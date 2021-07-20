checkAd

Signify Health’s Transition to Home Care Coordination Solution Launches in 50+ Hospitals Nationwide

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based care platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, has activated its Transition to Home solution in 50+ hospitals to provide Medicare patients with the clinical and social care support they need as they make the transition from the hospital to the home. The solution, designed to reduce the clinical and financial impacts of avoidable inpatient readmissions and unnecessary emergency department visits, is being used by some of the industry’s most visionary health systems and healthcare providers, including Ardent Health Services, Beaumont Health, Cape Fear Valley Health, and Premier Health.

Signify Health’s Transition to Home solution is designed to complement existing post-discharge care coordination strategies at hospitals, health systems, clinically-integrated networks (CINs), and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Through virtual and telephonic clinical and social care coordination, Signify Health employs an evidence-based, holistic clinical model that supports Medicare patients for 90 days following discharge from an acute care facility. Through this customizable and scalable model, Signify Health collaborates with patients and their care teams to improve quality of care and outcomes, and to ensure a high-touch patient experience that extends beyond the four walls of the facility.

“As large health systems and physician groups assume more risk, they are looking to better address those clinical and social gaps that exist outside the acute care setting, but that can have a significant impact on the health outcomes of their patients,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “We are delighted to activate our extensive capabilities of engaging patients in and around the home for our provider partners participating in episodes and other value-based programs. Facilitating a timely transition to the home and extending our partners’ reach beyond the hospital setting will enhance patient care experience, achieve better outcomes and improve financial performance."

Potentially avoidable hospital readmissions cost Medicare approximately $17 billion per year with hundreds of thousands of patients affected. Post-discharge barriers to recovery are responsible for many of these readmissions and encompass a broad range of issues such as social determinant of health gaps, multiple comorbidities, medication mismanagement, and poor care plan adherence.

