|(111,616
|)
|(137,010
|)
|Loans and leases, net
|11,279,130
|11,233,805
|Premises and equipment, net
|224,980
|218,489
|Bank owned life insurance
|203,449
|201,969
|Accrued interest receivable
|43,521
|47,672
|Net deferred tax asset
|32,918
|38,411
|Derivative financial instruments
|58,489
|86,666
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|379,909
|381,823
|Other assets
|227,551
|226,405
|Total assets
|$
|18,895,723
|$
|17,794,374
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|6,260,756
|$
|5,390,291
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|3,518,686
|3,346,490
|Money market
|3,766,645
|3,550,335
|Savings
|1,097,663
|950,854
|Time
|1,500,049
|1,704,290
|Brokered
|183,968
|290,098
|Total deposits
|16,327,767
|15,232,358
|Long-term debt
|261,919
|326,956
|Derivative financial instruments
|27,089
|29,003
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|192,662
|198,527
|Total liabilities
|16,809,437
|15,786,844
|Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding
|96,422
|96,422
|
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
86,664,894 and 86,675,279 shares issued and outstanding
|86,665
|86,675
|Common stock issuable; 571,580 and 600,834 shares
|10,650
|10,855
|Capital surplus
|1,636,875
|1,638,999
|Retained earnings
|244,006
|136,869
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|11,668
|37,710
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,086,286
|2,007,530
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,895,723
|$
|17,794,374
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest revenue:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|128,058
|$
|107,862
|$
|253,784
|$
|225,925
|Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,255 and $1,570 and $4,405 and $3,093, respectively
|17,542
|15,615
|32,990
|33,009
|Deposits in banks and short-term investments
|209
|128
|577
|1,218
|Total interest revenue
|145,809
|123,605
|287,351
|260,152
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|1,382
|1,628
|2,868
|4,606
|Money market
|1,355
|3,421
|3,159
|7,952
|Savings
|53
|39
|102
|74
|Time
|830
|6,183
|2,710
|13,714
|Deposits
|3,620
|11,271
|8,839
|26,346
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|2
|1
|Long-term debt
|3,813
|3,030
|8,070
|5,894
|Total interest expense
|7,433
|14,301
|16,911
|32,242
|Net interest revenue
|138,376
|109,304
|270,440
|227,910
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(13,588
|)
|33,543
|(25,869
|)
|55,734
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|151,964
|75,761
|296,309
|172,176
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
|8,335
|6,995
|15,905
|15,633
|Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
|11,136
|23,659
|33,708
|31,969
|Wealth management fees
|3,822
|1,324
|7,327
|2,964
|Gains from sales of other loans, net
|4,123
|1,040
|5,153
|2,714
|Securities gains, net
|41
|—
|41
|—
|Other
|8,384
|7,220
|18,412
|12,772
|Total noninterest income
|35,841
|40,238
|80,546
|66,052
|Total revenue
|187,805
|115,999
|376,855
|238,228
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|59,414
|51,811
|119,999
|103,169
|Communications and equipment
|7,408
|6,556
|14,611
|12,502
|Occupancy
|7,078
|5,945
|14,034
|11,659
|Advertising and public relations
|1,493
|2,260
|2,692
|3,534
|Postage, printing and supplies
|1,618
|1,613
|3,440
|3,283
|Professional fees
|4,928
|4,823
|9,162
|8,920
|Lending and loan servicing expense
|3,181
|3,189
|6,058
|5,482
|Outside services - electronic banking
|2,285
|1,796
|4,503
|3,628
|FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
|1,901
|1,558
|3,797
|3,042
|Amortization of intangibles
|929
|987
|1,914
|2,027
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,078
|397
|2,621
|1,205
|Other
|4,227
|3,045
|7,903
|7,067
|Total noninterest expenses
|95,540
|83,980
|190,734
|165,518
|Net income before income taxes
|92,265
|32,019
|186,121
|72,710
|Income tax expense
|22,005
|6,923
|42,155
|15,730
|Net income
|70,260
|25,096
|143,966
|56,980
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,719
|—
|3,438
|—
|Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
|432
|183
|894
|426
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|68,109
|$
|24,913
|$
|139,634
|$
|56,554
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.60
|$
|0.71
|Diluted
|0.78
|0.32
|1.60
|0.71
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|87,289
|78,920
|87,306
|79,130
|Diluted
|87,421
|78,924
|87,443
|79,186
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|11,616,802
|$
|127,458
|4.40
|%
|$
|9,772,703
|$
|107,398
|4.42
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|4,242,297
|15,287
|1.44
|2,229,371
|14,045
|2.52
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|388,609
|3,030
|3.12
|178,903
|2,110
|4.72
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|1,292,026
|1,055
|0.33
|776,776
|857
|0.44
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|17,539,734
|146,830
|3.36
|12,957,753
|124,410
|3.86
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(128,073
|)
|(89,992
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|152,443
|138,842
|Premises and equipment
|225,017
|217,096
|Other assets (3)
|1,002,634
|949,201
|Total assets
|$
|18,791,755
|$
|14,172,900
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|3,428,009
|1,382
|0.16
|$
|2,444,895
|1,628
|0.27
|Money market
|3,814,960
|1,355
|0.14
|2,541,805
|3,421
|0.54
|Savings
|1,080,267
|53
|0.02
|788,247
|39
|0.02
|Time
|1,548,487
|899
|0.23
|1,805,671
|6,058
|1.35
|Brokered time deposits
|64,332
|(69
|)
|(0.43
|)
|130,556
|125
|0.39
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,936,055
|3,620
|0.15
|7,711,174
|11,271
|0.59
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|111
|—
|—
|1
|—
|—
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Long-term debt
|285,389
|3,813
|5.36
|228,096
|3,030
|5.34
|Total borrowed funds
|285,500
|3,813
|5.36
|228,097
|3,030
|5.34
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,221,555
|7,433
|0.29
|7,939,271
|14,301
|0.72
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|6,196,045
|4,360,095
|Other liabilities
|314,130
|187,375
|Total liabilities
|16,731,730
|12,486,741
|Shareholders' equity
|2,060,025
|1,686,159
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,791,755
|$
|14,172,900
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|139,397
|$
|110,109
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|3.07
|%
|3.14
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.19
|%
|3.42
|%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal
income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $28.6 million and $66.3 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|11,525,363
|$
|252,580
|4.42
|%
|$
|9,300,792
|$
|225,194
|4.87
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|3,932,545
|28,585
|1.45
|2,293,502
|29,916
|2.61
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|380,370
|5,918
|3.11
|170,578
|4,155
|4.87
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|1,324,776
|2,277
|0.34
|612,776
|2,489
|0.81
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|17,163,054
|289,360
|3.40
|12,377,648
|261,754
|4.25
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Allowance for loan losses
|(135,845
|)
|(79,885
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|146,401
|133,548
|Premises and equipment
|223,224
|218,170
|Other assets (3)
|1,012,896
|908,828
|Total assets
|$
|18,409,730
|$
|13,558,309
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|3,379,794
|2,868
|0.17
|$
|2,428,815
|4,606
|0.38
|Money market
|3,774,201
|3,159
|0.17
|2,441,264
|7,952
|0.66
|Savings
|1,035,176
|102
|0.02
|750,179
|74
|0.02
|Time
|1,595,196
|2,487
|0.31
|1,823,612
|13,308
|1.47
|Brokered time deposits
|69,765
|223
|0.64
|105,689
|406
|0.77
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,854,132
|8,839
|0.18
|7,549,559
|26,346
|0.70
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|62
|—
|—
|199
|1
|1.01
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,657
|2
|0.24
|83
|1
|2.42
|Long-term debt
|301,193
|8,070
|5.40
|220,429
|5,894
|5.38
|Total borrowed funds
|302,912
|8,072
|5.37
|220,711
|5,896
|5.37
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,157,044
|16,911
|0.34
|7,770,270
|32,242
|0.83
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|5,896,882
|3,943,740
|Other liabilities
|313,374
|174,781
|Total liabilities
|16,367,300
|11,888,791
|Shareholders' equity
|2,042,430
|1,669,518
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,409,730
|$
|13,558,309
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|272,449
|$
|229,512
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|3.06
|%
|3.42
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.20
|%
|3.73
|%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal
income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $43.4 million and $59.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. United has $18.9 billion in assets and 162 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
