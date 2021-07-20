FedNat Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, will announce its 2021 second quarter financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link. Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 8919418. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.