Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

DeVan Ard, Jr., Reliant Bancorp's Chairman and CEO stated, “I am very pleased to continue 2021 with solid second quarter results as evidenced by our record earnings, sound asset quality, and increasing loan production. Loan growth has continued to accelerate with a 1.9% increase from the prior quarter. When PPP loans are excluded, loan growth increases to 3.2%, or 12.8% when annualized.”

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant Bancorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), parent company of Reliant Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $13.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $12.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $7.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Ard continued, “Our team delivered another outstanding quarter of deposit growth. Balances in non-time deposits - checking, savings, and money market deposits - grew 6.3%, or 25.1% annualized, during the second quarter, which can be largely attributed to the effort by our team to build lasting relationships with our customers. We also continued to build shareholder value as our book value and tangible book value per share increased 4.3% and 5.5%, respectively, from the prior quarter, or 17.1% and 22.1%, respectively, when annualized. Additionally, shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets have increased to 11.18% and 9.28%, respectively, which positions us for further growth opportunities and allows us to continue to deliver exceptional shareholder returns.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts 2021 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Results of Operations Highlights Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 7,868 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 Net interest margin (NIM) (1) 4.14 % 4.51 % 4.58 % Adjusted NIM (2) 4.28 % 4.24 % 3.81 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (2) $ 16,387 $ 15,699 $ 12,114 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) 54.1 % 56.4 % 62.7 % Bank segment adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 49.1 % 50.8 % 50.7 % Balance Sheet Highlights Loans $ 2,321,070 $ 2,277,714 $ 2,317,324 Allowance for loan losses (20,894 ) (20,785 ) (18,237 ) Total assets 3,098,464 3,057,066 2,990,126 Total deposits 2,629,840 2,612,910 2,530,014 Book value per share $ 20.77 $ 19.92 $ 17.77 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 16.88 $ 16.00 $ 13.96 Return on average: (3) Assets ("ROAA") 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.07 % Equity ("ROAE") 15.41 % 15.07 % 10.95 % Tangible common equity ("ROATCE") (2) 19.07 % 18.84 % 14.04 %

(1) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (2) Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Data has been annualized.

Profitability Remains Strong Through Asset Mix Optimization

Net interest margin decreased to 4.14% at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 37 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 44 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to a 30 basis point increase in our cost of funds due to a $2,859 swap termination fee incurred during the quarter. The adjusted net interest margin, which excludes this fee impact as well as the benefits from purchase accounting accretion, showed continued improvement as it increased 4 basis points from the linked quarter to 4.28%. Net income and earnings per share during the quarter were not affected by this termination fee as securities were sold for a gain of $2,966 to offset the transaction.

Loan yields remain strong at 5.58% with a decrease of 5 basis points from the linked quarter. The 40 basis point decrease from the same period in the prior year can largely be attributed to the decrease in purchase accounting accretion. As of June 30, 2021, $13.0 million of purchase accounting accretion and $184 thousand in PPP deferred fees remain to be realized.

While the cost of funds increased to 0.97% during the quarter due to the impact of the swap termination, the cost of interest-bearing retail deposits decreased 40 basis points from the linked quarter and 89 basis points from the same quarter in the prior year driven by a continued focus on improving the funding mix and attracting and retaining core deposits. Deposits increased $16.9 million from the linked quarter and $99.8 million year-over-year with non-time deposits making up $120.7 million and $467.3 million of the increases, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $23.8 million from the linked quarter while time deposits decreased $103.7 million.

Ard stated, “Our team continues to attract and retain low cost deposits in a competitive environment, fulfilling one of our strategic goals and helping us to better serve the community's credit needs.”

Continued Loan Growth and Asset Quality Stability

Loans have increased $43.4 million from the linked quarter to $2.3 billion. Loan originations during the quarter totaled $280.2 million at a weighted-average coupon rate of 4.16% with a continued focus on credit quality through sound underwriting. These originations were offset with principal payments, including PPP forgiveness payments of $27.9 million. When PPP loans are excluded, loans increased $71.3 million, or 3.2%, from the linked quarter and $73.0 million, or 3.3%, year-over-year.

Our longstanding focus on credit quality continues to be a source of strength with net recoveries in the first quarter continuing into the second quarter. Nonperforming loans held for investment accounted for 0.23% of total loans held for investment and nonperforming assets accounted for only 0.31% of total assets at June 30, 2021, despite the addition of a retired bank facility to other real estate owned during the quarter. Criticized assets to total loans remains low at 0.87%. The allowance for loan loss was 0.90% of loans (1.46% including unaccreted net purchased loan discounts) at June 30, 2021. There was no provision recognized during the quarter as net charge-offs were in a recovery position for the quarter and year-to-date.

Conclusion

Ard concluded, “I am proud of our team’s ability to serve the community and our shareholders as well as our ability to create meaningful careers and a positive workplace for our employees as evidenced through the Tennessean’s recognition as a 2021 Top Workplace. We continue to see increased demand in the loan pipeline as we move into the third quarter, and we are optimistic about our market and financial positions as we continue to build a bright future for Reliant Bank.”

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2021, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $3.1 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $2.3 billion in loans held for investment and approximately $2.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Members of Company management use these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition, and efficiency of operations. Management of the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods, and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. Management of the Company also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding underlying operating performance and identifying and analyzing ongoing operating trends. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein are calculated may differ from the manner in which measures with similar names are calculated by other companies. You should understand how other companies calculate their financial measures similar to, or with names similar to, the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP measures in this release include “adjusted net interest margin (NIM),” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS),” “adjusted annualized return on average assets (ROAA),” “adjusted annualized return on average equity (ROAE),” “adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE),” “adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA),” “tangible book value per share,” “allowance for loan losses plus unaccreted purchased loan discounts to total loans,” “bank segment adjusted net income,” “bank segment adjusted noninterest expense,” “bank segment adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted cost of funds,” “adjusted cost of interest-bearing liabilities,” and “adjusted cost of deposits.”

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to increased demand in the loan pipeline and management’s optimism about the Company’s market and financial positions. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “assume,” “should,” “predict,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” and “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s future financial and operating results and the Company’s plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: (1) the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including (i) the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our business, results of operations, and financial condition and that of our customers, (ii) actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, (iii) the pace of recovery when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic subsides, and (iv) the speed with which coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines can be widely distributed, those vaccines’ efficacy against the virus and public acceptance of the vaccines, (2) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated, (3) increased levels of other real estate, primarily as a result of foreclosures, (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition, (5) competition from financial institutions and other financial service providers, (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits, (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand or loan pricing, (8) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national economy or local economies in which we operate, including in Middle Tennessee, (9) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (10) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (11) economic crises and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the hotel and retail sectors, (12) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, (13) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (14) our ability to successfully implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected, (15) our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology, (16) the impact of negative developments in the financial industry and United States and global capital and credit markets, (17) our ability to retain the services of key personnel, (18) our ability to adapt to technological changes, (19) risks associated with litigation, including reputational and financial risks and the applicability of insurance coverage, (20) the vulnerability of the Bank’s computer and information technology systems and networks, and the systems and networks of third parties with whom the Company or the Bank contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss, and other security breaches and interruptions, (21) changes in state and federal laws, rules, regulations, or policies applicable to banks or bank or financial holding companies, including regulatory or legislative developments, (22) adverse impacts (including costs, fines, reputational harm, or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations, or other legal and/or regulatory actions, (23) the risk of successful integration of the businesses the Company has recently acquired, (24) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion and accounting and tax treatment of the pending transaction with United Community Banks, Inc. (the “Transaction”), (25) the effect of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction on customer, supplier, or employee relationships and operating results (including without limitation difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers), as well as on the market price of the Company's common stock, (26) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement for the Transaction, (27) the amount of costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Transaction, including those arising as a result of unexpected factors or events, (28) the ability to obtain the shareholder and governmental approvals required for the Transaction, (29) reputational risk associated with and the reaction of the parties' customers, suppliers, employees, or other business partners to the Transaction, (30) the failure of any of the conditions to the closing of the Transaction to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the Transaction, (31) the risk associated with Company management's attention being diverted away from the day-to-day business and operations of the Company to the completion of the Transaction, and (32) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, including economic conditions in the local markets where we operate. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 11,763 $ 13,105 $ 12,805 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 43,676 104,620 81,033 Federal funds sold 656 186 638 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,095 117,911 94,476 Securities available for sale 266,695 267,191 249,014 Loans 2,321,070 2,277,714 2,317,324 Less: allowance for loan losses (20,894) (20,785) (18,237) Loans, net 2,300,176 2,256,929 2,299,087 Mortgage loans held for sale, net 229,418 166,599 101,579 Accrued interest receivable 14,492 14,568 13,579 Premises and equipment, net 29,183 30,879 33,524 Operating leases right of use assets 12,744 13,372 15,452 Restricted equity securities, at cost 15,770 16,146 17,509 Other real estate, net 2,233 1,198 2,514 Cash surrender value of life insurance contracts 78,979 78,423 67,723 Deferred tax assets, net 5,978 7,453 9,787 Goodwill 54,396 54,396 51,058 Core deposit intangibles 10,434 10,891 12,293 Other assets 21,871 21,110 22,531 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,098,464 $ 3,057,066 $ 2,990,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 602,555 $ 578,764 $ 534,353 Interest-bearing demand 441,161 397,047 273,993 Savings and money market deposit accounts 1,003,402 950,630 771,505 Time 582,722 686,469 950,163 Total deposits 2,629,840 2,612,910 2,530,014 Accrued interest payable 1,967 3,087 3,100 Subordinated debentures 70,770 70,719 70,413 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 16,000 — 49,121 Operating leases liabilities 13,932 14,552 16,591 Other liabilities 19,666 24,099 25,344 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,752,175 2,725,367 2,694,583 Preferred stock, $1 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued to date — — — Common stock, $1 par value per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 16,672,511, 16,654,415, and 16,631,604 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively 16,673 16,654 16,632 Additional paid-in capital 234,390 233,667 232,436 Retained earnings 86,917 75,891 45,351 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,309 5,487 1,124 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 346,289 331,699 295,543 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,098,464 $ 3,057,066 $ 2,990,126 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 31,183 $ 30,989 $ 33,447 Interest and fees on loans held for sale 1,807 1,331 815 Interest on investment securities, taxable 663 610 128 Interest on investment securities, nontaxable 1,216 1,225 1,317 Restricted equity securities and other 226 227 208 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 35,095 34,382 35,915 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits Demand 216 272 218 Savings and money market deposit accounts 647 839 1,476 Time 4,678 2,288 3,135 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 13 4 148 Subordinated debentures 980 953 982 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 6,534 4,356 5,959 NET INTEREST INCOME 28,561 30,026 29,956 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES — — 3,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 28,561 30,026 26,956 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,656 1,561 1,381 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 2,978 4,928 2,248 Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net 2,966 129 327 Other noninterest income 710 719 466 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 8,310 7,337 4,422 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,793 13,352 12,464 Occupancy 1,999 2,008 2,026 Data processing and software 2,262 2,229 2,026 Professional fees 358 1,243 680 Regulatory fees 343 361 537 Merger expenses — — 2,632 Other operating expense 2,729 2,471 1,899 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 20,484 21,664 22,264 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,387 15,699 9,114 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,202 2,980 1,634 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 13,185 12,719 7,480 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN NET (INCOME) LOSS OF SUBSIDIARY (140 ) (570 ) 388 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 7,868 Basic net income attributable to common shareholders, per share $ 0.79 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, per share $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Commercial

Banking Residential

Mortgage

Banking Elimination

Entries Consolidated Net interest income $ 27,440 $ 1,121 $ — $ 28,561 Provision for loan losses — — — — Noninterest income 5,335 3,251 (276 ) 8,310 Noninterest expense (excluding merger expense) 16,570 3,914 — 20,484 Merger expense — — — — Income tax expense 3,160 42 — 3,202 Net income 13,045 416 (276 ) 13,185 Noncontrolling interest in net income of subsidiary — (416 ) 276 (140 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,045 $ — $ — $ 13,045 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Commercial

Banking Residential

Mortgage

Banking Elimination

Entries Consolidated Net interest income $ 29,133 $ 893 $ — $ 30,026 Provision for loan losses — — — — Noninterest income 2,409 5,033 (105 ) 7,337 Noninterest expense (excluding merger expense) 16,460 5,204 — 21,664 Merger expense — — — — Income tax expense 2,933 47 — 2,980 Net income 12,149 675 (105 ) 12,719 Noncontrolling interest in net income of subsidiary — (675 ) 105 (570 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,149 $ — $ — $ 12,149 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial

Banking Residential

Mortgage

Banking Elimination

Entries Consolidated Net interest income $ 29,420 $ 536 $ — $ 29,956 Provision for loan losses 3,000 — — 3,000 Noninterest income 2,174 2,240 8 4,422 Noninterest expense (excluding merger expense) 16,433 3,199 — 19,632 Merger expense 2,632 — — 2,632 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,661 (27 ) — 1,634 Net (loss) income 7,868 (396 ) 8 7,480 Noncontrolling interest in net loss of subsidiary — 396 (8 ) 388 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 7,868 $ — $ — $ 7,868 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Per Common Share Basic net income $ 0.79 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 Diluted net income $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 Adjusted diluted income(1) $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 Book value $ 20.77 $ 19.92 $ 17.77 Tangible book value(1) $ 16.88 $ 16.00 $ 13.96 Shares Outstanding Basic weighted average common shares 16,616,888 16,615,169 16,496,817 Diluted weighted average common shares 16,784,744 16,740,303 16,529,080 Common shares outstanding at period end 16,672,511 16,654,415 16,631,604 Selected Balance Sheet Data Loans, net of unearned income $ 2,321,070 $ 2,277,714 $ 2,317,324 Total assets 3,098,464 3,057,066 2,990,126 Customer deposits 2,320,054 2,350,168 2,177,734 Wholesale and institutional deposits 309,786 262,742 352,280 Total deposits 2,629,840 2,612,910 2,530,014 Total liabilities 2,752,175 2,725,367 2,694,583 Total shareholders' equity 346,289 331,699 295,543 Selected Balance Sheet Data - Quarterly Averages Loans held for investment $ 2,288,841 $ 2,280,379 $ 2,302,639 Total assets 3,088,329 3,013,114 2,956,942 Interest-bearing liabilities 2,113,993 2,079,238 2,158,990 Total liabilities 2,748,825 2,686,085 2,667,981 Total shareholders' equity 339,504 327,029 288,961 Selected Performance Ratios Return on average assets (2) 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.07 % Return on shareholders' equity (2) 15.41 % 15.07 % 10.95 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) (2) 19.07 % 18.84 % 14.04 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.99 % 10.85 % 9.77 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) 4.14 % 4.51 % 4.58 % Efficiency Ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 54.1 % 56.4 % 62.7 % Bank Segment efficiency ratio (1) 49.1 % 50.8 % 50.7 % Loans held for investment to deposits ratio 88.3 % 87.2 % 91.6 % Interest Rates and Yields (2) Yield on interest-earning assets 5.05 % 5.14 % 5.45 % Yield on loans held for investment 5.58 % 5.63 % 5.98 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.24 % 0.85 % 1.11 % Adjust cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1) 0.70 % 0.85 % 1.11 % Cost of funds 0.97 % 0.67 % 0.91 % Adjusted cost of funds (1) 0.54 % 0.67 % 0.91 % Cost of total deposits 0.83 % 0.51 % 0.79 % Adjusted cost of total deposits (1) 0.41 % 0.51 % 0.79 % Preliminary Consolidated Capital Ratios (3) Tier 1 leverage 9.47 % 9.33 % 8.47 % Common equity tier 1 10.18 % 10.41 % 9.25 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.62 % 10.88 % 9.71 % Total risk-based capital 13.62 % 14.09 % 12.80 % Selected Asset Quality Measures Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.79 % Allowance for loan losses and purchase loan discounts to total loans 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.73 % Net (recoveries) charge offs $ (109 ) $ (149 ) $ (116 ) Net (recoveries) charge offs to average loans (2) (0.02 )% (0.03 )% (0.02 )% Total nonperforming loans held for investment (HFI) $ 5,355 $ 6,110 $ 7,549 Total nonperforming assets (4) $ 9,726 $ 9,661 $ 11,571 Nonperforming loans HFI to total loans HFI 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total loans HFI and NPAs 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.50 %

(1) Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. (2) Data has been annualized. (3) Current quarter capital ratios are estimated (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans held for investment, nonperforming loans held for sale, repossessed assets, and other real estate. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. YIELD TABLES - UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Average

Balances (1) Rates /

Yields

(%) Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Balances (1) Rates /

Yields

(%) Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Balances (1) Rates /

Yields

(%) Interest

Income /

Expense Interest earning assets Loans (2) (3) $ 2,288,841 5.12 $ 28,539 $ 2,280,379 5.15 $ 28,288 $ 2,302,639 5.68 $ 31,708 Loan fees — 0.46 2,644 — 0.48 2,701 — 0.30 1,739 Loans with fees 2,288,841 5.58 31,183 2,280,379 5.63 30,989 2,302,639 5.98 33,447 Mortgage loans held for sale 232,850 3.11 1,807 169,747 3.18 1,331 85,313 3.84 815 Deposits with banks 58,619 0.36 52 61,939 0.34 52 66,052 0.30 50 Investment securities - taxable 73,368 3.62 663 65,499 3.78 610 66,234 0.78 128 Investment securities - tax-exempt (4) 197,309 3.19 1,216 198,034 3.24 1,225 193,216 3.51 1,317 Restricted equity securities and other 17,816 3.92 174 17,321 4.10 175 21,950 2.90 158 Total earning assets 2,868,803 5.05 35,095 2,792,919 5.14 34,382 2,735,404 5.45 35,915 Nonearning assets 219,526 220,195 221,538 Total assets $ 3,088,329 $ 3,013,114 $ 2,956,942 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 412,117 0.21 $ 216 $ 377,714 0.29 $ 272 $ 279,092 0.31 $ 218 Savings and money market 972,082 0.27 647 901,444 0.38 839 731,278 0.81 1,476 Time deposits - retail 443,512 0.94 1,042 494,508 1.15 1,404 749,566 1.19 2,217 Time deposits - wholesale 192,954 7.56 3,636 227,513 1.58 884 201,307 1.83 918 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,020,665 1.10 5,541 2,001,179 0.69 3,399 1,961,243 0.99 4,829 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 22,582 0.23 13 7,467 0.22 4 127,350 0.47 148 Subordinated debt 70,746 5.56 980 70,592 5.48 953 70,397 5.61 982 Total borrowed funds 93,328 4.27 993 78,059 4.97 957 197,747 2.30 1,130 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,113,993 1.24 6,534 2,079,238 0.85 4,356 2,158,990 1.11 5,959 Net interest spread (5) 3.81 28,561 4.29 30,026 4.34 29,956 Noninterest bearing deposits 597,188 (0.27 ) 565,770 (0.18 ) 468,575 (0.20 ) Other noninterest bearing liabilities 37,644 41,077 40,416 Shareholders' equity 339,504 327,029 288,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,088,329 $ 3,013,114 $ 2,956,942 Cost of funds 0.97 0.67 0.91 Net interest margin (6) 4.14 4.51 4.58

(1) Calculated using daily averages. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Yields on loans reflects tax-exempt interest and state tax credits received on low or zero percent interest loans made to construct low income housing of $667, $661, and $790, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) Yields on tax-exempt securities are shown on a tax-equivalent basis. (5) Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES-UNAUDITED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Adjusted net interest margin (1): Net interest income $ 28,561 $ 30,026 $ 29,956 Add: tax equivalent interest income 1,021 1,019 1,161 Add: swap termination fees 2,859 — — Less: purchase accounting adjustments (1,839 ) (1,844 ) (5,232 ) Adjusted net interest income 30,602 29,201 25,885 Average Earning Assets $ 2,868,803 $ 2,792,919 $ 2,735,404 Net interest margin-tax equivalent 4.14 % 4.51 % 4.58 % Adjusted net interest margin 4.28 % 4.24 % 3.81 % Adjusted net income (2): Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 7,868 Add: merger related expenses — — 2,632 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses — — (565 ) Adjusted net income $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 9,935 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted net income $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 9,935 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,784,744 16,740,303 16,529,080 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.48 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 Adjusted annualized return on average assets: Adjusted net income $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 9,935 Average assets 3,088,329 3,013,114 2,956,942 Annualized return on average assets 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.07 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.35 % Adjusted annualized return on average equity: Adjusted net income $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 9,935 Average total shareholders' equity 339,504 327,029 288,961 Annualized return on average equity 15.41 % 15.07 % 10.95 % Adjusted annualized return on average equity 15.41 % 15.07 % 13.83 % Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 339,504 $ 327,029 $ 288,961 Less: average intangible assets (65,088 ) (65,531 ) (63,594 ) Average tangible common equity $ 274,416 $ 261,498 $ 225,367 Adjusted net income 13,045 12,149 9,935 Annualized return on average tangible common equity 19.07 % 18.84 % 14.04 % Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity 19.07 % 18.84 % 17.73 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income: Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 16,387 $ 15,699 $ 9,114 Add: merger related expenses — — 2,632 Add: provision for loan losses — — 3,000 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 16,387 $ 15,699 $ 14,746 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 346,289 $ 331,699 $ 295,543 Less: intangible assets (64,830 ) (65,287 ) (63,351 ) Tangible common equity $ 281,459 $ 266,412 $ 232,192 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 3,098,464 $ 3,057,066 $ 2,990,126 Less: intangible assets (64,830 ) (65,287 ) (63,351 ) Tangible assets $ 3,033,634 $ 2,991,779 $ 2,926,775 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.18 % 10.85 % 9.88 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.28 % 8.90 % 7.93 % Tangible book value per share: Tangible common equity $ 281,459 $ 266,412 $ 232,192 Total shares of common stock outstanding 16,672,511 16,654,415 16,631,604 Book value per common share $ 20.77 $ 19.92 $ 17.77 Tangible book value per share $ 16.88 $ 16.00 $ 13.96 Allowance for loan losses plus unaccreted loan purchase discounts: Allowance for loan losses $ 20,894 $ 20,785 $ 18,237 Unaccreted loan purchase discounts 12,980 14,833 21,939 Allowance for loan losses plus unaccreted loan purchase discounts: $ 33,874 $ 35,618 $ 40,176 Total loans 2,321,070 2,277,714 2,317,324 Allowance for loan losses plus unaccreted purchased loan discounts to total loans 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.73 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.79 % Bank segment adjusted net income: Bank segment net income (loss) $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 7,868 Add: merger related expenses — — 2,632 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses — — (565 ) Bank segment adjusted net income $ 13,045 $ 12,149 $ 9,935 Bank segment adjusted noninterest expense: Bank segment noninterest expense $ 16,570 $ 16,460 $ 19,065 Add: merger related expenses — — (2,632 ) Bank segment adjusted noninterest expense $ 16,570 $ 16,460 $ 16,433 Bank segment adjusted efficiency ratio: Bank segment adjusted total revenues: Bank segment net interest income $ 27,440 $ 29,133 $ 29,420 Add: Tax equivalent interest income 1,021 1,019 1,161 Add: Bank segment noninterest income 5,335 2,409 2,174 Less: Gains on sale of securities, OREO, premises and equipment (3) (2,922 ) (146 ) (338 ) Add: Swap termination fee (3) 2,859 — — Bank segment adjusted total revenues $ 33,733 $ 32,415 $ 32,417 Bank segment efficiency ratio 50.6 % 52.2 % 60.3 % Bank segment adjusted efficiency ratio 49.1 % 50.8 % 50.7 % Adjusted cost of funds: Adjusted interest expense: Interest Expense $ 6,534 $ 4,356 $ 5,959 Less: Swap termination fees (2,859 ) — — Adjusted interest expense $ 3,675 $ 4,356 $ 5,959 Average funds 2,711,181 2,645,008 2,627,565 Cost of funds 0.97 % 0.67 % 0.91 % Adjusted cost of funds 0.54 % 0.67 % 0.91 % Adjusted cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Adjusted interest expense $ 3,675 $ 4,356 $ 5,959 Average interest-bearing liabilities 2,113,993 2,079,238 2,158,990 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.24 % 0.85 % 1.11 % Adjusted cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.70 % 0.85 % 1.11 % Adjusted cost of deposits: Adjusted deposit expense: Deposit expense $ 5,541 $ 3,399 $ 4,829 Less: Swap termination fees (2,859 ) — — Adjusted deposit expense $ 2,682 $ 3,399 $ 4,829 Average deposits 2,617,853 2,566,949 2,429,818 Cost of deposits 0.83 % 0.51 % 0.79 % Adjusted cost of deposits 0.41 % 0.51 % 0.79 %

(1) Prior calculation of this measure removed tax credits related to certain tax-preference-qualified loans and tax-exempt securities. The Company views these credits as normal course of business and as such removal is unnecessary. (2) The swap termination fees included in the adjusted net interest income calculation in the second quarter of 2021 were done so in conjunction with securities sales thereby nullifying the effects on net income. Therefore, we have not adjusted for these transactions as adjusted net income. (3) Securities sold in the second quarter of 2021 were done in conjunction with the swap termination fees. Therefore, we have adjusted for both sides of this transaction. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

