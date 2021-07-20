checkAd

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 23:00  |  10   |   |   

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on August 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2021. This quarter’s dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 20% increase compared with the same quarter in 2020 and highlights Reliant’s growth since that time.

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2021, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $3.1 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $2.3 billion in loans held for investment and approximately $2.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

Reliant Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on August 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23:00 UhrReliant Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21RELIANT BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. - RBNC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten