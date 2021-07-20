checkAd

Mayville Engineering Company Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Raber, EVP of Strategy, Sales and Marketing.

For a live webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

For telephone access to the conference, call (888) 349-0091 within the United States, call (855)-669-9657 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0780 from outside the United States and Canada.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on MEC's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the recorded replay, call (877) 344-7529 within the United States, (855) 669-9658 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0088 outside the United States and Canada, and use the replay code 10158541.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 19 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.

