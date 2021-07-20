checkAd

Billtrust Launches New Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced its new Global Partner Program, providing enhanced resources and tools to support its clients within the financial ecosystem while driving growth, rapidly accelerating their digital transformation and helping them provide better customer experiences. Led by Gwenn Lazar, Senior Vice President, Channel Development, and 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List recipient, the program offers its go-to-market channel partners – banks, fintechs, ERPs, industry associations, buying groups, accounts payable providers and system integrators – more opportunities and support in adding Billtrust’s leading AR automation and B2B integrated payments capabilities to their portfolios. Currently, 53 companies are participating in the program.

“Billtrust is deeply ingrained in the financial ecosystem, and our partners are key to our continued success,” said Lazar. “Partnering with Billtrust deepens client relationships, unlocks new revenue opportunities and gives firms a competitive edge in accelerating their customers’ digital transformation. Our new Global Partner Program will offer significant value and maximize our channel partners’ ability to take advantage of Billtrust solutions.”

The Billtrust Global Partner Program offers a blueprint to guide partners in driving revenue, uncovering market opportunities and fostering innovation for mutual success. The program’s benefits include:

  • Access to an intuitive portal which acts as a hub for partner relations and insights and offers deal registration to provide visibility into prospective deals, avoiding channel conflict.
  • Available co-branded demand generation assets including marketing collateral and email templates to provide sales support while easily conveying customer benefits and driving participation.
  • Tailored onboarding, training and enablement for partners and their customers.
  • A dedicated account team and Billtrust subject matter experts for AR automation and integrated B2B payments consultation.
  • Quarterly partner webinar event series and invitation to Billtrust’s Annual Partner Summit networking and education event where partners can meet and exchange ideas and best practices.

“We’ve committed extensive resources to creating a world-class partner community, doubling our team in less than six months,” said Lazar. “Participating partners will benefit from this commitment and join a robust group of like-minded companies dedicated to customer success.”

