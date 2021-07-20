Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (August 11, 2021) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

https://rackspace.zoom.us/j/95750453932?pwd=Q21HWis1T1k5UEQvemI2NlFERE ...

Password: 112067

Via telephone (listen only mode):

+1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)

+1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)

+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)

+44 (0) 20 3695 0088 (United Kingdom Toll)

Webinar ID: 957 5045 3932

The conference call will also be webcast on the Company’s website at: ir.rackspace.com



An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.



