checkAd

La Française de l'Énergie  FY2021 Annual Revenues up by 30%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 23:02  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, reported sales for the fiscal year 2021 of € 10.2 million, up by + 30%, with over 2.4 million tons of CO2eq avoided during the year.

This performance was mainly driven by a further improvement in gas, electricity and heat volumes sold and the contribution from new low-carbon energy production sites, as well as the ongoing increase in gas and Belgium electricity prices over the period.

In €K (Euros thousand)

2021*

2020

% change

H1 Sales (Jul-Dec)

4 020

4 180

- 4%

H2 Sales (Jan-Jun)

6 213

3 676

+ 69%

Annual Sales

10 233

7 855

+ 30%

* Unaudited numbers

The Group recorded Q4 2021 revenues of € 2.9 million, up by 73% compared to the previous year, thanks to increased volumes and improving gas price over the quarter.

Strong increase in annual revenues across all activities of the Group

Revenues from electricity activity reached € 6.5 million at the end of June 2021, up by 11% compared to FY2020. This increase reflects the optimal production on the Group's historic sites (despite the 30,000 hours maintenance on the machines installed in France) and the positive contribution from the Béthune site commissioned in January 2021 (€ 634k revenues this year). In France, the Group continues to benefit from a guaranteed Feed-in-Tariff for its power activity, thus securing 54% of its total revenues.

The upturn in Belgium electricity prices with an average selling price of 42.7 € / MWH (+ 42%) also supported the electricity revenue generation in Wallonia, which represents 9% of the Group's turnover. LFDE is also continuing its efforts to activate the contribution to the turnover of its Green Certificates in relation to its Belgian production since 2019.

The gas production activity posted an annual turnover of € 3.5 million, up by 81% ​​compared to last year, thanks to a significant increase in both volumes sold (+ 33%) and gas prices derived from the recovery of economic activity in Europe (+36%, with an average selling price of € 14.9 / MWH in FY 2021).

Seite 1 von 3
La Francaise de l'Energie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Française de l'Énergie  FY2021 Annual Revenues up by 30% Regulatory News: La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, reported sales for the fiscal year 2021 of € 10.2 million, up by + 30%, with over 2.4 million tons of CO2eq …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21La Française de l’Énergie: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21La Française de l'Énergie: Successful €3.3 Million Crowdfunding Completed for Two Cogeneration Units in Hauts-de-France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten