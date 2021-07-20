Rio2 Arranges Project Financing Of US$125 to US$135 Million to Fully Fund Its Fenix Gold Mine to Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce that it has arranged mine construction financing totaling approximately US$125 to US$135 million to finance the construction of a mine (the “Mine”) at its 100%-owned Fenix Gold Project in Chile (the “Mine Financing Package”).

The Mine Financing Package is comprised of the following components:

Non-binding term sheet with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. (“WPMI” or “Wheaton”) for a US$50 million Gold Purchase Agreement (“Gold Stream”).



BNP Paribas (“BNP”) appointed as mandated lead arranger for a senior project debt facility of US$50-60 million (“Senior Project Debt Facility”).



Marketed public offering of common shares of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately C$25 million (approximately US$19.6 million), at a price per share to be determined in the context of the market with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets and Raymond James (the “Offering”).

Non-Brokered private placement of common shares of the Company to WPMI or an affiliate for proceeds of US$5 million at a price per share equal to, and concurrent with, the Offering (the “Private Placement”).



Alex Black, President, CEO and a director of Rio2 Limited, stated, “Securing this Mine Financing Package is a significant milestone event for Rio2 and a testament to our management team and the strong, long-life, project fundamentals offered by the Fenix Gold Project.”

The Mine Financing Package will allow for Rio2 to commence pre-construction activities at the Fenix Gold Project prior to receiving Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) approval and permits for its planned 20,000 tonnes per day, run of mine, dump leach operations. Since the outset, the primary focus of Rio2 has been to accelerate the Fenix Gold Project to production and the Mine Financing Package will allow the Company to maintain its current schedule for first gold production in Q4, 2022.

“We welcome WPMI and BNP as our partners in the construction and development of the Fenix Gold Mine, in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, to the benefit of all stakeholders. The Fenix Gold Project hosts the largest undeveloped gold heap leach project in the Americas with a large measured and indicated gold resource of 5 million ounces with exciting exploration potential, and is open to further mine optimization opportunities,” said Alex Black.