SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, and compared to net income of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared to $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

  • Net organic loan growth of over $87 million, a 16.3% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share
  • Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $18.69, a 6.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Announced the $38.1 million proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares
  • Announced and completed the acquisition of Fountain Equipment Finance (“Fountain”)
  • Hired three seasoned commercial banking team members in Auburn, Alabama

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our team continues to execute at a very high level, as evidenced by another nice quarter. Growth has continued to be very strong, and our sales team are capitalizing on our outstanding markets. We are also extremely excited to open SmartBank Auburn and continue to organically build out our Alabama footprint.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “Another incredibly solid quarter by our team. Our Board could not be more excited about the trajectory of our company. We continue to execute our growth strategy for loans, deposits and earnings and remain extremely bullish on our Company’s future.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $26.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Average earning assets totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of $218.2 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $114.0 million, average securities of $26.9 million and average loans and leases of $79.9 million of which $35.7 million of the increase is related to the acquisition of Fountain during the second quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $157.3 million, directly related to continued core deposit growth.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 23 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 5 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter. The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by a decreased level of loan discount accretion and Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion and additional excess liquidity from the significant deposit growth experienced during the first six months of 2021. We recognized $1.1 million less of loan discount accretion and PPP fee accretion during the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. However, the interest-earning yield compression was partially offset by the acquisition of Fountain, resulting in a positive margin impact of 13 basis points.

The lower yields on interest-earning assets continue to be mitigated, in part, by a lower cost of funds. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2021. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.39% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.44% for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, which decreased 14 basis points during the period. The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.29% compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

             
    Three Months Ended    
    Jun   Mar   Increase
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2021   2021   (Decrease)
Yield on loans and leases   4.52 % 4.67 % (0.15 )%
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.65 % 3.88 % (0.23 )%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.39 % 0.44 % (0.05 )%
Cost of total deposits   0.29 % 0.33 % (0.04 )%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.49 % 0.54 % (0.05 )%
Net interest margin, FTE   3.29 % 3.48 % (0.19 )%

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $18.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.74% as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.86% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.93% as of March 31, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 3.61% of acquired loans and leases as of June 30, 2021.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
      Three Months Ended      
        Jun     Mar      
  Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward     2021     2021     Change
  Beginning balance   $ 18,370     $ 18,346     $ 24  
  Charge-offs     (153 )     (120 )     (33 )
  Recoveries     98       77       21  
  Net charge-offs     (55 )     (43 )     (12 )
  Provision     (5 )     67       72  
  Ending balance   $ 18,310     $ 18,370     $ (60 )
                     
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross     0.74 %     0.74 %     - %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.15% as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of 10 basis points from the 0.25% reported in the first quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.18% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.29% as of March 31, 2021. 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
      Three Months Ended      
        Jun     Mar     Increase
  Credit Quality     2021     2021     (Decrease)
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 3,694   $ 4,739   $ (1,045 )
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     64     1,495     (1,431 )
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     3,758     6,234     (2,476 )
  Other real estate owned     2,499     3,946     (1,447 )
  Other repossessed assets     199     -     199  
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,456   $ 10,180   $ (3,724 )
                     
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.15 %   0.25 %   (0.10 )%
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.18 %   0.29 %   (0.11 )%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $548 thousand to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Decrease in insurance commissions of $909 thousand, primarily due from larger commissions recognized in the prior quarter from the placement of life insurance policies;
  • Increase in other of $237 thousand, is primarily attributable to $155 thousand of new fee income from the acquisition of Fountain and an increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income of $57 thousand.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Jun     Mar     Increase
Noninterest Income     2021     2021     (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,048   $ 1,009   $ 39  
Mortgage banking income     1,105     1,139     (34 )
Investment services     567     531     36  
Insurance commissions     557     1,466     (909 )
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     922     839     83  
Other     944     707     237  
Total noninterest income   $ 5,143   $ 5,691   $ (548 )

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million, primarily due to the additional headcount from both the Fountain acquisition and hiring of the Gulf Coast Team, and from a reduction in deferred salary cost that was recognized in the prior quarter relating to the PPP loan originations;
  • Data processing and technology increased $130 thousand, primarily from continued infrastructure build;
  • Professional services increased $208 thousand, primarily from additional services performed during the quarter;
  • Merger related and restructuring expense increased $269 thousand: and
  • Other decreased $502 thousand, primarily from an investment in a start-up fintech company recognized in the prior quarter.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Jun     Mar     Increase
Noninterest Expense     2021     2021     (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 12,203   $ 10,869   $ 1,334  
Occupancy and equipment     2,294     2,341     (47 )
FDIC insurance     371     371     -  
Other real estate and loan related expenses     506     602     (96 )
Advertising and marketing     230     190     40  
Data processing and technology     1,509     1,379     130  
Professional services     849     641     208  
Amortization of intangibles     441     444     (3 )
Merger related and restructuring expenses     372     103     269  
Other     2,022     2,524     (502 )
Total noninterest expense   $ 20,797   $ 19,464   $ 1,333  

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $194 thousand, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, the effective tax rate was 22.0% compared to 21.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $3.65 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $349.4 million is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $191.8 million, securities available-for-sale of $35.2 million, loans and leases of $86.1 million and bank owned life insurance of $40.8 million. The increase in loans and leases consisted of organic loan growth of $143.1 million and leases acquired from Fountain of $53.7 million, offset by $110.0 million in net PPP loan activity of $138.4 in originations and $248.4 million in forgiveness.

Total liabilities increased to $3.28 billion at June 30, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $333.1 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $334.3 million.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 totaled $373.4 million, an increase of $16.2 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily from net income of $18.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $155 thousand, which was offset by repurchase of the Company’s common stock of $1.2 million and $1.8 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $18.69 at June 30, 2021, an increase from $18.39 at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.93% at June 30, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Jun   Dec   Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2021   2020   (Decrease)
Total assets   $ 3,654,356   $ 3,304,949   $ 349,407  
Total liabilities     3,280,963     2,947,781     333,182  
Total equity     373,393     357,168     16,225  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     250,817     215,634     35,183  
Loans and leases     2,468,318     2,382,243     86,075  
Deposits     3,139,472     2,805,215     334,257  
Borrowings     78,834     81,199     (2,365 )

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 5194560. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 21, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10158581. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 35 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

   
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholder’ equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders’ equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and average shareholders’ equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                               
    Ending Balances
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 673,515     $ 556,701     $ 481,719     $ 541,815     $ 399,467  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     250,817       250,937       215,634       214,634       219,631  
Other investments     14,584       14,728       14,794       14,829       14,829  
Loans held for sale     4,334       7,870       11,721       11,292       6,330  
Loans and leases     2,468,318       2,487,129       2,382,243       2,404,057       2,408,284  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     (18,310 )     (18,370 )     (18,346 )     (18,817 )     (16,254 )
Loans and leases, net     2,450,008       2,468,759       2,363,897       2,385,240       2,392,030  
Premises and equipment, net     72,314       72,697       72,682       73,934       73,868  
Other real estate owned     2,499       3,946       4,619       3,932       5,524  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net     90,966       86,350       86,471       86,710       86,327  
Bank owned life insurance     72,013       71,586       31,215       31,034       30,853  
Other assets     23,306       23,629       22,197       24,168       37,126  
Total assets   $ 3,654,356     $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985  
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 807,560     $ 777,968     $ 685,957     $ 669,733     $ 645,650  
Interest-bearing demand     702,470       683,887       649,129       534,128       479,212  
Money market and savings     1,140,029       1,073,941       919,631       871,098       762,246  
Time deposits     489,413       512,417       550,498       577,064       652,581  
Total deposits     3,139,472       3,048,213       2,805,215       2,652,023       2,539,689  
Borrowings     78,834       82,642       81,199       319,391       318,855  
Subordinated debt     39,388       39,367       39,346       39,325       39,304  
Other liabilities     23,269       22,923       22,021       27,060       24,649  
Total liabilities     3,280,963       3,193,145       2,947,781       3,037,799       2,922,497  
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     15,110       15,105       15,107       15,233       15,217  
Additional paid-in capital     252,039       251,836       252,693       254,626       254,396  
Retained earnings     103,906       96,034       87,185       78,918       73,283  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,338       1,083       2,183       1,012       592  
Total shareholders’ equity     373,393       364,058       357,168       349,789       343,488  
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 3,654,356     $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985  



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Jun   Jun
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Interest income:                                        
Loans and leases, including fees $ 28,323     $ 28,018   $ 28,594   $ 28,621     $ 28,663   $ 56,341   $ 55,097
Securities available-for-sale:                                        
Taxable   916       724     609     546       589     1,640     1,268
Tax-exempt   304       259     306     364       416     563     699
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   309       291     303     327       277     600     879
Total interest income   29,852       29,292     29,812     29,858       29,945     59,144     57,943
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits   2,248       2,331     2,580     2,897       3,366     4,579     8,120
Borrowings   123       117     142     334       249     241     339
Subordinated debt   584       584     584     584       584     1,167     1,167
Total interest expense   2,955       3,032     3,306     3,815       4,199     5,987     9,626
Net interest income   26,897       26,260     26,506     26,043       25,746     53,157     48,317
Provision for loan and lease losses   (5 )     67         2,634       2,850     62     6,049
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   26,902       26,193     26,506     23,409       22,896     53,095     42,268
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,048       1,009     1,032     892       709     2,057     1,479
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net                 (9 )     16         16
Mortgage banking   1,105       1,139     1,331     1,029       931     2,244     1,515
Investment services   567       531     407     359       363     1,098     801
Insurance commissions   557       1,466     548     560       473     2,023     742
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   922       839     760     868       508     1,761     784
Other   944       707     898     422       511     1,652     993
Total noninterest income   5,143       5,691     4,976     4,121       3,511     10,835     6,330
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   12,203       10,869     11,516     11,032       10,357     23,072     20,363
Occupancy and equipment   2,294       2,341     2,256     2,186       1,996     4,635     3,906
FDIC insurance   371       371     297     534       180     741     360
Other real estate and loan related expense   506       602     516     643       346     1,108     892
Advertising and marketing   230       190     181     253       202     419     400
Data processing and technology   1,509       1,379     1,182     1,131       1,155     2,889     2,163
Professional services   849       641     786     594       868     1,490     1,578
Amortization of intangibles   441       444     571     402       405     886     767
Merger related and restructuring expenses   372       103     702     290       1,477     475     3,573
Other   2,022       2,524     1,946     2,102       1,820     4,547     3,598
Total noninterest expense   20,797       19,464     19,953     19,167       18,806     40,262     37,600
Income before income taxes   11,248       12,420     11,529     8,363       7,601     23,668     10,998
Income tax expense   2,470       2,664     2,499     1,968       1,427     5,134     2,091
Net income $ 8,778     $ 9,756   $ 9,030   $ 6,395     $ 6,174   $ 18,534   $ 8,907
Earnings per common share:                                        
Basic $ 0.59     $ 0.65   $ 0.60   $ 0.42     $ 0.41   $ 1.24   $ 0.60
Diluted $ 0.58     $ 0.65   $ 0.59   $ 0.42     $ 0.41   $ 1.23   $ 0.60
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   15,003,657       15,011,573     15,109,298     15,160,579       15,152,768     15,007,593     14,773,935
Diluted   15,126,184       15,111,947     15,182,796     15,210,611       15,202,335     15,118,924     14,842,486



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                                  
Loans and leases, including fees2   $ 2,508,388   $ 28,256   4.52 % $ 2,428,499   $ 27,943   4.67 % $ 2,359,101   $ 28,590   4.87 %
Loans held for sale     5,315     67   5.03 %   7,913     75   3.82 %   6,868     73   4.28 %
Taxable securities     164,935     916   2.23 %   136,492     724   2.15 %   122,135     589   1.94 %
Tax-exempt securities     89,296     453   2.04 %   90,849     409   1.82 %   86,227     570   2.66 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     531,125     309   0.23 %   417,144     291   0.28 %   297,696     277   0.37 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,299,059     30,001   3.65 %   3,080,897     29,442   3.88 %   2,872,027     30,099   4.22 %
Noninterest-earning assets     286,211               275,272               260,089            
Total assets   $ 3,585,270             $ 3,356,169             $ 3,132,116            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 688,756     304   0.18 % $ 641,214     256   0.16 % $ 453,795     148   0.13 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,117,290     905   0.32 %   983,893     821   0.34 %   748,673     614   0.33 %
Time deposits     502,755     1,039   0.83 %   526,062     1,254   0.97 %   701,390     2,604   1.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,308,801     2,248   0.39 %   2,151,169     2,331   0.44 %   1,903,858     3,366   0.71 %
Borrowings3     81,525     123   0.61 %   81,837     117   0.58 %   237,143     249   0.42 %
Subordinated debt     39,375     584   5.95 %   39,354     584   6.01 %   39,290     584   5.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,429,701     2,955   0.49 %   2,272,360     3,032   0.54 %   2,180,291     4,199   0.77 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     768,399               700,962               587,322            
Other liabilities     17,845               21,928               24,642            
Total liabilities     3,215,945               2,995,250               2,792,255            
Shareholders’ equity     369,325               360,919               339,861            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,585,270             $ 3,356,169             $ 3,132,116            
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 27,046             $ 26,410             $ 25,900      
Interest rate spread               3.16 %             3.33 %             3.44 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.29 %             3.48 %             3.63 %
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               135.78 %             135.58 %             131.73 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               10.30 %             10.75 %             10.85 %

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $266,114, $312,582 and $208,814 in PPP loans for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.  
3 Includes average balance of $108,082 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                     
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                    
Loans and leases, including fees2   $ 2,468,665   $ 56,200     4.59 % $ 2,172,158   $ 54,979   5.09 %
Loans held for sale     6,607     141     4.31 %   5,581     118   4.26 %
Taxable securities     150,792     1,640     2.19 %   119,474     1,268   2.13 %
Tax-exempt securities     90,068     862     1.93 %   78,306     970   2.49 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     474,449     600     0.26 %   226,726     879   0.78 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,190,581     59,443     3.76 %   2,602,245     58,214   4.50 %
Noninterest-earning assets     280,772                 238,749            
Total assets   $ 3,471,353               $ 2,840,994            
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 665,116     560     0.17 % $ 421,288     583   0.28 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,050,961     1,726     0.33 %   707,003     2,003   0.57 %
Time deposits     514,344     2,293     0.90 %   693,382     5,534   1.61 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,230,421     4,579     0.41 %   1,821,673     8,120   0.90 %
Borrowings3     81,680     241     0.59 %   144,532     339   0.47 %
Subordinated debt     39,364     1,167     5.98 %   39,279     1,167   5.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,351,465     5,987     0.51 %   2,005,484     9,626   0.97 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     734,867                 481,432            
Other liabilities     19,876                 22,812            
Total liabilities     3,106,208                 2,509,728            
Shareholders’ equity     365,145                 331,266            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,471,353               $ 2,840,994            
                                     
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 53,456               $ 48,588      
Interest rate spread                 3.25 %             3.53 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 3.38 %             3.75 %
                                     
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 135.68 %             129.76 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 10.52 %             11.66 %

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $289,220 and $106,213 in PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  
3 Includes average balance of $54,041 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the six months ended June 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                                 
    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun  
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
owner occupied   $ 492,750   $ 477,293   $ 463,771   $ 467,569   $ 464,073  
non-owner occupied     669,741     593,348     549,205     563,082     552,958  
Commercial real estate, total     1,162,491     1,070,641     1,012,976     1,030,651     1,017,031  
Commercial & industrial     496,114     686,010     634,446     644,498     637,450  
Construction & land development     300,704     285,973     278,075     275,172     279,216  
Consumer real estate     444,640     432,486     443,930     440,310     459,861  
Leases     53,038                  
Consumer and other     11,331     12,019     12,816     13,426     14,726  
Total loans and leases   $ 2,468,318   $ 2,487,129   $ 2,382,243   $ 2,404,057   $ 2,408,284  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                
Nonperforming loans and leases   $ 3,758   $ 6,234   $ 5,782   $ 2,248   $ 3,776  
Other real estate owned     2,499     3,946     4,619     3,932     5,524  
Other repossessed assets     199                  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,456   $ 10,180   $ 10,401   $ 6,180   $ 9,300  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases   $ 219   $ 250   $ 257   $ 8   $ 9  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)     0.01 %   0.01 %   0.08 %   0.01 %   %
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases     0.74 %   0.74 %   0.77 %   0.78 %   0.67 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.15 %   0.25 %   0.24 %   0.09 %   0.16 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.18 %   0.29 %   0.31 %   0.18 %   0.28 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance   $ 12,982   $ 12,951   $ 14,467   $ 15,141   $ 16,187  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases     761     1,636     768     960     888  
PPP net fees deferred balance     6,651     7,351     4,190     6,348     8,582  
PPP net fees recognized     2,132     2,398     2,157     1,812     1,909  
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                
Equity to Assets     10.22 %   10.23 %   10.81 %   10.33 %   10.52 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.93 %   8.00 %   8.41 %   7.97 %   8.09 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                
Tier 1 leverage     8.10 %   8.55 %   8.69 %   8.78 %   8.83 %
Common equity Tier 1     10.66 %   11.29 %   11.61 %   11.33 %   10.92 %
Tier 1 capital     10.66 %   11.29 %   11.61 %   11.33 %   10.92 %
Total capital     12.83 %   13.62 %   14.07 %   13.81 %   13.25 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage     8.76 %   9.33 %   9.58 %   9.74 %   9.82 %
Common equity Tier 1     11.53 %   12.31 %   12.79 %   12.57 %   12.14 %
Tier 1 capital     11.53 %   12.31 %   12.79 %   12.57 %   12.14 %
Total capital     12.22 %   13.05 %   13.57 %   13.37 %   12.82 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                                             
  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun     Jun   Jun  
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Return on average assets   0.98 %   1.18 %   1.11 %   0.76 %   0.79 %     1.08 %   0.63 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   9.53 %   10.96 %   10.15 %   7.31 %   7.31 %     10.24 %   5.41 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   12.54 %   14.41 %   13.43 %   9.72 %   9.80 %     13.46 %   7.23 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.58 %   0.69 %   0.61 %   0.49 %   0.45 %     0.63 %   0.45 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.33 %   2.35 %   2.46 %   2.28 %   2.41 %     2.34 %   2.66 %
Efficiency ratio   64.91 %   60.92 %   63.38 %   63.54 %   64.28 %     62.92 %   68.81 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Operating return on average assets1   1.01 %   1.19 %   1.14 %   0.79 %   0.93 %     1.10 %   0.82 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.30 %   1.52 %   1.45 %   1.35 %   1.53 %     1.41 %   1.46 %
Operating return on average shareholders’ equity1   9.83 %   11.05 %   10.34 %   7.57 %   8.58 %     10.43 %   7.00 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   12.93 %   14.53 %   13.69 %   10.06 %   11.51 %     13.72 %   9.36 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   63.46 %   60.32 %   60.86 %   62.25 %   58.95 %     61.89 %   61.98 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.58 %   0.69 %   0.56 %   0.49 %   0.45 %     0.63 %   0.45 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.29 %   2.34 %   2.37 %   2.25 %   2.23 %     2.31 %   2.41 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                            
Yield on loans and leases   4.52 %   4.67 %   4.72 %   4.71 %   4.87 %     4.59 %   5.09 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.65 %   3.88 %   4.01 %   3.88 %   4.22 %     3.76 %   4.50 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.39 %   0.44 %   0.50 %   0.59 %   0.71 %     0.41 %   0.90 %
Cost of total deposits   0.29 %   0.33 %   0.38 %   0.44 %   0.54 %     0.31 %   0.71 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.49 %   0.54 %   0.60 %   0.65 %   0.77 %     0.51 %   0.97 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.29 %   3.48 %   3.57 %   3.39 %   3.63 %     3.38 %   3.75 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                            
Net income, basic $ 0.59   $ 0.65   $ 0.60   $ 0.42   $ 0.41     $ 1.24   $ 0.60  
Net income, diluted   0.58     0.65     0.59     0.42     0.41       1.23     0.60  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.60     0.65     0.61     0.44     0.48       1.25     0.78  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.60     0.65     0.61     0.44     0.48       1.25     0.78  
Book value   24.71     24.10     23.64     22.96     22.57       24.71     22.57  
Tangible book value¹   18.69     18.39     17.92     17.27     16.90       18.69     16.90  
Common shares outstanding   15,109,736     15,104,536     15,107,214     15,233,227     15,216,932       15,109,736     15,216,932  

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun     Jun   Jun
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
Operating Earnings:                                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 8,778     $ 9,756     $ 9,030     $ 6,395     $ 6,174       $ 18,534     $ 8,907  
Noninterest income:                                            
Securities gains (losses), net                       9       (16 )             (16 )
ADECA termination proceeds                 (465 )                          
Noninterest expenses:                                            
Merger related and restructuring expenses     372       103       702       290       1,477         475       3,573  
Income taxes:                                            
Income tax effect of adjustments     (96 )     (27 )     (62 )     (77 )     (382 )       (123 )     (931 )
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 9,054     $ 9,832     $ 9,205     $ 6,617     $ 7,253       $ 18,886     $ 11,533  
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                            
Basic   $ 0.60     $ 0.65     $ 0.61     $ 0.44     $ 0.48       $ 1.25     $ 0.78  
Diluted     0.60       0.65       0.61       0.44       0.48         1.25       0.78  
                                             
Operating Noninterest Income:                                            
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 5,143     $ 5,691     $ 4,976     $ 4,121     $ 3,511       $ 10,835     $ 6,330  
Securities gains (losses), net                       9       (16 )             (16 )
ADECA termination proceeds                 (465 )                          
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 5,143     $ 5,691     $ 4,511     $ 4,130     $ 3,495       $ 10,835     $ 6,314  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.58 %     0.69 %     0.56 %     0.49 %     0.45 %       0.63 %     0.45 %
                                             
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                            
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 20,797     $ 19,464     $ 19,953     $ 19,167     $ 18,806       $ 40,262     $ 37,600  
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (372 )     (103 )     (702 )     (290 )     (1,477 )       (475 )     (3,573 )
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 20,425     $ 19,361     $ 19,251     $ 18,877     $ 17,329       $ 39,787     $ 34,027  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.29 %     2.34 %     2.37 %     2.25 %     2.23 %       2.31 %     2.41 %
                                             
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision (“PTPP”) Earnings:                                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 26,897     $ 26,260     $ 26,506     $ 26,043     $ 25,746       $ 53,157     $ 48,317  
Operating noninterest income     5,143       5,691       4,511       4,130       3,495         10,835       6,314  
Operating noninterest expense     (20,425 )     (19,361 )     (19,251 )     (18,877 )     (17,329 )       (39,787 )     (34,027 )
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 11,615     $ 12,590     $ 11,766     $ 11,296     $ 11,912       $ 24,205     $ 20,604  
                                             
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                            
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     1.01 %     1.19 %     1.14 %     0.79 %     0.93 %       1.10 %     0.82 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     1.30 %     1.52 %     1.45 %     1.35 %     1.53 %       1.41 %     1.46 %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     12.54 %     14.41 %     13.43 %     9.72 %     9.80 %       13.46 %     7.23 %
Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)6     9.83 %     11.05 %     10.34 %     7.57 %     8.58 %       10.43 %     7.00 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     12.93 %     14.53 %     13.69 %     10.06 %     11.51 %       13.72 %     9.36 %
                                             
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     64.91 %     60.92 %     63.38 %     63.54 %     64.28 %       62.92 %     68.81 %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.30 )%     (0.28 )%     (0.30 )%     (0.32 )%     (0.34 )%       (0.31 )%     (0.34 )%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)     %     %     %     0.02 %     (0.04 )%             (0.02 )%
Adjustment for merger related income and costs     (1.15 )%     (0.32 )%     (2.22 )%     (0.99 )%     (4.95 )%       (0.72 )%     (6.46 )%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     63.46 %     60.32 %     60.86 %     62.25 %     58.95 %       61.89 %     61.98 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Jun   Jun
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 373,393     $ 364,058     $ 357,168     $ 349,789     $ 343,488     $ 373,393     $ 343,488  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     90,966       86,350       86,471       86,710       86,327       90,966       86,327  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 282,427     $ 277,708     $ 270,697     $ 263,079     $ 257,161     $ 282,427     $ 257,161  
                                           
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 369,325     $ 360,919     $ 354,026     $ 347,907     $ 339,861     $ 365,145     $ 331,266  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     88,551       86,424       86,561       86,206       86,484       87,494       83,427  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 280,774     $ 274,495     $ 267,465     $ 261,701     $ 253,377     $ 277,651     $ 247,839  
                                           
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                          
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 24.71     $ 24.10     $ 23.64     $ 22.96     $ 22.57     $ 24.71     $ 22.57  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (6.02 )     (5.71 )     (5.72 )     (5.69 )     (5.67 )     (6.02 )     (5.67 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 18.69     $ 18.39     $ 17.92     $ 17.27     $ 16.90     $ 18.69     $ 16.90  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total Assets   $ 3,654,356     $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 3,654,356     $ 3,265,985  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     90,966       86,350       86,471       86,710       86,327       90,966       86,327  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):   $ 3,563,390     $ 3,470,853     $ 3,218,478     $ 3,300,878     $ 3,179,658     $ 3,563,390     $ 3,179,658  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.93 %     8.00 %     8.41 %     7.97 %     8.09 %     7.93 %     8.09 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder’s equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.





