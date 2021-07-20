This performance was mainly driven by a further improvement in gas, electricity and heat volumes sold and the contribution from new low-carbon energy production sites, as well as the ongoing increase in gas and Belgium electricity prices over the period.

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, reported sales for the fiscal year 2021 of € 10.2 million, up by + 30%, with over 2.4 million tons of CO2eq avoided during the year.

In €K (Euros thousand) 2021* 2020 % change H1 Sales (Jul-Dec) 4 020 4 180 - 4% H2 Sales (Jan-Jun) 6 213 3 676 + 69% Annual Sales 10 233 7 855 + 30% * Unaudited numbers

The Group recorded Q4 2021 revenues of € 2.9 million, up by 73% compared to the previous year, thanks to increased volumes and improving gas price over the quarter.

Strong increase in annual revenues across all activities of the Group

Revenues from electricity activity reached € 6.5 million at the end of June 2021, up by 11% compared to FY2020. This increase reflects the optimal production on the Group's historic sites (despite the 30,000 hours maintenance on the machines installed in France) and the positive contribution from the Béthune site commissioned in January 2021 (€ 634k revenues this year). In France, the Group continues to benefit from a guaranteed Feed-in-Tariff for its power activity, thus securing 54% of its total revenues.

The upturn in Belgium electricity prices with an average selling price of 42.7 € / MWH (+ 42%) also supported the electricity revenue generation in Wallonia, which represents 9% of the Group's turnover. LFDE is also continuing its efforts to activate the contribution to the turnover of its Green Certificates in relation to its Belgian production since 2019.

The gas production activity posted an annual turnover of € 3.5 million, up by 81% ​​compared to last year, thanks to a significant increase in both volumes sold (+ 33%) and gas prices derived from the recovery of economic activity in Europe (+36%, with an average selling price of € 14.9 / MWH in FY 2021).