SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, and compared to net income of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared to $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Net organic loan growth of over $87 million, a 16.3% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $18.69, a 6.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Announced the $38.1 million proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares

Announced and completed the acquisition of Fountain Equipment Finance (“Fountain”)

Hired three seasoned commercial banking team members in Auburn, Alabama

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our team continues to execute at a very high level, as evidenced by another nice quarter. Growth has continued to be very strong, and our sales team are capitalizing on our outstanding markets. We are also extremely excited to open SmartBank Auburn and continue to organically build out our Alabama footprint.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “Another incredibly solid quarter by our team. Our Board could not be more excited about the trajectory of our company. We continue to execute our growth strategy for loans, deposits and earnings and remain extremely bullish on our Company’s future.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $26.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Average earning assets totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of $218.2 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $114.0 million, average securities of $26.9 million and average loans and leases of $79.9 million of which $35.7 million of the increase is related to the acquisition of Fountain during the second quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $157.3 million, directly related to continued core deposit growth.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 23 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 5 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter. The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by a decreased level of loan discount accretion and Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion and additional excess liquidity from the significant deposit growth experienced during the first six months of 2021. We recognized $1.1 million less of loan discount accretion and PPP fee accretion during the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. However, the interest-earning yield compression was partially offset by the acquisition of Fountain, resulting in a positive margin impact of 13 basis points.

The lower yields on interest-earning assets continue to be mitigated, in part, by a lower cost of funds. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2021. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.39% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.44% for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, which decreased 14 basis points during the period. The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.29% compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2021 2021 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases 4.52 % 4.67 % (0.15 )% Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.65 % 3.88 % (0.23 )% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.39 % 0.44 % (0.05 )% Cost of total deposits 0.29 % 0.33 % (0.04 )% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.54 % (0.05 )% Net interest margin, FTE 3.29 % 3.48 % (0.19 )%

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $18.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.74% as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.86% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.93% as of March 31, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 3.61% of acquired loans and leases as of June 30, 2021.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward 2021 2021 Change Beginning balance $ 18,370 $ 18,346 $ 24 Charge-offs (153 ) (120 ) (33 ) Recoveries 98 77 21 Net charge-offs (55 ) (43 ) (12 ) Provision (5 ) 67 72 Ending balance $ 18,310 $ 18,370 $ (60 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.74 % 0.74 % - %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.15% as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of 10 basis points from the 0.25% reported in the first quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.18% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.29% as of March 31, 2021.



The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Credit Quality 2021 2021 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 3,694 $ 4,739 $ (1,045 ) Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing 64 1,495 (1,431 ) Total nonperforming loans and leases 3,758 6,234 (2,476 ) Other real estate owned 2,499 3,946 (1,447 ) Other repossessed assets 199 - 199 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,456 $ 10,180 $ (3,724 ) Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.15 % 0.25 % (0.10 )% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.29 % (0.11 )%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $548 thousand to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Decrease in insurance commissions of $909 thousand, primarily due from larger commissions recognized in the prior quarter from the placement of life insurance policies;

Increase in other of $237 thousand, is primarily attributable to $155 thousand of new fee income from the acquisition of Fountain and an increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income of $57 thousand.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Noninterest Income 2021 2021 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,048 $ 1,009 $ 39 Mortgage banking income 1,105 1,139 (34 ) Investment services 567 531 36 Insurance commissions 557 1,466 (909 ) Interchange and debit card transaction fees 922 839 83 Other 944 707 237 Total noninterest income $ 5,143 $ 5,691 $ (548 )

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million, primarily due to the additional headcount from both the Fountain acquisition and hiring of the Gulf Coast Team, and from a reduction in deferred salary cost that was recognized in the prior quarter relating to the PPP loan originations;

Data processing and technology increased $130 thousand, primarily from continued infrastructure build;

Professional services increased $208 thousand, primarily from additional services performed during the quarter;

Merger related and restructuring expense increased $269 thousand: and

Other decreased $502 thousand, primarily from an investment in a start-up fintech company recognized in the prior quarter.



The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Noninterest Expense 2021 2021 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,203 $ 10,869 $ 1,334 Occupancy and equipment 2,294 2,341 (47 ) FDIC insurance 371 371 - Other real estate and loan related expenses 506 602 (96 ) Advertising and marketing 230 190 40 Data processing and technology 1,509 1,379 130 Professional services 849 641 208 Amortization of intangibles 441 444 (3 ) Merger related and restructuring expenses 372 103 269 Other 2,022 2,524 (502 ) Total noninterest expense $ 20,797 $ 19,464 $ 1,333

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $194 thousand, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, the effective tax rate was 22.0% compared to 21.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $3.65 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $349.4 million is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $191.8 million, securities available-for-sale of $35.2 million, loans and leases of $86.1 million and bank owned life insurance of $40.8 million. The increase in loans and leases consisted of organic loan growth of $143.1 million and leases acquired from Fountain of $53.7 million, offset by $110.0 million in net PPP loan activity of $138.4 in originations and $248.4 million in forgiveness.

Total liabilities increased to $3.28 billion at June 30, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $333.1 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $334.3 million.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 totaled $373.4 million, an increase of $16.2 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily from net income of $18.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $155 thousand, which was offset by repurchase of the Company’s common stock of $1.2 million and $1.8 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $18.69 at June 30, 2021, an increase from $18.39 at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.93% at June 30, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Jun Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2021 2020 (Decrease) Total assets $ 3,654,356 $ 3,304,949 $ 349,407 Total liabilities 3,280,963 2,947,781 333,182 Total equity 373,393 357,168 16,225 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 250,817 215,634 35,183 Loans and leases 2,468,318 2,382,243 86,075 Deposits 3,139,472 2,805,215 334,257 Borrowings 78,834 81,199 (2,365 )

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 35 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholder’ equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders’ equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and average shareholders’ equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 673,515 $ 556,701 $ 481,719 $ 541,815 $ 399,467 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 250,817 250,937 215,634 214,634 219,631 Other investments 14,584 14,728 14,794 14,829 14,829 Loans held for sale 4,334 7,870 11,721 11,292 6,330 Loans and leases 2,468,318 2,487,129 2,382,243 2,404,057 2,408,284 Less: Allowance for loan losses (18,310 ) (18,370 ) (18,346 ) (18,817 ) (16,254 ) Loans and leases, net 2,450,008 2,468,759 2,363,897 2,385,240 2,392,030 Premises and equipment, net 72,314 72,697 72,682 73,934 73,868 Other real estate owned 2,499 3,946 4,619 3,932 5,524 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 90,966 86,350 86,471 86,710 86,327 Bank owned life insurance 72,013 71,586 31,215 31,034 30,853 Other assets 23,306 23,629 22,197 24,168 37,126 Total assets $ 3,654,356 $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 807,560 $ 777,968 $ 685,957 $ 669,733 $ 645,650 Interest-bearing demand 702,470 683,887 649,129 534,128 479,212 Money market and savings 1,140,029 1,073,941 919,631 871,098 762,246 Time deposits 489,413 512,417 550,498 577,064 652,581 Total deposits 3,139,472 3,048,213 2,805,215 2,652,023 2,539,689 Borrowings 78,834 82,642 81,199 319,391 318,855 Subordinated debt 39,388 39,367 39,346 39,325 39,304 Other liabilities 23,269 22,923 22,021 27,060 24,649 Total liabilities 3,280,963 3,193,145 2,947,781 3,037,799 2,922,497 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 15,110 15,105 15,107 15,233 15,217 Additional paid-in capital 252,039 251,836 252,693 254,626 254,396 Retained earnings 103,906 96,034 87,185 78,918 73,283 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,338 1,083 2,183 1,012 592 Total shareholders’ equity 373,393 364,058 357,168 349,789 343,488 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 3,654,356 $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 28,323 $ 28,018 $ 28,594 $ 28,621 $ 28,663 $ 56,341 $ 55,097 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 916 724 609 546 589 1,640 1,268 Tax-exempt 304 259 306 364 416 563 699 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 309 291 303 327 277 600 879 Total interest income 29,852 29,292 29,812 29,858 29,945 59,144 57,943 Interest expense: Deposits 2,248 2,331 2,580 2,897 3,366 4,579 8,120 Borrowings 123 117 142 334 249 241 339 Subordinated debt 584 584 584 584 584 1,167 1,167 Total interest expense 2,955 3,032 3,306 3,815 4,199 5,987 9,626 Net interest income 26,897 26,260 26,506 26,043 25,746 53,157 48,317 Provision for loan and lease losses (5 ) 67 — 2,634 2,850 62 6,049 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 26,902 26,193 26,506 23,409 22,896 53,095 42,268 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,048 1,009 1,032 892 709 2,057 1,479 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — — — (9 ) 16 — 16 Mortgage banking 1,105 1,139 1,331 1,029 931 2,244 1,515 Investment services 567 531 407 359 363 1,098 801 Insurance commissions 557 1,466 548 560 473 2,023 742 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 922 839 760 868 508 1,761 784 Other 944 707 898 422 511 1,652 993 Total noninterest income 5,143 5,691 4,976 4,121 3,511 10,835 6,330 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,203 10,869 11,516 11,032 10,357 23,072 20,363 Occupancy and equipment 2,294 2,341 2,256 2,186 1,996 4,635 3,906 FDIC insurance 371 371 297 534 180 741 360 Other real estate and loan related expense 506 602 516 643 346 1,108 892 Advertising and marketing 230 190 181 253 202 419 400 Data processing and technology 1,509 1,379 1,182 1,131 1,155 2,889 2,163 Professional services 849 641 786 594 868 1,490 1,578 Amortization of intangibles 441 444 571 402 405 886 767 Merger related and restructuring expenses 372 103 702 290 1,477 475 3,573 Other 2,022 2,524 1,946 2,102 1,820 4,547 3,598 Total noninterest expense 20,797 19,464 19,953 19,167 18,806 40,262 37,600 Income before income taxes 11,248 12,420 11,529 8,363 7,601 23,668 10,998 Income tax expense 2,470 2,664 2,499 1,968 1,427 5,134 2,091 Net income $ 8,778 $ 9,756 $ 9,030 $ 6,395 $ 6,174 $ 18,534 $ 8,907 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 1.24 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 1.23 $ 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,003,657 15,011,573 15,109,298 15,160,579 15,152,768 15,007,593 14,773,935 Diluted 15,126,184 15,111,947 15,182,796 15,210,611 15,202,335 15,118,924 14,842,486









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans and leases, including fees2 $ 2,508,388 $ 28,256 4.52 % $ 2,428,499 $ 27,943 4.67 % $ 2,359,101 $ 28,590 4.87 % Loans held for sale 5,315 67 5.03 % 7,913 75 3.82 % 6,868 73 4.28 % Taxable securities 164,935 916 2.23 % 136,492 724 2.15 % 122,135 589 1.94 % Tax-exempt securities 89,296 453 2.04 % 90,849 409 1.82 % 86,227 570 2.66 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 531,125 309 0.23 % 417,144 291 0.28 % 297,696 277 0.37 % Total interest-earning assets 3,299,059 30,001 3.65 % 3,080,897 29,442 3.88 % 2,872,027 30,099 4.22 % Noninterest-earning assets 286,211 275,272 260,089 Total assets $ 3,585,270 $ 3,356,169 $ 3,132,116 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 688,756 304 0.18 % $ 641,214 256 0.16 % $ 453,795 148 0.13 % Money market and savings deposits 1,117,290 905 0.32 % 983,893 821 0.34 % 748,673 614 0.33 % Time deposits 502,755 1,039 0.83 % 526,062 1,254 0.97 % 701,390 2,604 1.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,308,801 2,248 0.39 % 2,151,169 2,331 0.44 % 1,903,858 3,366 0.71 % Borrowings3 81,525 123 0.61 % 81,837 117 0.58 % 237,143 249 0.42 % Subordinated debt 39,375 584 5.95 % 39,354 584 6.01 % 39,290 584 5.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,429,701 2,955 0.49 % 2,272,360 3,032 0.54 % 2,180,291 4,199 0.77 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 768,399 700,962 587,322 Other liabilities 17,845 21,928 24,642 Total liabilities 3,215,945 2,995,250 2,792,255 Shareholders’ equity 369,325 360,919 339,861 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,585,270 $ 3,356,169 $ 3,132,116 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 27,046 $ 26,410 $ 25,900 Interest rate spread 3.16 % 3.33 % 3.44 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.29 % 3.48 % 3.63 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.78 % 135.58 % 131.73 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 10.30 % 10.75 % 10.85 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $266,114, $312,582 and $208,814 in PPP loans for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

3 Includes average balance of $108,082 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans and leases, including fees2 $ 2,468,665 $ 56,200 4.59 % $ 2,172,158 $ 54,979 5.09 % Loans held for sale 6,607 141 4.31 % 5,581 118 4.26 % Taxable securities 150,792 1,640 2.19 % 119,474 1,268 2.13 % Tax-exempt securities 90,068 862 1.93 % 78,306 970 2.49 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 474,449 600 0.26 % 226,726 879 0.78 % Total interest-earning assets 3,190,581 59,443 3.76 % 2,602,245 58,214 4.50 % Noninterest-earning assets 280,772 238,749 Total assets $ 3,471,353 $ 2,840,994 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 665,116 560 0.17 % $ 421,288 583 0.28 % Money market and savings deposits 1,050,961 1,726 0.33 % 707,003 2,003 0.57 % Time deposits 514,344 2,293 0.90 % 693,382 5,534 1.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,230,421 4,579 0.41 % 1,821,673 8,120 0.90 % Borrowings3 81,680 241 0.59 % 144,532 339 0.47 % Subordinated debt 39,364 1,167 5.98 % 39,279 1,167 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,351,465 5,987 0.51 % 2,005,484 9,626 0.97 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 734,867 481,432 Other liabilities 19,876 22,812 Total liabilities 3,106,208 2,509,728 Shareholders’ equity 365,145 331,266 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,471,353 $ 2,840,994 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 53,456 $ 48,588 Interest rate spread 3.25 % 3.53 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.38 % 3.75 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.68 % 129.76 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 10.52 % 11.66 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $289,220 and $106,213 in PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

3 Includes average balance of $54,041 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the six months ended June 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the six months ended June 30, 2021.









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: owner occupied $ 492,750 $ 477,293 $ 463,771 $ 467,569 $ 464,073 non-owner occupied 669,741 593,348 549,205 563,082 552,958 Commercial real estate, total 1,162,491 1,070,641 1,012,976 1,030,651 1,017,031 Commercial & industrial 496,114 686,010 634,446 644,498 637,450 Construction & land development 300,704 285,973 278,075 275,172 279,216 Consumer real estate 444,640 432,486 443,930 440,310 459,861 Leases 53,038 — — — — Consumer and other 11,331 12,019 12,816 13,426 14,726 Total loans and leases $ 2,468,318 $ 2,487,129 $ 2,382,243 $ 2,404,057 $ 2,408,284 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 3,758 $ 6,234 $ 5,782 $ 2,248 $ 3,776 Other real estate owned 2,499 3,946 4,619 3,932 5,524 Other repossessed assets 199 — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,456 $ 10,180 $ 10,401 $ 6,180 $ 9,300 Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 219 $ 250 $ 257 $ 8 $ 9 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.01 % — % Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.67 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.09 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.18 % 0.28 % Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ 12,982 $ 12,951 $ 14,467 $ 15,141 $ 16,187 Accretion income on acquired loans and leases 761 1,636 768 960 888 PPP net fees deferred balance 6,651 7,351 4,190 6,348 8,582 PPP net fees recognized 2,132 2,398 2,157 1,812 1,909 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 10.22 % 10.23 % 10.81 % 10.33 % 10.52 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 7.93 % 8.00 % 8.41 % 7.97 % 8.09 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 8.10 % 8.55 % 8.69 % 8.78 % 8.83 % Common equity Tier 1 10.66 % 11.29 % 11.61 % 11.33 % 10.92 % Tier 1 capital 10.66 % 11.29 % 11.61 % 11.33 % 10.92 % Total capital 12.83 % 13.62 % 14.07 % 13.81 % 13.25 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 8.76 % 9.33 % 9.58 % 9.74 % 9.82 % Common equity Tier 1 11.53 % 12.31 % 12.79 % 12.57 % 12.14 % Tier 1 capital 11.53 % 12.31 % 12.79 % 12.57 % 12.14 % Total capital 12.22 % 13.05 % 13.57 % 13.37 % 12.82 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 1.08 % 0.63 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.53 % 10.96 % 10.15 % 7.31 % 7.31 % 10.24 % 5.41 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 12.54 % 14.41 % 13.43 % 9.72 % 9.80 % 13.46 % 7.23 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.45 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.46 % 2.28 % 2.41 % 2.34 % 2.66 % Efficiency ratio 64.91 % 60.92 % 63.38 % 63.54 % 64.28 % 62.92 % 68.81 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.93 % 1.10 % 0.82 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.35 % 1.53 % 1.41 % 1.46 % Operating return on average shareholders’ equity1 9.83 % 11.05 % 10.34 % 7.57 % 8.58 % 10.43 % 7.00 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 12.93 % 14.53 % 13.69 % 10.06 % 11.51 % 13.72 % 9.36 % Operating efficiency ratio1 63.46 % 60.32 % 60.86 % 62.25 % 58.95 % 61.89 % 61.98 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.45 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.29 % 2.34 % 2.37 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.31 % 2.41 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases 4.52 % 4.67 % 4.72 % 4.71 % 4.87 % 4.59 % 5.09 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.65 % 3.88 % 4.01 % 3.88 % 4.22 % 3.76 % 4.50 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.71 % 0.41 % 0.90 % Cost of total deposits 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.31 % 0.71 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.77 % 0.51 % 0.97 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.29 % 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.39 % 3.63 % 3.38 % 3.75 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 1.24 $ 0.60 Net income, diluted 0.58 0.65 0.59 0.42 0.41 1.23 0.60 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.60 0.65 0.61 0.44 0.48 1.25 0.78 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.60 0.65 0.61 0.44 0.48 1.25 0.78 Book value 24.71 24.10 23.64 22.96 22.57 24.71 22.57 Tangible book value¹ 18.69 18.39 17.92 17.27 16.90 18.69 16.90 Common shares outstanding 15,109,736 15,104,536 15,107,214 15,233,227 15,216,932 15,109,736 15,216,932

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 8,778 $ 9,756 $ 9,030 $ 6,395 $ 6,174 $ 18,534 $ 8,907 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net — — — 9 (16 ) — (16 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — (465 ) — — — — Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses 372 103 702 290 1,477 475 3,573 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments (96 ) (27 ) (62 ) (77 ) (382 ) (123 ) (931 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 9,054 $ 9,832 $ 9,205 $ 6,617 $ 7,253 $ 18,886 $ 11,533 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 1.25 $ 0.78 Diluted 0.60 0.65 0.61 0.44 0.48 1.25 0.78 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 5,143 $ 5,691 $ 4,976 $ 4,121 $ 3,511 $ 10,835 $ 6,330 Securities gains (losses), net — — — 9 (16 ) — (16 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — (465 ) — — — — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,143 $ 5,691 $ 4,511 $ 4,130 $ 3,495 $ 10,835 $ 6,314 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.45 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 20,797 $ 19,464 $ 19,953 $ 19,167 $ 18,806 $ 40,262 $ 37,600 Merger related and restructuring expenses (372 ) (103 ) (702 ) (290 ) (1,477 ) (475 ) (3,573 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 20,425 $ 19,361 $ 19,251 $ 18,877 $ 17,329 $ 39,787 $ 34,027 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.29 % 2.34 % 2.37 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.31 % 2.41 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision (“PTPP”) Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 26,897 $ 26,260 $ 26,506 $ 26,043 $ 25,746 $ 53,157 $ 48,317 Operating noninterest income 5,143 5,691 4,511 4,130 3,495 10,835 6,314 Operating noninterest expense (20,425 ) (19,361 ) (19,251 ) (18,877 ) (17,329 ) (39,787 ) (34,027 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,615 $ 12,590 $ 11,766 $ 11,296 $ 11,912 $ 24,205 $ 20,604 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.93 % 1.10 % 0.82 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.35 % 1.53 % 1.41 % 1.46 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 12.54 % 14.41 % 13.43 % 9.72 % 9.80 % 13.46 % 7.23 % Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)6 9.83 % 11.05 % 10.34 % 7.57 % 8.58 % 10.43 % 7.00 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 12.93 % 14.53 % 13.69 % 10.06 % 11.51 % 13.72 % 9.36 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 64.91 % 60.92 % 63.38 % 63.54 % 64.28 % 62.92 % 68.81 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.30 )% (0.28 )% (0.30 )% (0.32 )% (0.34 )% (0.31 )% (0.34 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % — % — % 0.02 % (0.04 )% — (0.02 )% Adjustment for merger related income and costs (1.15 )% (0.32 )% (2.22 )% (0.99 )% (4.95 )% (0.72 )% (6.46 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 63.46 % 60.32 % 60.86 % 62.25 % 58.95 % 61.89 % 61.98 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).









SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 373,393 $ 364,058 $ 357,168 $ 349,789 $ 343,488 $ 373,393 $ 343,488 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 90,966 86,350 86,471 86,710 86,327 90,966 86,327 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 282,427 $ 277,708 $ 270,697 $ 263,079 $ 257,161 $ 282,427 $ 257,161 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 369,325 $ 360,919 $ 354,026 $ 347,907 $ 339,861 $ 365,145 $ 331,266 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 88,551 86,424 86,561 86,206 86,484 87,494 83,427 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 280,774 $ 274,495 $ 267,465 $ 261,701 $ 253,377 $ 277,651 $ 247,839 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.71 $ 24.10 $ 23.64 $ 22.96 $ 22.57 $ 24.71 $ 22.57 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.02 ) (5.71 ) (5.72 ) (5.69 ) (5.67 ) (6.02 ) (5.67 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 18.69 $ 18.39 $ 17.92 $ 17.27 $ 16.90 $ 18.69 $ 16.90 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 3,654,356 $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 3,654,356 $ 3,265,985 Less goodwill and other intangibles 90,966 86,350 86,471 86,710 86,327 90,966 86,327 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 3,563,390 $ 3,470,853 $ 3,218,478 $ 3,300,878 $ 3,179,658 $ 3,563,390 $ 3,179,658 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.93 % 8.00 % 8.41 % 7.97 % 8.09 % 7.93 % 8.09 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder’s equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.